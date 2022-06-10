Transcript: ‘Capehart’ with Michael R. Jackson

Placeholder while article actions load

MR. CAPEHART: Good afternoon, and welcome to the “Capehart” podcast on Washington Post Live. I am Jonathan Capehart, associate editor at The Washington Post. “A Strange Loop” by Michael R. Jackson bills itself as a “big, black and queer ass American musical.” It’s big all right. Not only did the critically acclaimed play win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2020, but the show about a Black gay man dreaming of writing a musical only to be hounded by his own thoughts is nominated for 11 Tony Awards--the most on Broadway this season.

Joining me now is the Pulitzer Prize-winning, Tony-nominated writer of "A Strange Loop," Michael R. Jackson. Welcome to "Capehart" on Washington Post Live.

MR. JACKSON: Hi, Jonathan. It's so nice to be with you.

MR. CAPEHART: Nice to see you. So, let's jump right on--right on into this. The protagonist of "A Strange Loop" is a theater usher named Usher. And here's how variety describes him, and by extension the play. Quote, "As the protagonist, Usher wrestles with ambition, expression, shame, lust, self-loathing, and parental expectations. He shares his complicated, cutting feelings about everything from homophobic Christian teachings to the White gaytriarchy, to Tyler Perry. Usher shares these complicated feelings through six Thoughts. Describe the Thoughts and how he copes with them.

MR. JACKSON: The Thoughts are an ensemble of six. They sort of portray everybody in the world sort of abstractly and concretely. There are characters that sort of embody his daily self-loathing. There's a character called "financial faggotry." There's a character who's called "the supervisor of your sexual ambivalence." And there's also--they play, you know, his parents, his brother, his brother's baby mama, a character called "sympathetic ear" who gives him, like, really good advice. Just sort of the gamut of people who Usher sort of both meets in real life and also thinks about and dramatizes.

MR. CAPEHART: All right. So let's go back to the beginning, to 2003 when "A Strange Loop" was a monologue called "Why I Can't Get Work." Why and how did it evolve over the last 18 years?

MR. JACKSON: It--you know, that original monologue was really sort of me at that time. I was 23 years old and just trying to make a little life raft for myself in a really sort of uncertain time in my life. I felt unseen. I felt unheard. I felt misunderstood. And that monologue was just an attempt to sort of make some sort of sense out of what was going on. And I just was so interested in the themes that I was exploring that when I began writing songs once I went to grad school, and those songs still have that same sense of searching of self, that it just made sense for them to feed into the monologue. And then that sort of alchemy sort of started a whole process of evolving into the musical.

MR. CAPEHART: So, loops are infinite, but all musicals must come to an end. What creative challenges did you face writing the conclusion of "A Strange Loop"?

MR. JACKSON: It was very difficult because I was drawing from personal experience to try to write this fictional story. But I didn't really know what Usher's problem was, and I didn't know what Usher's problem was because I didn't know what my problem was. And it took me many years of writing and rewriting and stopping and starting and therapy and all these things to come to the conclusion that actually Usher's problem was that he had no problem, because he sort of viewed himself as a problem, and it wasn't until the he realized that he wasn't a problem that he actually would change. And that sort of--I had to get to that place in my own life to have any kind of objectivity about the story that I was trying to tell.

MR. CAPEHART: And one big--and one big change that "A Strange Loop" took in the 18-year journey was how it actually starts. Before--correct me if I'm wrong--before the opening scene was Usher dealing with the hustle and bustle of patrons in--coming into the theater for a performance. Now the start of "Strange Loop," the hustle and bustle around Usher aren't the patrons. It's his--it's the Thoughts.

MR. JACKSON: That's right. You know, and that sort of sets the stage for the kind of structure that you're seeing Usher deal with throughout the piece, which is that the line between art and reality is very blurry. And I sort of--once I realized that the Thoughts had to be the audience's way into the piece, that really set a lot of things in motion.

MR. CAPEHART: All right, so the play, as I said at the opening, is billed as, quote, "The big, Black and queer ass American musical." But, Michael, you have a song in the show called "Inner White Girl." We have a clip of it. Let's take a look. We'll talk about it on the other side.

[Clip plays]

MR. CAPEHART: In the legal profession, what I'm about to ask you would be called a leading question. So, Michael, why can't Usher be, quote, "vulnerable and luscious, wild and unwise like a White girl?"

MR. JACKSON: Well, the answer is that he can. He just doesn't know it yet. He has to sort of get to the place where he's giving himself permission to be as free as he wants to be and as free as his, you know, art will allow him to be and beyond. But at that particular point in the musical, he's still sort of stuck in this mindset that he can't be, you know, quote-unquote, "like the White girls who can do anything" in their music, in their [audio distortion] and in their art,

MR. CAPEHART: Right? You told Newsweek that you hope to, quote, "open people's eyes to different representations of Black men," adding, quote, "I definitely am somebody who's interested in widening the lanes for all Black representations and Black male representation in particular." Talk more about that.

MR. JACKSON: Yeah, I mean, I think certainly, you know, in culture, in art and entertainment there tends to be, in my view, really limited representations, whether that's by, you know, design. It's not like I'm trying to prescribe what the representation is. But I definitely noticed that I don't always see Black male representation really running a full, full gamut, which also means having representations that might actually bother people, or might challenge their--you know, what they want to see. I don't--I don't--I'm just interested in seeing the whole rainbow.

MR. CAPEHART: And that's what I love--I should say as a matter of full disclosure I have seen "A Strange Loop," and we'll talk more about that in a moment. But one of the brilliant ways of showing that representation is through those six Thoughts where you see six different representations of Blackness, and in most cases of Black maleness, and you know--and then you have Usher who is completely different from all of those. So that's what I loved about the six Thoughts.

We got to talk about something else you do in this play, and that is, well, Tyler Perry. So in the play, Usher's parents want him to write a Tyler Perry-style gospel play. But he's not too--he doesn't like that idea. What--

MR. JACKSON: And also his agent.

MR. CAPEHART: And his what? Yes, that's right, his agent. Right, his agent. So what does Tyler Perry represent to Usher, and why was it so important for you to address Tyler Perry specifically?

MR. JACKSON: Well, you know, the answer to that--because a lot of people over the years--and I think even I have sort of, like, had to think even more deeply about this, from where I started to where I am now. There are a lot of people who think that, like, I have, like, this, like personal vendetta against him, which it isn't, though in the piece it may come across that way through Usher. But it's really about actually taking Tyler Perry's work very seriously. And because it's--and doing that because it's often held up often by Black communities as sort of like the end all, be all of what one can do as a Black artist because he has cultivated such a large audience, and he's a billionaire. And so therefore, whatever he's doing is what everybody else should be doing. And I've heard like a variation of this idea over the years, and I just think that I just wanted to sort of problematize [phonetic] that and satirize that and just explore what it would mean to sort of like reckon with his work and try to form another idea outside of that through Usher, who's so obsessed with trying to write what he terms "real life," and he feels that Tyler doesn't write real life. And so he wants to sort of go up against, you know, the Goliath and see what he can do, see what he can make.

MR. CAPEHART: So when I was listening to all the references to Tyler Perry, to my mind, I thought, wow, Michael R. Jackson is out there having this conversation through this play about Tyler Perry that seems to be going on in the larger Black community about Tyler Perry. On the one hand, there are folks like, yeah, he's the pinnacle of success. He's a billionaire. He's done all these movies. And then you have other people in the Black community who are like, oh, my god, Tyler Perry, what are you doing to us with these cartoonish characters--cartoonish characters in your--in your movies and--yeah, in your movies. Am I getting that right?

MR. JACKSON: Well, the movies, TV, the stage plays. I've seen all of them. So, like, you know, he's known to most people as like, you know, the filmmaker or the TV person, but he started off writing stage plays and building his audience. And I saw some of those very early, you know, in my career and when I was younger, and I just was very mystified by them. But they also reminded me of like church plays from back home. And so when I would hear people say things like, oh, I love his work because it's real life, I felt like this weird disconnect because I was like this is many things, but real life it's not.

MR. CAPEHART: Right, right. Let's talk about another song. This one is called "Memory Song." The lyrics shift from "One lone Black gay boy I knew who chose to turn his back on the Lord," then it shifts from that to, "All those Black gay boys I knew who chose to go back on"--"who chose to go on back to the Lord." Break down what you're doing there.

MR. JACKSON: Yeah, so that song is its own "Strange Loop" because it began inspired by a friend of mine who I went to graduate school with who had written a song about being a young Black gay man who was sort of having, like, a conflict between his sexuality and sort of religious upbringing or something. And I just was really struck by it. And so in my notebook, I was watching him perform the song in class, and I wrote in my notebook, "All those Black gay boys I knew who chose to go on back to the Lord." And I wrote that because it reminded me of boys that I knew back home who were constantly having this sort of like, a back and forth with themselves where they would like have sexual encounters with other men or a young boy or other teens or older men. And then they'd, like, go and pray for forgiveness, and it was this whole cycle. And I was very interested in that.

And it--but then I thought about myself, who also was coming out, but I wasn't really--the conflict was that I needed to get away from the sort of religious overtones of everything. And so I wanted to sort of celebrate sort of this community that I was from, but also that I felt a little set apart from in a way. But then also what ended up happening just in the general arc of the show was that the very friend who had inspired the song like 15 years ago passed away from AIDS-related complications, because he had been sort of hiding his HIV diagnosis and had not been seeking medical treatment for it, and things sort of came to a head. And suddenly that song changed like without me even having to do anything.

And so there's this--I, for me personally, how I experienced it is that there's, you know, Usher, you know, who chose to turn his back on the sort of--the ideology that he was raised with, and then there's his, you know, cousin Darnell, you know, who was sort of consumed by the fire of that ideology. And I just sort of wanted to show that duality.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm. So, one of the things that has stayed with me, the word that has stayed with me ever since I saw "A Strange Loop" is the word subversive, and subversive in a really good--in a good way, that I found there are a lot of things about "A Strange Loop" that pull you in, in one way, but then the more you take it in, the more you realize, oh, wait a minute, what's happening here? And nothing symbolized that more than the gospel number in the show where the refrain--and it's a full-on gospel number, church row choir, the whole thing. People in the audience are clapping. But at one point, I was like, do y'all know what you're clapping to? Because the refrain in the gospel song is "AIDS is God's punishment."

MR. JACKSON: Yes.

MR. CAPEHART: Can you please--

MR. JACKSON: Yes.

MR. CAPEHART: Go ahead.

MR. JACKSON: "AIDS is God's punishment." Yes, that's what the lyric is.

MR. CAPEHART: And so just as a playwright, were you surprised that the audience continues to clap through this song that is just filled with damnation?

MR. JACKSON: Well, I don't--I wouldn't say that I'm surprised. That's not the word I would use. I would say I'm curious, because they're invited to clap. They're invited to have whatever authentic response that that they want to that moment, because that's also what Usher is creating as he's making this gospel number in his gospel play, because he's trying to sort of show what it feels like to be a young Black gay man in that sort of environment. And what it feels like is beautiful music that makes you want to clap, but also hateful ideology. And so putting those two things together creates a third thing that the audience has to deal with, and that's sort of the cognitive dissonance of those two things coming together, and the joy and the pain of it.

And like, I don't have any sort of judgment upon how people respond to that, because that's when they really get to be a part of the show. And they can be a part of it however they want. And they also get to look at their neighbor, and like, have a feeling about that. And their neighbor can look at them and have a feeling about that. And that creates a whole other loop that goes up. That energy goes to the stage. It comes back. And the audience is fully in it. And so I find it thrilling to be honest. It's always different every night.

MR. CAPEHART: Uh-huh. Let's talk about Jaquel Spivey. He plays Usher. And in an interview, he corrected a reporter who said you had quote, "written a role that's based around the Black queer experience." And Jaquel corrected him and said, "I think we have to be specific. The fat, Black queer experience." Why is this an important distinction?

MR. JACKSON: Well, because--it's because of, you know, the representations out there of, you know, Black gay men. They usually tend to be, you know, Instagram thirst traps and sort of very conventional body types. And I think an important part of the story is for a lot of--there are quite a lot of Black gay men out there and Black queer people out there who are not, you know, a size zero and for whom their bodies, as much as that's, like, such a part of how we as queer people express ourselves, there's a lot of rejection. And I think that it was just important for people to see that and to feel that, because it's very easy to dismiss, you know, in this sort of Instagram thirst trap world that we live in.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm. And the--and the one thing--and we showed in the inner White girl piece that we showed, you can see Jaquel, and Jaquel is unlike any other Broadway leading man right now, or ever.

MR. JACKSON: That's right.

MR. CAPEHART: A fat Black queer man in a leading role, and he's nominated for a Tony.

MR. JACKSON: That's right.

MR. CAPEHART: We've never--there's never been anyone like him in--at that level on the Broadway stage, has there?

MR. JACKSON: There has not.

MR. CAPEHART: And he's only 23 years old.

MR. JACKSON: He is. He just turned 23 in November, yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: And just graduated from college last year.

MR. JACKSON: Yeah, he's incredible.

MR. CAPEHART: And talk about why this young person was able to capture your imagination and fill out the role of Usher.

MR. JACKSON: It's because he brings such an incredible vulnerability and openness and intelligence to this role. He really--and it's also because Jaquel the person knows his own boundaries that he's willing to go super far with Usher. And like, he knows where he begins and Usher ends. And so he's willing to sort of paint all the colors of this character with everything inside of him that he draws on to make this character and so--and it's really--it's just--it's super thrilling because Jaquel is just one of those actor's actors. He's just really, really dialed in and just so smart and so creative and so musical.

MR. CAPEHART: As I mentioned before, I have seen "A Strange Loop." Not only have I seen 'A Strange Loop." I was in the audience on the very first night it was performed on the Broadway stage. At previews, the energy in the audience was off the charts. But there were--at the end of the show, the ovation lasted for longer than five minutes. I think it was the director who came out and talked about the number of Broadway debuts that happened that night, including Jaquel's. And now he's nominated for a Tony. Another Broadway debut that night--and correct me if I'm wrong--was L Morgan Lee, who is the first out transgender person ever nominated for a Tony, for a leading actress?

MR. JACKSON: That's right. Well, no, featured actress.

MR. CAPEHART: Featured actress, featured actress. What does it mean to you to not only have created a musical that has captured the imagination of Broadway, but has given--has fostered these careers with so many Broadway debuts, so many Tony nominations, and for a lot of folks, their first one?

MR. JACKSON: It really means the world to me, not just because of, you know, the representations that are out there--which to be clear, that's like, so important for people to see and for other people to see and to have to look up to--but it's just because most of this cast has been with me working on this piece, some of them for about 14 years. And they stayed with me and stayed with me and developed this piece and developed this piece, and their talent has been sort of hidden, you know, from--you know, from the world for so long. And so for these folks like L Morgan Lee, for John-Andrew Morrison, to be recognized for what I had seen in them for all these years, it is just one of the joys of my life, because that's how it should be. Like, the really great people should be able to have opportunities sort of rise to the top, and that's what we're seeing with them and so many other people nominated in our show.

MR. CAPEHART: Michael, you are a Black gay playwright who graduated from NYU and once worked as an usher on Broadway and dealt with conservative religious parents, just like your main character, Usher. But you say "A Strange Loop" is not autobiographical. Come on.

MR. JACKSON: It's not, because--look, I guess the best way I could describe it is that, if I were--I'm not comparing myself to Picasso--but if I were Picasso, and I made a self-portrait that was like really sort of distorted, and then I showed that to you, and would you say that's an autobiography, or is that like a perception? It's a self-portrait. It's something different than, you know--it's not "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings." That's more one-to-one ratio of events to real life. I definitely drew from personal experience to write the show. But I fictionalized quite a lot. There's things I moved around because it made for a better story. But also the character himself is somebody who's dealing with his own distorted point of view, and so he's just showing you what he sees through the lens of self-hatred. And so is that--is that real? Is it reality? Is it--is it--what is it? I think it's something different.

So, I think that autobiography, if I were to use it, I would say emotionally autobiographical, because I'm just writing what it feels like. Whether that's actually what's true cinéma vérité in front of you, no, it's not that. But it's what--it feels like that. It feels like his parents are like that. It feels like men on Grindr are like that. It feels like his agent and Tyler Perry and all these things. That's what it feels like. And to some degree, if it feels like that, that's what it is.

MR. CAPEHART: Michael, last question for you. You told Newsweek you've never seen your story represented on stage. What does it mean to you to have a play of your own on stage, but not just on stage, but receiving rave reviews and sitting on 11 Tony nominations?

MR. JACKSON: It feels really good, and it feels good because it seems like a validation of all the time that was put into making it. I mean, years and years of--hours and blood, sweat and tears, false starts and stops, a pandemic, an out-of-town tryout--you know, all the things that have happened in the world, the various changes in my own life. Like I started this piece right before America went to war with Iraq. I went through two Bush terms, two Obama terms, the beginning of the Trump term. Like so much has happened. And I kept writing this piece.

And so for it to be recognized after all of that feels like such a win. Especially because we live in such a product-oriented, you know, time and everybody wants to be number one right out the gate and all this stuff, I'm proud of the fact that I had, like, 18 years to spend essentially on one work of art to try to make it be as good as I possibly could make it and to share it with people and that what people are feeling that they--are resonating with it is that it's something that's really well made and of high quality. And that's something that I feel very strongly about as an artist.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, as someone who has seen "A Strange Loop," it is well made. It is of high quality. It is grounded in truth which was--which will make it timeless. Michael R. Jackson, Pulitzer Prize-winning writer of "A Strange Loop," thank you so much for coming to "Capehart" on Washington Post Live.

MR. JACKSON: Thank you, Jonathan.

MR. CAPEHART: And thank you for joining us. To check out what interviews we have coming up, head to WashingtonPostLive.com. Once again, I’m Jonathan Capehart, associate editor at The Washington Post. Thank you for watching “Capehart” on Washington Post Live.

[End recorded session]

