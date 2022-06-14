Transcript: 50th Anniversary of Watergate: Inside the White House

Placeholder while article actions load

MR. BALZ: Hello, and welcome to Washington Post Live. I’m Dan Balz, chief correspondent here at The Post. We’re continuing our examination of the 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in today with two men who were top aides to President Nixon. Dwight Chapin began working for him before he was elected president and served as deputy assistant to the president from 1969 to 1973. Ken Khachigian was a speechwriter for the president and later worked for the president in the post-presidential years.

Gentlemen, welcome. Thank you very much for being with us today. Before we get to Watergate, I want to start by asking both of you a little bit about President Nixon himself. Dwight Chapin, what kind of man was Nixon? What kind of president was Nixon?

MR. CHAPIN: Nixon was an introvert in an extrovert’s business. He was incredibly bright. He was a hard worker. His work ethic was unbelievable. He was a patriot, and he believed deeply in America. He did everything in his power to conduct his presidency in a way that would help the American people and that would bring about peace in the world. So, he was--he was, in my estimation, an incredible president and a man of great distinction.

MR. BALZ: Ken, how would you answer that? And how would you assess both his strengths and his weaknesses as a politician, and as a president?

MR. KHACHIGIAN: Dan, he was fascinating. Sitting with him for hours and hours here in San Clemente after his presidency, to hear him talk about--he didn't talk about normal people like you and I did. He talked about Winston Churchill and Nehru and Khrushchev and all the great leaders of the world, Dwight Eisenhower, and he dropped those names like you and I would talk about our neighbors. And so, there was enormous fascination in learning about the American history and world history with him.

So, he had just enormous knowledge of it, and he was--had a great grasp of history. And like Dwight said, he was an extremely hard worker. So that was his great strain that he brought to the world stage all that background in history that helped him do enormous negotiations that he did with these strategic arms talks and anti-ballistic missile treaties that he did. And that was his strength.

I'd say what weakness he had was probably like Dwight said, he was an introvert and he preferred time alone, a lot--a lot of it. He didn't like to get out. You know, his main hobby was just working. So, I don't know that I--I didn't see all those weaknesses in him that people talked about his--I saw a lot of things in him that people didn't see.

Like, you know, one thing I just remember about him that people don't know about him was a soft side to him. When Hubert Humphrey was dying back in 1978, I was with him when he placed calls to Hubert Humphrey and he--the two great warriors were talking with each other and in a sense that--this warmth passing between them. It was just extraordinary, Dan. You couldn't believe it.

MR. BALZ: Ken, how would you compare him with the--with the man who you helped elect and work for in 1980 Ronald Reagan? What--compare Nixon and Reagan.

MR. KHACHIGIAN: They’re two wholly different people. Nixon loved politics. He loved the rough and tumble of politics. He loved the back and forth. He loved the minutiae of politics. Whereas Reagan, Reagan was a hard worker, but Reagan would prefer time at the ranch and cutting wooden and--when it's time off. But Nixon would love to go to Camp David and study about the next campaign or study about, you know, politics. And they were just wholly different ways of looking at each other.

When Reagan was running for president and Nixon would call me and give me ideas about how Reagan could run the campaign, I don't think Reagan ever thought about the minutiae of politics, or about when he was out of office of calling other political figures and giving them advice. But still, they were both competitive, actually. Reagan was more competitive than people think. And there was a side to Reagan that people didn't know about. He can be hard-hitting that people never knew. And but they were so different in the sense that Nixon had a grasp of world politics that Reagan didn't have but Reagan still had that big picture look at domestic politics that Nixon was not interested in.

MR. BALZ: Yeah. You know, when you think about 1972, you can divide it into two parts, the early part of 1972 and then once the break-in occurred the rest of the year.

Dwight, that first part of 1972 was historic. There was the opening to China, and then there was the later trip to the Soviet Union and three other countries in the dramatic return with Nixon landing on the Capitol grounds and going into the House chamber to address the American people. Give me a sense of kind of where you all were at that point in early June of 1972, given what you had done in the first number of months. Was there--was there a sense of celebration, but also a certain kind of, you know, concern or even paranoia about the upcoming election?

MR. CHAPIN: I don't think so. I don't remember any paranoia about the upcoming election. We were on a high. I mean, the president had had that incredible journey to the opening of China, and then, as you say, the signing of the SALT agreements in Moscow. And it was the--I personally thought I had seen kind of a transition from being president to his being world statesman.

I mean, these journeys were not only focused on by America and by the American media, but, you know, around the world, he was taking on a certain aura that just--it was--it was a real high. And when he went into the Congress that night that we got back from the Moscow trip and the helicopter landed at the Capitol, I mean, it was a thunderous ovation in there. And as you say, it's almost--it is kind of a line of demarcation in the--from the fact that Watergate happened just a few weeks later. But I would say that it did not really impact us until well past the convention until we got into the October period. I mean, he rode that high all the way to Miami for the Republican convention in August.

And then, of course, as you know, we had this incredible landslide, 18 million votes, carried every state except Massachusetts and the District of Columbia. So, I mean, the power of the apex that he had risen to stayed with him right on through the election, and then it was the post-election when it really started getting messy.

MR. BALZ: Ken, I think you were at the campaign for a part of that period. What was the sense inside the campaign? I mean, we know now from--you know, from everything that came out in Watergate that there was certainly an effort to--you know, to damage Democratic opponents. So, what was going on in the campaign and how were you all assessing things?

MR. KHACHIGIAN: You're talking about the '72 campaign?

MR. BALZ: Yeah, the '72 campaign.

MR. KHACHIGIAN: Well, originally, obviously, we thought Muskie was the biggest threat. And we did--we made every effort initially to weaken Muskie. And we--within the campaign, we thought that Muskie was going to be the big strength in the campaign. And of course, he faltered early in New Hampshire, and then McGovern had this great support among the liberals in the party and there was a great insurgency, and then McGovern emerged and--but he turned out--

MR. BALZ: Ken, could I--could I--could I just interrupt for just one moment? I mean, he faltered in part because of the Canuck letter that that had been written by Ken Clawson, who was in the White House communications office. Did you all know--did you all know anything about that?

MR. KHACHIGIAN: Well, Clawson claimed to have written it, but he actually did not, Dan. He first claimed to have written it, I think he was trying to impress Marilyn Berger, one of your colleagues at The Washington Post. But he later reneged and say that he didn't. And despite all the efforts they made to try to pin it on the White House, the special prosecutors were never able to pin that on anybody, actually. So, nobody was ever charged from the Nixon side of the campaign with writing the Canuck letter. So that's one of the great mysteries of Watergate, that nobody ever figured out who wrote the Canuck letter. But who knows where it came from? Maybe it was written by Bill Loeb. Who knows?

But anyway, Muskie falter and then McGovern emerged. But I don't think we really thought there was any big threats. It was just going to be a hard-bitten campaign. And you have to remember that what you haven't mentioned was Vietnam was looming over us the entire time. And what Dwight didn't mention is, is that even after this triumphal return from China in June all the summits and everything else, we still had the Vietnam War and trying to get these peace talks going. And that was a constant, constant effort from the beginning of the Nixon presidency until the peace talks ended.

MR. BALZ: Yeah. Let's move now to the moment of the break-in. Dwight, you've written about where you were when you first were informed about this, or first heard about it. Tell our viewers what that moment was like. You were on the Eastern Shore that weekend, and you got a--you got a call, or you were told you needed to call the White House. Talk about what happened, but particularly talk about your reaction to it, what you thought about it at that point.

MR. CHAPIN: Right. Well, it was ironic because we had just gotten back from Moscow and this Sheila Griffin [phonetic], who was Mr. Smith, he was the arms control director, Gerard Smith, it was his daughter's 30th birthday, and we were there for the celebration. And I got back to the inn late at night. It was around two in the morning, and there was this message to call Bob Haldeman immediately. I called Bob and he asked me--he said do you know anything about a plan to break into Democrat headquarters at the Watergate? And I said no, no. And he says, you've heard nothing about any plan at all? I said, I know nothing about it. And he said, okay, thank you and good night. That was an incredibly important call, because had Haldeman known previously about the break-in in May or any of the details, he would not have been calling me. He would have been calling Gordon Strachan, his aide who was in charge of liaison between John Dean and Jeb Magruder at the campaign. And so, it served as evidence to me, as I thought about it later on, that Bob had absolutely no knowledge. He was trying to find out what had happened and whether any White House people were involved.

MR. BALZ: Ken, did you think it was a third-rate burglary as it was described at the time? Or did your political instincts say to you this is something I need to or we all need to pay more attention to?

MR. KHACHIGIAN: Well, it concerned me a little bit. I heard about it Saturday afternoon. I can't remember who at the campaign called me. I was at home, and somebody at the campaign called. I honestly can't remember who it was, but called me, and then I called Pat Buchanan that night. He was at a social event. And Pat remembers it. He said it was like somebody--I had the tone of my voice that somebody died. And but it--yeah, there was a concern that it might have been something that could have been connected to our campaign or not, but who knew? It was--we didn't know about it until the days unfolded and word started come out that there may have been some connection to the campaign, and of course then I did have some concerns.

MR. BALZ: Yeah. Dwight--

MR. CHAPIN: I think it’s--could I just--

MR. BALZ: Yeah, go ahead.

MR. CHAPIN: That from the very outset, I think in the--one of the first calls that the president made to Bob Haldeman, the chief of staff, was the question of, was there anybody at the White House involved? And the answer was an emphatic no. There was no one at the White House involved, as far as Bob Haldeman knew, and as far as the president knew. And we now know from the documents that are present--and I covered this very clearly in my book--we know that John Dean met with Gordon Liddy on the Monday after the break-in. John Dean asked Liddy who else at the White House knew. Liddy knew that Dean knew. And at that time, Gordon Liddy informs Dean that Gordon Strachan knew, and Gordon Strachan being an aide to Haldeman. Those were the only two people in the White House that we know historically knew about the break-in. They may not have known exactly the day it was going to happen, but they knew about the plan of a break-in. And that's hugely important because neither one of those men come forward and tell either Nixon, Haldeman, or Ehrlichman. So, they kept them in the dark, and they were the only two that knew.

MR. BALZ: Dwight, you've talked about the high that everybody was on that carried on through the election victory. You went off for a long vacation after that to Ireland, as I recall. And you came back and you were told by Haldeman, your boss and your mentor, that you had to leave the White House.

MR. CHAPIN: Right.

MR. BALZ: What was your--what was your reaction at that moment? You said you had no knowledge of the break-in in advance, and yet you were--you were going to have to take some of the fall?

MR. CHAPIN: Yes, it was horrible. And in fact, the story is worse than what you described, because I had arrived back at the White House on a Sunday. And the minute I got to my desk at the White House, I went in to check my mail, the phone rang, and it was John Dean, and he asked if he could drop by the next morning. He came in that Monday morning, around eight o'clock. We poured a cup of coffee. He looked at me. We talked a little bit about Ireland. And then he said, have you given any thought to what you're going to do? And that was my first clue. And I threw him out of my office.

I picked up the phone and I called Bob Haldeman. And then I went up to Camp David and met with Bob Haldeman the next day. He was very--so busy he couldn't see me that first day. So, I went up there on Tuesday, and that's when I was told that I was going to have to leave. And the answer to your question, Dan, is I was heartbroken. I was crushed. I couldn't believe it. Bob told me at the time that this man Sam Ervin may hold hearings, Senator Ervin, and therefore I was going to have to go and Chuck Colson was going to have to go, and Richard Kleindienst, the attorney general, was going to have to go. I remember distinctly walking into the men's room there at the--up at Camp David and Dick Kleindienst, the attorney general of the United States was there bawling like a baby. I mean, he was crushed also. He had just met with Ehrlichman. So, it was a very poignant moment when we had to go to Camp David and when we had to be kind of thrown overboard, thinking that by getting rid of the three of us, it might stem this thing from Ervin going ahead with the hearings. It was insane.

I mean, I wrote a letter to Haldeman saying, you know, are you sure you want to go at--nobody is going to believe that getting rid of me, Dwight--that this is going to solve this problem. But obviously that was their strategy, and it didn't work.

MR. BALZ: It sure didn't. On--at the end of April, it was announced that Haldeman and Ehrlichman were resigning, that Dean was being fired. Let's listen to what President Nixon said that night when he addressed the nation about the scandal.

[Clip plays]

MR. BALZ: Within a couple of months after that the story took another dramatic turn, and this was when Alexander Butterfield revealed to the Ervin committee the existence of the taping system in the--in the White House. Let's listen to what he said, and then I have some questions for both of you.

[Clip plays]

MR. BALZ: Dwight, I'm assuming you did not know about the existence of the taping system. When you heard that that existed, did you think at that point that President Nixon himself was now in real jeopardy through the investigation?

MR. CHAPIN: I was stunned. I had no idea, Dan, that the taping mechanism was in place. The people that knew that, it was a very small group of people. I immediately thought this is going to be interesting. I did not know what would come of it. I will say this--and I covered this in my book--the tapes are going to end up perhaps being a blessing as time goes on, because the tapes, as we get into more and more of them, are starting to give--provide us material that is exculpatory for President Nixon.

I mean, what happened with the prosecutors and when these tapes were put out that they did these slices of the tapes, all of which shows the abuse of power, and so forth, but they don't show the complete story of what was going on within the presidency and how some of the comments fit into context. So, I think there's a lot of road to travel here. We're 50 years into it, but we're a long way from getting to all of the bottom level of what this thing was all about.

MR. BALZ: Ken, you were in the White House at that point. How much of a bombshell was this to all of you inside, and what did you do in terms of thinking about what do we do now in terms of mounting a defense in terms of our messaging and our public communication, knowing that the investigators are--you know, are, you know, swooping down on you?

MR. KHACHIGIAN: Well, as Dwight said, it was quite a shock. Nobody knew about the taping system. And there was--there was no way to form a communication strategy until we knew what was on the tapes. And we didn't know what was on the tapes until we started transcribing them.

And in some cases, they were--provided some difficulties. And then in other cases, there were exonerating. And unfortunately, later on, we had one tape that was called a smoking gun tape that forced the president to move along on his resignation. And if we knew then what we knew now, that the smoking gun tape was actually a water pistol, that it didn't turn out to be what it was--what everybody thought it was to be, that it didn't have the liability to the president that that we all thought it was then, we would have mounted a much different defense. But when the tapes came out, we had no idea what kind of defense to mount, Dan, because we didn't know what was on them.

MR. BALZ: Dwight, you were the first to go on trial. You were convicted of lying to the grand jury and you served nine months in prison. And you've--I think you've indicated that you knew that Nixon was prepared to, quote-unquote “discard people” for political purposes. Can you talk about the price of loyalty to this president that came at a significant price for you and your family? And I wonder if you could reflect on that a minute.

MR. CHAPIN: Well, I do say Dan, in my book that you know, all the great privileges I was given and the service to the nation, being able to participate, it was absolutely phenomenal, and I am so grateful. The only thing I wish is that it didn't have a price tag called Watergate.

I have remained loyal to President Nixon. I understand that if you're going to be playing in that league, so to speak, that you've got to take the lumps along with the good things that come along. I had made a mistake. I did not, in my opinion, lie to the grand jury. I know what the intent was in my heart. I know my whole attitude was to be truthful and forthright with the FBI and in my grand jury hearings. But the documents and my fellow citizens felt that I had committed making false and misleading statements, and I paid the price. The price was hard. Going to prison was incredibly difficult, but something that one can overcome. I think, if nothing else, my story proves that, that you can bounce back off of these things. But it was a difficult period for me.

And I put it into the--to the perspective this way. Eddie Carlson, who was the chairman of United Airlines where I had been working before I had to leave to take care of this legal obligation, he said, Dwight, you’ve got to understand you're a political football. President Nixon, toward the end of his life, talked about Watergate being his last campaign. He knew it was all political. He did not act in a criminal way, and he viewed it as a political event. I viewed it always as a political event. I never viewed myself as a criminal or having done criminal activities.

This was the Democratic Party, particularly the Kennedy wing of the party. It was the media. As I described in the clip that you showed at the start of the show, this was an effort to bring down Richard Nixon. Did he help make that happen? He sure did. I mean, there’s no question about that. Foolish mistakes were made. But at the bottom line, the denominator on this is that it was a political event.

MR. BALZ: Well, it was a political event, but it was also a series of actions, a number of them illegal, that we know that took place.

Ken, I want to--I want to ask you the last question, and that is Richard Nixon was a smart politician, and as you both have described, a very smart man. But in one way or another, his instincts let him down in the Watergate scandal. What happened? What happened to Nixon that he misplayed it in the ways that he did?

MR. KHACHIGIAN: Well, he made the mistake of not getting in front of it to begin with, Dan. He said after the presidency that he needed to get out front right away and that he didn't do that. And so, he misled himself at the outset, and he didn't get out in front right away. And that was--that was his real mistake. And so, he paid the price for it.

But afterwards, you know, he brought back, he restored his life after the presidency. I give him credit for that. And you know, he gave back to the country and to the world. He wrote eight best-selling books after he left the presidency. He advised the other presidents. He advised President Reagan. He advised him in his two presidential campaigns. He advised President Clinton. And you know, he--I think the world would be better off if he was around today advising President Biden, very frankly.

MR. BALZ: All right. Well, he did have a very active post-presidency. And--but obviously Watergate is the thing that many people or most will remember him for. Gentlemen, unfortunately, we are out of time. I'm sorry to say there's a lot more we could have covered in the time we had. But thank you, Dwight Chapin. And thank you, Ken Khachigian, for being with us today.

MR. KHACHIGIAN: You bet. Good to see you.

MR. CHAPIN: Thank you.

MR. BALZ: Good to see you. And thanks to all of you who have been watching. We very much appreciate your being with us today. To check out future interviews, go to WashingtonPostLive.com and register, find out more information about our upcoming programs. Again, I’m Dan Baltz with The Washington Post. Thanks again for being with us.

[End recorded session.]

