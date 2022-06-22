The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Medical researchers and trusted messengers discuss disparities in cancer care and subsequent outcomes

June 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
Marginalized communities in the United States are more likely to die from most cancers. A complex interplay of biological, environmental and socioeconomic factors contributes to these persistent disparities, and trust in the health-care system remains key to reversing these realities. On Wednesday, June 22 at 10:00 a.m. ET, Brian Rivers, PhD, director of the Cancer Health Equity Institute at Morehouse School of Medicine, and Shana O. Ntiri, MD, medical director of the Baltimore City Cancer Program, join Washington Post senior writer Frances Stead Sellers to discuss drivers of and solutions to disparities in cancer outcomes and care.

Shana O. Ntiri, MD

Medical Director, Baltimore City Cancer Program


Brian Rivers, PhD

Director, Cancer Health Equity Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine


Building Inclusivity and Trust in Cancer Research

In a segment presented by AstraZeneca, Hope Wohl, CEO of Breastcancer.org and Dr. Nadine J Barrett, Director of the Center for Equity in Research at the Duke Clinical Translational Science Institute, speak with Camille Hertzka, Vice President and Head of Oncology, US Medical at AstraZeneca to discuss the challenges to and importance of building inclusivity and trust in cancer research.

Dr. Nadine Barrett

Director of the Center for Equity in Research at the Duke Clinical Translational Science Institute

Advisor to Breastcancer.org’s health equity initiatives


Hope Wohl

CEO, Breastcancer.org


