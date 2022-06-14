Protecting Our Planet: Energy Efficiency

Register for the program here.
Donnel Baird
CEO, BlocPower
Jason F. McLennan
CEO, McLennan Design
Content from JLL Technologies
The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.
Enabling Sustainability with Proptech
In a segment sponsored by JLL Technologies, the conversation will touch on how commercial real estate industry is evolving in light of new mandates for reducing emissions, increasing interest from property owners in sustainable technology, and what the future holds for smart buildings.
Ramya Ravichandar
Vice President, Sustainability Products, JLL Technologies