Lhamon, Scurry and Spencer discuss the societal and cultural impact of Title IX 50 years later

June 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The passage of Title IX 50 years ago transformed the playing field for women and girls. Join Washington Post Live on Thursday, June 23 at 11:00 a.m. ET for a series of conversations with Catherine Lhamon, assistant secretary for civil rights at the U.S. Department of Education, Briana Scurry, former goalkeeper for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, and Jasmyne Spencer, player for the Angel City Football Club, about the societal and cultural impact of this groundbreaking legislation and the challenges that remain.

Catherine Lhamon

Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, U.S. Department of Education


Briana Scurry

Former Goalkeeper, U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team

Author, “My Greatest Save”


Jasmyne Spencer

Angel City Football Club Player


Title IX: The Next Era for Education Justice

Fifty years ago, the landmark Title IX law was passed, prohibiting sex discrimination in education and ultimately paving the way for a new generation of progress in the fight for gender justice. In a segment presented by the National Women’s Law Center, the organization’s Vice President for Education and Workplace Justice, Emily Martin, will be joined by Director of Justice for Student Survivors, Shiwali Patel, to discuss the next era of Demanding IX for all students – regardless of gender – so that they can learn with safety, dignity, and equality.

Emily Martin

Vice President for Education & Workplace Justice, National Women’s Law Center


Shiwali Patel

Director, Justice for Student Survivors & Senior Counsel, National Women’s Law Center


