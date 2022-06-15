The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Singer and songwriter Kenny Loggins discusses his new memoir, ‘Still Alright’

By
June 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
Singer and songwriter Kenny Loggins has been making music for five decades. He joins Washington Post national arts reporter Geoff Edgers to discuss his iconic career and new memoir, “Still Alright.”

Kenny Loggins

Singer, Songwriter

Author, “Still Alright: A Memoir”


