The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Local, federal and community leaders discuss comprehensive approaches to public safety

By
June 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

Register for the program here.

In the past two years, homicide numbers have soared across the United States though they remain below the historical highs of earlier decades. Not a single week has passed this year without at least four mass shootings. On Tuesday, June 28 at 9:00 a.m. ET, join Washington Post Live for conversations with a cross-section of local law enforcement, federal government and community leaders about how they are responding while also working to strengthen police accountability and improve public trust.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Emada Tingirides

Deputy Chief, Los Angeles Police Department


Content from Council on Criminal Justice

The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.

More Peace, More Justice.


Chico Tillmon

Executive Director, READI Chicago

Member, CCJ Violent Crime Working Group


Linda Harllee Harper

Director, Gun Violence Prevention, Office of the City Administrator, Washington D.C.

Member, CCJ Violent Crime Working Group


Walter Katz

Vice President, Criminal Justice, Arnold Ventures

Member, CCJ Task Force on Policing


Thomas Abt

Senior Fellow, Council on Criminal Justice

Chair, CCJ Violent Crime Working Group


Loading...