Transcript: Chasing Cancer: Trust, Access and Disparities

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Hello, and welcome to Washington Post Live. I’m Frances Stead Sellers, a senior writer here at The Washington Post. Today we have two segments on racial disparities in cancer treatment and outcomes, and I'm delighted first to welcome Dr. Brian Rivers. He's the director of the Cancer Health Equity Institute at Morehouse School of Medicine.

Dr. Rivers, a very warm welcome to Washington Post Live.

DR. RIVERS: Well, thank you for having me. Glad to be here with you this morning.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Thank you for joining us.

And a word to our audience before we begin, you can send questions for Dr. Rivers and our next guest by tweeting them to @PostLive.

Dr. Rivers, I'd like to ask by‑‑start by asking you about the big picture. What is the‑‑what are the racial disparities? What is this gap like in everything from diagnosis and treatment to death rates?

DR. RIVERS: So yeah. So we've seen a persistent gap between racial and ethnic groups as it relates to the burden of cancer. For example‑‑[audio drop]‑‑have the highest burden of cancer‑related mortality in comparison to other racial and ethnic groups. So we don't see this equal cancer as being this equal opportunity disease that impacts all populations, but we are seeing that cancer is disproportionately impacting some populations more so than others.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So has that changed over time? Have we seen any improvement in recent years, and if so, why?

DR. RIVERS: Yeah. So that's exciting news. So, you know, over the past couple of years, we've seen a decline in cancer‑related mortality for all racial and ethnic groups here in the United States, and there's been a host of factors attributed to this decline. Clearly, the investment of the United States, for example, the National Institutes of Health, their investment in cancer and biomedical research has really driven progress as it relates to better understanding the key drivers of cancer and cancer health disparities. We've also seen scientific breakthroughs just at a phenomenal rate at the past 10 years and collaboration with public and private partnerships that have really also contributed to this decline that we're seeing in overall cancer‑related mortality here in the United States among all racial and ethnic groups. So we are making tremendous progress, but, you know, we've got to continue to, you know, work diligently to make sure that the gap continues to shrink and hopefully normalize to a line where there is no gap and cancer impacts all individuals at the same rate.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So that's very exciting and positive news, but it sits against a backdrop of increased awareness of structural racism, and what does that look like in the health care system?

DR. RIVERS: Yeah. So now we're starting to understand, you know, especially in the past two or three years, there have been, you know, very targeted funding mechanisms through the National Institutes of Health really trying to ascertain what are the key drivers, what are the key factors associated with these disparities, and so we look at it through this multifactorial lens, if you will. But we just do not focus on individual‑level factors, but we also look at organizational‑level factors, those factors within health systems that may be barriers or serve as impediments to some individuals receiving their optimal care.

So organizations are having to look at--within their structures and understand their processes better in terms of how they're meeting the health care needs, especially as it relates to cancer prevention, detection, diagnosis, and treatment, you know, especially for diverse populations that are often impacted by social determinants of health. And so organizations are looking at their policies, ensuring that they're fair, that they're equitable, and that they really meet the needs of all individuals that they're seeing within their organization.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: I'd love it if you could be just a little bit more specific about that, about how you measure those inequities in the system and how you go about addressing them.

DR. RIVERS: Sure. And so there's a variety of ways in which we can measure these inequities. Of course, we're looking at different drivers of health care disparities, such as health literacy, such as patient‑provider communication, such as provider interactions, provider's clinical decision‑making, ensuring that they have the right data to really account for any potential discrimination, any potential bias, any potential racism that exists in terms of how individuals see themselves, and usually, this is best addressed through an internal audit of the organizational policies, looking at patient‑reported outcomes, and then seeing what things can they do differently if they're not meeting the needs of individuals.

So, for example, if a patient is coming in and they're encountering tremendous issues related to their social determinants of health‑‑and these are the factors where one person lives, one works, one plays‑‑and they're saying that there are some challenges with transportation, with child care, or other factors that are impeding their optimal engagement with the health care systems, organizations can then put forth strategies to help overcome those challenges.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: And then on the personal level, so the provider level, researchers and doctors are so conscious of this notion of bias and how they design trials and how they treat people, but how does it manifest itself in day‑to‑day interactions with health care providers?

DR. RIVERS: Yeah. So it manifests itself in a variety of ways, and a lot of it could be conscious as well as unconscious bias, you know, through interacting with diverse patients, and so how this looks in terms of what treatment is recommended to certain patients perhaps based on their insurance status, perhaps based on, you know, existing comorbidities, also their ability to effectively engage and adhere to treatment protocols.

Oftentimes these are the factors that providers have to make real tough decisions. I mean, I don't want to simplify these interactions or these engagements with the patients, but it's a very complicated process, and oftentimes we have to relook at these interactions, reexamine them, and decide what is the best course of action for this patient sitting before me as opposed to this approach that this is a standard for all individuals.

I think we're starting to really realize that in order for us to achieve optimal care delivery models that we will have to move toward models of precision medicine, giving the patient what they need, when they need it, in the right amount that they need it, and you're seeing more and more research along better understanding some of those needs at the patient level as well as provider's capacity to deliver these really tailored and targeted approaches to patients. And so we're starting to see more and more of an advent of precision medicine within cancer care, and I think that's really going to help drive down a lot of the disparities that we're seeing here in the United States as it relates to cancer.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: I want to take a little step back and ask you a little bit about medical school, on one level, whether people are being taught to be aware of and address these kinds of unconscious biases that you're talking about and, then secondly, whether we're training enough doctors, nurse practitioners, carers of color to encourage people to engage with people who look like them in the health care system.

DR. RIVERS: Sure. And that's an extremely important point as it relates to workforce diversity.

And, you know, Morehouse School of Medicine, for example, where we're being very intentional about recruiting individuals that we know will go back and serve their communities, individuals from diverse backgrounds, whether it's African American, whether it's, you know, Latinx, or any other underrepresented minority group here in the United States, we intentionally reach out to those students, realizing that, you know, once they're tooled and trained, they're more likely to go back to their respective communities and have an impact.

And, you know, those are some of the measures that we're taking here at Morehouse School of Medicine through the Cancer Health Equity Institute, and I know many other organizations have been really driving workforce diversity, ensuring adequate representation of diverse individuals in the care delivery model. That includes nurses, physicians, social workers, navigators, even those in the front office of most of your health systems, just having that level of diversity, realizing that when patients see individuals who look like them, oftentimes the outcomes are much, much better in comparison to individuals that may not look exactly them or share a model or a value system in common.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: I do want to ask you about COVID because at once‑‑at the same time, it highlighted the inequities that you're talking about and made them very, very clear. It also stalled resources from primary care screening as we pushed resources towards testing and vaccines for COVID. How do you feel coming out or as COVID becomes endemic, how do you feel it will have an effect going ahead on a very specialized area like cancer treatment?

DR. RIVERS: Sure. Yeah. So, you know, there's some research studies that have suggested that there's been a sharp decline in cancer screenings among all groups here in the United States for obvious reasons related to the pandemic. The pandemic had a devastating effect on our health care system and really transferred the delivery service models in many health systems, where the focus really wasn't on chronic care, just probably for those really extreme cases, but for the most part, as every health system in this country, in urban and rural areas, they are really focused on trying to better understand and manage the impacts of COVID‑19.

And so, you know, there's been studies. There's been reports conducted over the past couple of years that have really suggested that we're going to see perhaps an uptick in advanced stage cancers because so many individuals for the past two years did not go and engage in their preventive cancer screenings, and so, you know, that has a tremendous impact, of course, on the cancer treatment model because now the cancers are less treatable. And the risk for complications as well as reduced health‑related quality of life, you know, is decreased, and so‑‑but, you know‑‑but, at the same time, while we have these challenges and we're seeing the devastating impacts or the residual impacts, if you will, as relates to cancer care, we're also encouraged at the investment of this country as well as entities outside of this country, how they invested in our health care and our research infrastructure that now provides us with a new landscape that should help drive discoveries at a much, much rapid rate as we saw during COVID‑19.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: I'm hearing so much optimism and also concern, and it's a very interesting mix. It feels as if we have a moment of opportunity going ahead.

But one of the key issues‑‑and you've raised it a couple of times already‑‑is health insurance. We have millions of people in this country without health insurance. How does that affect the diagnosis and then follow‑up treatment for people who do not have that access?

DR. RIVERS: So, you know, unfortunately, health insurance really drives, you know, which services one receives in the health care system, and we have to increase our advocacy. We have to continue our efforts as it relates to, you know, help for all, if you will, and ensuring that individuals are adequately insured to really get the necessary prevention that they need as well as the necessary treatment that they need related to their cancer diagnosis. Otherwise, there will be a tremendous challenge going forward for these scientific advances to be made available to all individuals, but then realizing that some individuals do not have clear access to them because of their insurance status.

And so, you know, that's the key driver, unfortunately, to a lot of the disparities that we're seeing because once individuals get in the health care system, they're realizing that they're not able to obtain everything that they need to ensure optimal health and a measurable quality of life. So it's very problematic, and we still have much, much work to do in this regard.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: If you could wave a magic wand and redesign the health care system with insurance, would you build upon the Affordable Care Act or choose a different model? How would you redesign health insurance and coverage for people in this country?

DR. RIVERS: Well, I mean, I have not seen a perfect plan to date, but, you know, I would build and expand upon the Affordable Care Act. I mean, I think it, you know, really brought health care, especially during the pandemic, to a lot of individuals who historically had not been represented in the area of having adequate health insurance.

During the pandemic, we saw so many people losing their jobs, and therefore, their health insurance was unavailable to them, and many turned to the Affordable Care Act that allowed some continuation or some continuity of engagement in terms of receiving health care. And so what I would do and advocate for is an expansion of the Affordable Care Act, making sure that all states are able to‑‑at least the residents of various states are able to benefit from the Affordable Care Act, ensuring again that all individuals have the necessary access to prevention, to timely diagnosis, as well as the various treatment options that exist, perhaps enter to care or if not even access to participate on a clinical trial.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Another potential that we've been hearing about recently is there was a bipartisan committee yesterday that announced a push towards a more centralized public health system, and of course, we can't separate public health with these big issues from the very specialized care you're addressing as well on the other end of treatment. But do you think that's something with a bigger role for the federal government and more outreach through the kinds of public health systems we already have in this country, but in a very splintered fashion?

DR. RIVERS: Sure. You know, and again, I think that's one of the lessons we learned during COVID‑19 in terms of our health infrastructure, our public health infrastructure, and the need to ensure the connectivity of the infrastructure to primary care or even specialty care. So what that entails is decentralizing some services, looking at new agents as part of the care delivery model, looking at the role of patient advocators, for example, that are able to operate within clinical settings but then also nonclinical settings to ensure some level of continuity of care.

Also seeing extension of technology and connecting public health departments in terms of messaging, health messaging, we saw that that was a huge issue during COVID‑19, getting health messaging out to diverse populations, and then ensuring that the messaging was trustworthy. That's another factor as well, and so there were some unique opportunities. There were some unique approaches back and during the COVID‑19 that I think we should really learn from that. We should scale and we should sustain to ensure that there is a sort of matrix model of individuals who can go into their respective communities who may have trouble accessing health care facilities, who may live in rural settings that also have some issues in traveling to access health care facilities, to ensure that they're able to optimally move across a cancer continuum.

There are some tremendous models, I think, that we can continue to build from and realize that some services can't adequately be decentralized through telemedicine, through tele‑education, through tele‑navigation, you know, as well as technology.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So there are some issues, and I'm so glad you raised telemedicine because it's been key, I think, in behavioral health and helping people to adjust in ways that could help them with issues like cancer. Do you see this as something that's going to survive the pandemic and grow in coming years, or are we sort of a dodgy moment now with reining back in telemedicine?

DR. RIVERS: You know, I think while telemedicine has some shortcomings and have some challenges, I think for the most part, people found it highly valuable. You know, again, I think we need to characterize the best utility of telemedicine. If it's in regards to remote surveillance or monitoring patients, if it's to engage patients with their providers on a more continuous basis, I think those are some of the favorable aspects of telemedicine.

The challenges come in terms of the areas in which individuals reside and if the broadband is strong enough for individuals to really take full advantage of the telemedicine platform. You know, that's another tremendous issue that we're looking at, I know here in the state of Georgia but then also around the United States as a whole in terms of strengthening that bandwidth, realizing that the efficiency that comes with telemedicine, and if that patient does not have to travel, especially if they reside in rural areas, you know, miles and miles just to access, you know, their health care. I've seen it fare very well on the side of the patient.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Dr. Rivers, we're running out of time, but I wanted to ask you one last question. You referenced earlier on the benefits you've gained from this administration, and President Biden certainly has addressed health inequities. What more would you like to see happen? What more do you think the federal government could do to help with this enormous problem?

DR. RIVERS: You know, yeah. I mean, I definitely salute this administration for their forward thinking as it relates to really developing and expanding the infrastructure as it relates to cancer care, prevention, and delivery.

We saw President Biden in recent months release the initiative entitled the "Moonshot," the "Cancer Moonshot." That's extremely encouraging. You know, initially, when that initiative was first launched during President Obama's administration, it held great promise in terms of accelerating the advances in cancer treatment as well as prevention, and now we're seeing it realized again with two specific goals, and it's really to, you know, ensure all individuals are able to be screened for cancers that are screen‑able, and then ensure that there is adequate representation of individuals in various cancer research studies, but again realizing that today's medicine is yesterday's research.

And so, with that investment from the Cancer Moonshot, I would like to see it go into very diverse settings, diverse contexts, contexts that historically have not been adequately funded, such as historically Black colleges and universities who have very strong ties to different minority groups and populations, you know, commensurate with the student body that they service and really developing an infrastructure in these other institutions, minority‑serving institutions, historically Black colleges and universities, the four Black medical schools here in the United States, and really investing intentionally to ensure that those populations that are disproportionately impacted, that are suffering from cancer‑related mortality at alarming rates are able to have access to needed resources as well as scientific breakthroughs.

And so that's what I would like to see with the investment about the Cancer Moonshot, and I think President Biden, you know, we really appreciate his efforts. His wife, Dr. Jill Biden, visited our campus, Morehouse School of Medicine, a couple years ago to better understand our infrastructure as well as some work that we're doing in this cancer space, and to see that continue and see that further expanded and scaled, you know, I think we'll be on the right track.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Thank you. That's a powerful message to finish on, access to resource and breakthroughs. Dr. Brian Rivers, thank you so much for joining us at Washington Post Live.

DR. RIVERS: Thank you for having me. Have a great day.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: And I'll be back in a few minutes with my next guest taking this overview to a very local plain about Baltimore. Stick with us.

MS. HERTZKA: Good afternoon. My name is Camille Hertzka, and I am vice president and head of Oncology, US Medical at AstraZeneca.

I am pleased to be here today as part of an important initiative for AstraZeneca, the YOUR Cancer program. This program aims to empower individuals working to redefine cancer care.

As we've just heard, people in underserved communities continue to face challenges accessing optimal cancer care. Closing these critical gaps require a multifaceted approach with a focus on clinical research where a diverse representation remains a challenge.

To discuss why this matters, I am speaking today with Hope Wohl, CEO of BreastCancer.org and Dr. Nadine Barrett, director of the Center for Equity in Research at the Duke Clinical Translational Science Institute. Dr. Barrett is also an advisor to BreastCancer.org's Health Equity initiatives. BreastCancer.org is part of the community effort pushing for greater diversity in breast cancer research, an area where Black women in particular have been vastly underrepresented despite experiencing worse outcome compared to other groups.

Hope and Dr. Barrett, welcome. Very happy to have you today.

DR. BARRETT: Thank you.

MS. HERTZKA: Health care disparities have been known for a long time. However, the pandemic has put a spotlight on these inequities and the need to urgently act on them. One of the biggest barriers we see in the underserved communities is medical mistrust.

Dr. Barrett, can you please share your perspective on how does mistrust impact clinical trial representation and how we can build trust?

DR. BARRETT: Oh, absolutely. An excellent question. Thank you.

You know, historically, health systems and research have not been trustworthy, and so in delivering care when we think about research and particularly to underrepresented minoritized and marginalized populations and really creating trustworthy organizations requires well‑defined community‑informed programs, engaged strategic priorities that allows us to really start thinking about what are the factors that's impacting this, including biases, stereotypes, and policies within our institutions that could be leading to these negative outcomes.

There's also opportunities like Just Ask, a training that I developed that allows us to really start thinking about how do we arm our teams with the kind of resources they need to be able to build a trustworthy organization.

And last but not least, I'll add that community engagement, authentic community engagement is critical, and that means that we are actually engaging with our communities using their information to inform what we do and partnering with them as experts in their own right to be able to advance health equity in this space.

MS. HERTZKA: Well, thanks for that. Indeed, building trust is a critical step if we want to improve health equity and patient outcomes.

Hope, can I maybe ask you on your side, what are some of the other areas that the cancer community needs to address to bring about meaningful change in clinical trial representation?

MS. WOHL: Yeah. That's a great question. Thank you.

And as Dr. Barrett was describing and you were asking about, the mistrust is so at the core of all of this, and I think everything that we speak about really emanates from that.

So, at BreastCancer.org and other advocacy community groups, we are all trying to really help women understand, people understand the realities, the truths, have the knowledge so that they know what they really have in front of them as opportunities. So dispelling the myths is really important as a first step and then really arming people with the information so that they can get the care that they really deserve with clinical trials, so letting them know that there are things that can be done about the things they're concerned about, the costs, the transportation issues, then eligibility issues, how do they find a trial that really can fit their situation, how do they have the conversation, a complicated conversation with physicians about something that is so hard for them to understand and to talk about. So helping people understand how they can step into these conversations and helping them understand that there's a lot they can do to overcome whatever barriers they perceive to be there or that actually are there is really important, and that's something that we and a lot of other organizations are striving to do.

MS. HERTZKA: Yes. Thanks. Indeed, we know that disparities in breast cancer outcomes and mortality among people of color, especially Black women, are well known and need to be addressed. Can I ask you both to share how you think diversity in research and help to ensure that all patients benefit from the latest scientific advancements in maybe just one sentence? Maybe we can start with you, Dr. Barrett.

DR. BARRETT: Sure, absolutely. And I really love that and appreciate that question.

I think one of the key things that we have to think about here is that increasing diversity in clinical research and trials is rigorous science. Anything less than that is actually not really allowing us to have the type of impact that we can have in advancing health equity. So, when you see it from a researcher standpoint, it's just really critical for us to see it as rigorous science and not just science or a practice to just do.

MS. WOHL: That's such a great point. Yeah.

I would say too that we really‑‑we try very hard to help individuals understand that two things are going on. Yes, they are contributing to science and for future generations. They also are availing themselves often of the very best care they possibly can get for their own situation, and when they understand and can go into it knowing that, I think that can really help them swing through that door.

MS. HERTZKA: Well, thank you so much, both of you, for sharing your perspective and your expertise. Clinical trial diversity is critical to improving equitable access to cancer care and to helping discover and develop treatments that work for all of those who need it, not just them. Then incredible efforts already underway are very encouraging.

You can find more information about AstraZeneca's commitment to catalyze change by visiting YourCancer.org.

Thank you to The Washington Post for hosting this forum, and thank you again very much, Hope Wohl and Dr. Nadine Barrett, for the very important work you and the team at BreastCancer.org are doing to support people impacted by cancer and also for this discussion.

Now I'll turn it back over to The Washington Post.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Welcome back to Washington Post Live. For those of you just joining us, I'm Frances Stead Sellers, a senior writer here at The Post.

We're now going to take some of these big questions and look at them at a city level. I'm delighted to be joined now by Dr. Shana Ntiri. She's the medical director of the Baltimore City Cancer Program.

Dr. Ntiri, a very warm welcome to Washington Post Live.

DR. NTIRI: Thank you, Frances. It's a pleasure to be here with you.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: We're really pleased to have you, and I'm looking forward to learning a lot.

And a word to our audience before we start, you can tweet your questions for Dr. Ntiri to @PostLive.

So, Dr. Ntiri, give me an overview. What is the Baltimore City Cancer Program, and is it replicated in many cities across the country or something unique to Baltimore?

DR. NTIRI: Sure. Yeah, I can speak to that. So the Baltimore City Cancer Program is a community‑based initiative of the University of Maryland, the Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center. We are actually getting ready to celebrate our 21st year in August of this year, and it is a program that was initiated through funds from the Maryland Cigarette Restitution Fund, so we're funded by the Maryland Department of Health.

We are unique, just because of the geography of Maryland, that we are the only city in Maryland, but there are county‑based programs throughout the state, throughout the country were actually modeled after the Centers for Disease Control's program, the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program. So there are similar programs that offer screening opportunities for women throughout the country.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: And are these services provided free? You said you had funding through, I guess, tobacco money‑‑

DR. NTIRI: Sure.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: ‑‑but under the department of health. But what does it mean for patients?

DR. NTIRI: Yeah. For patients, it does mean that they have access to‑‑in the situation of our program, no cost to patient, breast cancer, cervical cancer, and colorectal cancer screenings, which is really important.

Dr. Rivers mentioned in his earlier segment that a huge component of access is whether or not individuals are insured, and our program specifically deals with individuals who are either underinsured or who have no insurance at all and so who may not have access to this treatment. And our program provides services ranging from community outreach and engagement, education, which has been mentioned is really important. People need to have the information in order to decide how best to move forward for themselves, all the way through survivorship support, and all of these services are provided, indeed, at no cost to individuals.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So give me a little picture of how this works.

DR. NTIRI: Sure.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Are you in mobile vans going around the city or clinics, and which parts of the city are you engaged in?

DR. NTIRI: Great question. So we provide services throughout the question‑‑throughout the city. I'm sorry. And our home base is the University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center. So we don't use mobile facilities.

One of the benefits of being in Baltimore City is that access to care is never far away. So we use different models. We have our individuals. Our team consists of community outreach workers who go out to the community to meet individuals where they are. So, thinking pre‑COVID, it was a lot of things like health fairs and going to church functions and those types of things. COVID obviously has changed our opportunities to engage with individuals, and so we've been doing things like engaging with folks over social media, going to food drives to meet folks where‑‑folks where we had outreach workers who were going to COVID testing sites and COVID vaccination sites, just to provide information about the program.

Then once individuals are enrolled in a program, we do our screening services throughout the city at radiology sites. Here in my office at Family Medicine, we have providers who provide services, providers who are throughout the city. We work with federally qualified health centers as well.

If an individual is ultimately diagnosed with cancer, they are brought to our cancer center here at the Greenebaum Cancer Center to receive all treatment.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: And I think you mentioned which kinds of cancer you focused on, but maybe you could spell it out a little bit more clearly and why you focus on those particular cancers.

DR. NTIRI: Sure. So the Baltimore City Cancer Program focuses on three cancers. The first is breast, the second is cervical cancer, and the third is colorectal.

In part, when the program first started 20‑plus years ago, there were designations made by the Cigarette Restitution Fund in terms of who would manage different cancers, and so we were provided those cancers. But I think that the larger importance with those cancers is those are cancers that have significant impact in terms of morbidity and mortality for cancer, particularly in Baltimore City.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: And are there huge inequities within the city? I think the city‑‑I forget exactly the racial makeup of the city, but it's certainly more than 50 percent African American. Are those other cancers less deadly for other populations within the city?

DR. NTIRI: Yeah. If you're speaking specifically about African Americans and Latino populations, certainly, there are disparities in terms of which communities are impacted, and you know Baltimore well, Frances. You know that even where you live by ZIP Code can make a difference, and so there have been a lot of studies that look, depending on if people live in West Baltimore, if they live in certain communities within certain ZIP Codes that their disparities are increased. And those disparities tend to align with other health issues.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: And your specialty is family medicine. It seems so important to me, but tell me how your role as a family doctor who sees people of all ages plays into addressing these inequities.

DR. NTIRI: Yeah. I think, you know, as a family physician, it's a privilege to be able to impact these inequities. My office is housed in Baltimore. We deal with individuals who are coming from underserved communities, definitely, and I think as a family physician, one of the beautiful things is you get to form relationships with patients. And so through forming those relationships, we build trust. There's been some talk about trust there, and through trust, you're able to impact inequities one person at a time.

One of the things I really enjoy about being a family physician and also working with the Baltimore City Cancer Program is that when I put on my white coat and I'm working as a family doc, I get to deal with one patient at a time, one family at a time, while with the Baltimore City Cancer Program, it really is a population‑level approach. And I think both are needed, and it's awesome to do the work in both areas. And it's really neat to understand the impact you have.

I mean, obviously, a lot of my patients are impacted by cancer. I have patients right now who are actively going through cancer treatment, and to be able to be there and to provide support and to provide information and trusted information really is important.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: One of the huge transformations of the pandemic was the advance in telemedicine. Have you adopted that at the cancer program, and how are you doing it?

DR. NTIRI: Yeah. So for the cancer program, for the most part, what it meant was just reaching out with people and checking in on them, right? For cancer screening themselves, again, if we're doing breast, cervical, and colorectal, you do need to be in contact, but we had our patients in contact with our specialists so that we have a whole team of breast surgeons who help us over at Greenebaum, who are able to interact with patients to see where they were, particularly those who had a prior diagnosis of treatment, so they didn't fall off.

I think as a primary care physician, also, it was really‑‑it was equally as important. You know, patients who were undergoing cancer treatment didn't necessarily want to come into the office. Telehealth provided a way for us to remain in contact and provide that support from a distance but still much needed support, indeed.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So telehealth seems to be such an equalizer and really give people access and maintain contact with people between formal appointments, but it also could be the opposite, right? I mean, some people have greater digital literacy, greater access to the equipment. What's your feeling? And I'm sure you don't have studies yet, but how are you seeing it play out in the community you are working with?

DR. NTIRI: Yeah. I mean, I think patients embraced it. I think patients embraced it. I do think you are right. Absolutely, you have to acknowledge that there's a digital divide.

Again, being in Baltimore City, most folks have access to the technology that they need. For us, telehealth includes everything from a telephone call all the way through a video visit, and I think we accommodate patients and meet them where they are.

I always like to tell folks that one of my favorite patients to visit via telehealth is a 92‑year‑old woman who was going through lung cancer treatment and so at that time really didn't want her coming into the office to potentially be exposed. She had her daughter right alongside her, of course, to help her to get connected to telemedicine, but it really was important that as a patient, that if I didn't have access to telehealth, I probably just wouldn't have seen her during that time. And it really was important to have access.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Yeah. That's a very inspiring story and 92 as well. Good luck to her.

DR. NTIRI: Yeah.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: I hope she does well.

You've mentioned trusted messaging and trusted ambassadors, but maybe you can talk a little bit more. We wrote so much about the need for trusted ambassadors with vaccines during COVID. Tell us a little bit what it means for cancer.

DR. NTIRI: Yeah. I think in cancer, you know, thinking about a couple of programs that we have within Greenebaum, we have the Office of Community Outreach and Engagement, which employs cancer health ambassadors, which are staff members who go out into the community to do outreach and education. We also have a program where we essentially educate gatekeepers from the community. So we'll invite lay community members to get educated on cancer. So they learn about wellness. They learn about health. They learn about cancer screening and treatment and diagnosis. So they can take that back to their communities, wherever they think there's a need, and we know that they're providing evidence‑based information that is accurate.

With the Baltimore City Cancer Program, similar thing. We have staff who have been with us for the 20 years of the program, and I think that builds a lot for trust in terms of consistent messaging, in terms of consistent faces, in terms of coordinated messaging, where people know, and also if you have a patient who is ultimately diagnosed with cancer, right, because a lot of the folks who come into our program are coming in at first for education. They're just learning what is breast cancer. How do you screen for breast cancer? How do you treat for breast cancer? Same for cervical cancer and for colorectal cancer.

And then we walk them through the continuum of care. They don't necessarily know when they're screened that they may ultimately be diagnosed with a cancer, but I think if and when a person is diagnosed with cancer and they look back and say that's someone that I met in the community who came out into my community to provide education, there certainly is a level of trust. And our outreach workers attend appointments with patients. They will help patients to process their individual. They'll be another set of ears, even if people have family members there.

As you know, a diagnosis of cancer can be extremely overwhelming, and so just having someone there to help navigate. Dr. Rivers mentioned patient navigation which our outreach workers do. It just provides a lot of support and care.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: This makes me go back to insurance again because you're providing this wonderful service, bringing people in, providing free screening, and then supposing you come up with some tricky form of cancer that's going to need very specialized care. How do you help people move on through the system, which can be a long and very technical process?

DR. NTIRI: Sure. Yeah, definitely. So, again, any patient who comes to our program, it's not as though if they're diagnosed with cancer, ultimately, we then say you need to pay for this. Their services are covered.

So the Baltimore City Cancer Program has a portion of its grant funding that allows for treatment and diagnosis.

Maryland also has a program that covers for treatment for both breast and cervical cancer, and so, as needed, we'll help patients to transition to that program, actually help them to fill out the forms, make phone calls to do a warm handoff.

And we continue to work with our patients through survivorship. We sponsor two breast cancer support programs. One is for English‑speaking patients. One is for Spanish‑speaking patients. And so we're with these patients for a long time.

Our first patient who walked through the program's door 20‑plus years ago was actually our first patient who was diagnosed with breast cancer, and she is still alive and well, and she's one of our best ambassadors for the program. She continues to participate and come back, and so, again, we have that longevity with individuals, and we stay with them all the way. So we help them to understand. We introduce them to clinical trials, talk about what clinical trials are, what options they have, how those clinical trials may or may not be appropriate for them. We really do try to provide whatever support is needed.

There's also been conversation about barriers, right, so things like transportation or needing time off of work or needing support in other ways, and we work to do all of those things so that barriers to cancer don't impede care, because we know that making sure that individuals transition from one point of‑‑you know, from diagnosis to treatment in a timely manner really is important in terms of long‑term outcomes.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: And then sometimes‑‑on to trusted ambassadors, that was such a fascinating little anecdote you told there about one of your earliest patients now being an ambassador. Tell us a little bit more about her, if you can.

DR. NTIRI: Yeah. So I will not share her name because I haven't asked to share her name.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Right.

DR. NTIRI: But she is an absolute dynamo. She is an absolute dynamo. She came into our program again, came in through the community, was screened, not knowing that she had any symptoms, and was ultimately diagnosed with cancer and is still alive and well. She's a part of our survivor group, which is called "Living and Loving Life." Actually, "Survivor's Circle" is how it's been deemed, "Living and Loving Life." We did, pre‑COVID‑‑COVID has changed many things, but pre‑COVID, we do an annual bowling outing where the staff of the Baltimore City Cancer Program bowl against the survivors. They often beat us, but it's named for her because bowling is something that she enjoys.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: [Laughs]

DR. NTIRI: And so, you know, we celebrate her. We celebrate her life.

I think one of the things that's important to note is that people often, if they're diagnosed with cancer, connote that with a diagnosis of death or an ultimate death, and that's not the case. And so we really do work hard to celebrate our survivors and to recognize our survivors so those who are newly diagnosed know this could be you 20 years from now too.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Wow. That's a very moving story. Thank you so much, and the bowling sounds fantastic.

DR. NTIRI: [Laughs]

MS. STEAD SELLERS: I wanted to ask you a little bit more about trust‑‑

DR. NTIRI: Sure.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: ‑‑because isn't that trust that we have to have those ambassadors speaking and looking like the people they're addressing? But the whole question of trust in science, trust in medicine has become so politicized and undermined at the moment. Are you facing more problems recently with a growth in mistrust on social media and in other places?

DR. NTIRI: I can't speak‑‑I mean, on social media, it's certainly there.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Right.

DR. NTIRI: I think mistrust is used. I think COVID, right, has highlighted that because there's great mistrust in terms of the vaccine, in terms of diagnosis, in terms of the impact, in terms of the communities that were hardest hit by COVID, and that has ramifications outside of COVID itself, so certainly, having many, many conversations with patients, both as a family doc and within the Baltimore City Cancer Program to address trust definitely.

Actually, one of our outreach workers just two weeks ago was speaking with Rhonda Silva and I‑‑we serve as a supervisory team for the Baltimore City Cancer Program‑‑about her experience canvassing in Baltimore City, knocking on doors, just trying to make folks aware of the services that are offered through the Baltimore City Cancer Program, and she shared with us that she encountered multiple individuals who said, "No, I'm not interested. I just don't trust," you know, "I don't trust," and her having to take the time to explain and say, you know, "I'll come back again," because I think that's something that's important as well.

Even as a family physician, I can think of patients who I’ve said, you know, “It’s time for you to get your mammogram. It’s time for you to get your mammogram,” and it’s not always on the first time that you ask. People aren’t always ready. They may have other things going on in their lives. They may have mistrust, but I think with consistency and time, building rapport and building trust, people often come around. But you have to meet people where they are and acknowledge that people are not always going to move forward on the timeline that you may want them to.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So cancer and COVID are so very, very different, obviously, but what are strategies you are able to share with people who are addressing COVID fears and mistrust from your own experience dealing with a population that needed to have outreach and vice versa? Was there an interplay there?

DR. NTIRI: Yeah. I mean, I think, yeah, certainly within the exam room, right? You're often having conversations with people, often having to share personal stories as well. You know, I have multiple times in the past been asked by patients, you know, "You're asking me to go get this mammogram. Have you ever done it? Do you understand what it is?" and so I think being able to take real‑world examples, right, people want to know that what you're offering to them is something that would you offer that to your family, would you offer that to your parents, would you offer it to yourself, and having some of those conversations, obviously always wanting to speak about the evidence as well, but people can get that information.

I think people are aware of the resources and know how to get that information, but they really want to hear from you as a trusted physician or as a trusted community member that what they're doing is okay, and so just giving that endorsement certainly is important.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, you're right there in Baltimore with Johns Hopkins, a towering institution there, also the place that has the history with Henrietta Lacks. How do stories, personal stories like that, resonate in the work you do? Maybe you can remind us a little bit of the facts and tell us how it plays out.

DR. NTIRI: Yeah. So the story of Henrietta Lacks, right, is very touching, especially because she was a woman who was diagnosed with cervical cancer, right? So it's very relevant to a conversation on cancer, and literally, her body tissues were taken and used to advance science without her knowledge, without her consent, and people in Baltimore are very aware of her story.

I have patients who share stories of Henrietta Lacks and others. I think she is a well‑known figure in history, but people have many of their own personal anecdotes. And I'm not from Maryland originally. I grew up in Michigan and came out here for residency training, and as patients share these stories, it's just important to sit and listen to understand the cultural context within which we operate, to understand the stories and experience of families who have been in Baltimore for multiple generations. And these stories are true. They're ofttime extremely disheartening, but then we talk about changes that have been made to move forward, you know, that hopefully we've learned from our past, and as we move forward, we use those experiences to make ourselves better as we continue to move forward and to never repeat some of the ugly things that have happened in our medical histories.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: I want to ask you a question that I asked Dr. Rivers as well about insurance. Obviously, you're free from some of these concerns in the treating of your patients, but if you want to see a change in this country, would you enlarge the ACA? What path forward do you see ahead to help people across the country who are struggling with these difficult diagnoses and even getting screening?

DR. NTIRI: Yeah, yeah. I think I would echo what Dr. Rivers said, absolutely expansion of the Affordable Care Act at a minimum, right? I mean, a key component is just access, having access and knowing that access to care is not going to put you in debt. There's a lot of news actually driving into work today just talking about the high percentage of Americans who have significant medical debt, that people potentially avoid health care because they don't want to go into debt. And so having insurance coverage for comprehensive holistic quality care is essential. It's essential, and absolutely, I think, expansion of the ACA is one way to get that done.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Dr. Shana Ntiri, thank you so much for the work you're doing to help address some of these inequities in Baltimore and beyond.

DR. NTIRI: Thank you. Thank you for this very important conversation, Frances. It's been a pleasure.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, thank you for joining us. This was eye‑opening.

And thank you to our audience. As you know, you can find other programming at WashingtonPostLive.com. WashingtonPostLive.com.

Thank you for joining us today.

[End recorded session]

