Climate Conversations
The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Washington Post Live

Protecting Our Planet: Energy Efficiency

With Donnel Baird & Jason F. McLennan

By
June 14, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

Register for the program here.

As calls increase for the world’s economies to move away from fossil fuels, there is a growing focus on investing in energy efficiency, from energy-efficient lightbulbs to thermal insulation and other large-scale materials. Join Washington Post Live on Tuesday, June 14 for a series of conversations with experts and elected officials about energy efficiency as a means to combat climate change, clean the air we breathe and reduce energy costs.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Donnel Baird

CEO, BlocPower


Jason F. McLennan

CEO, McLennan Design


Content from JLL Technologies

The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.

Enabling Sustainability with Proptech

In a segment sponsored by JLL Technologies, the conversation will touch on how commercial real estate industry is evolving in light of new mandates for reducing emissions, increasing interest from property owners in sustainable technology, and what the future holds for smart buildings.

Ramya Ravichandar

Vice President, Sustainability Products, JLL Technologies


Loading...