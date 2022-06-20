U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees addresses the global refugee crisis

Register for the program here.
The United Nations Refugee Agency reports that the global refugee numbers are at their highest since records began, with more than 100 million people displaced by war and violence worldwide. On World Refugee Day, Monday, June 20 at 1:00 p.m. ET, join The Washington Post’s David Ignatius for a conversation with Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, about the current solutions available, the impact of the Russian invasion in Ukraine and the path forward for the international community.