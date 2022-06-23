Lhamon, Scurry and Spencer discuss the societal and cultural impact of Title IX 50 years later

Register for the program here.
Catherine Lhamon
Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, U.S. Department of Education
Briana Scurry
Former Goalkeeper, U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team
Author, “My Greatest Save”
Jasmyne Spencer
Angel City Football Club Player
Content from National Women’s Law Center
The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.
Title IX: The Next Era for Education Justice
Fifty years ago, the landmark Title IX law was passed, prohibiting sex discrimination in education and ultimately paving the way for a new generation of progress in the fight for gender justice. In a segment presented by the National Women’s Law Center, the organization’s Vice President for Education and Workplace Justice, Emily Martin, will be joined by Director of Justice for Student Survivors, Shiwali Patel, to discuss the next era of Demanding IX for all students – regardless of gender – so that they can learn with safety, dignity, and equality.
Emily Martin
Vice President for Education & Workplace Justice, National Women’s Law Center
Shiwali Patel
Director, Justice for Student Survivors & Senior Counsel, National Women’s Law Center