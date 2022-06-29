Transcript: World Stage: The European Union with Roberta Metsola, European Parliament President

Placeholder while article actions load

MS. RYAN: Hello, and welcome to Washington Post Live. I’m Missy Ryan, national security reporter with The Washington Post, and I’m thrilled to be joined here today by Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, to discuss the war in Ukraine and the EU’s role in the conflict. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Roberta Metsola, welcome to The Washington Post.

MS. METSOLA: Thank you very much for having me.

Roberta, before we jump into the news, I'm hoping that you can share for our audience, just briefly, what the European Parliament's role is in the conflict and how it differs from the role of the European Commission and the Council of the EU.

MS. METSOLA: So the European Parliament is one that brings together 705 members from all countries that are members of the European Union, and we are the legislative branch, together with the Council, on all laws and decisions, be they financial, be they on migration, on environmental matters, but also with regards to sending emergency financial assistance to Ukraine.

But, most importantly, I would also say that the European Parliament is what brings directly elected politicians from all countries that have shown unprecedented unanimity, let's say, within an institution that is quite difficult to find that unanimity ever since the 24th of February with Russia's brutal invasion into Ukraine.

The first thing we did--was a few weeks after I got elected president of this parliament--is to invite President Zelensky to address the parliament, after which we would call--started this essence of parliamentary diplomacy and democracy, which meant that you had the president who was addressing parliaments across the world, and you see that this has been a ground-up movement of resilience of solidarity, with the courage and the hope that we wanted to give the Ukrainians who are fighting what is ultimately a war in Europe and fighting for our values and our principles.

MS. RYAN: Thank you. And I want to note for our audience that your election marked a number of firsts for the European Parliament. I believe you were the youngest. You're the youngest president. You are the first EU Parliament president from Malta, and you also were the first head of a major EU body to visit Kyiv this spring.

I'd like to talk a little bit about Ukraine's quest to join the EU. Late last week, the EU formally approved Ukraine's candidate status to join the bloc and also to Moldova. Can you walk us through the next steps and what the timeline will look like for that?

MS. METSOLA: Well, first of all, I was talking about things that are unprecedented before. This is also something that I would not have thought possible five, six, even seven weeks ago, that the European Union with such speed and such unanimity, such collective action come together to say that we should open our doors to Ukraine and to Moldova and with certain conditions also Georgia.

Why do I say this? Because enlargement of the European Union has always been a very hotly debated topic. There have been countries that have been eager to see the European Union enlarged, countries that have been less eager. There are countries that look at the European Union as an economic bloc, but at the end of the day, it is also a union that has to look at energy dependence, at security, at its geopolitical strategy going forward, and that is what guided us. The European Parliament was also the first institution to welcome candidate status towards taking that decision last week.

What did that message send? When I was in Kyiv on the 1st of April, President Zelensky told me that 97 percent of Ukrainians would like to join the European Union. This means that they look to Europe as a home, and we need to answer and not leave any door or potential for that closed.

The next steps will be important. There are conditions attached. Every country has its own path. I very well remember the path that my country took to join the European Union. For some countries, it is longer than others, but this message from last week, with the next steps of integrating Ukraine more into our legislative framework, into our economic and digital framework, for example, allowing Ukraine to be connected, of course, continuing Ukraine to be connected to the EU's electricity market, opening up all programs to young Ukrainians who want to live, move, study abroad, research, reconstruction, as I've been talking about, which is something that has to be at the very top of our priorities because we are seeing and responding to desperate pleas for help by Ukrainians in their ask to help reconstruct their villages and towns that have been razed to the ground by Russia. So these steps are incremental, and the European Parliament will be there at each and every step in order to ensure not only the political support but also the financial and logistical support that we have been doing ever since the invasion.

MS. RYAN: And to what extent, if any--I'm hoping you can explain for our viewers. To what extent do you think that Ukraine being granted candidate status could alter the course of the war or potentially affect Russian decision-making as it wages war against Ukraine?

MS. METSOLA: Well, if we consider that Putin's original idea was to take over Kyiv in five days, if you consider that his original idea was for NATO, because that was what was first on the table--for NATO not to expand, with a specific focus on Ukraine in his movements, if you see that not only have Ukrainians bravely and courageously also with the help of the United Kingdom, United States, of course, besides European Union's help in providing military and logistical and financial but also humanitarian aid, it has also led to Finland and Sweden joining NATO, a decision that was taken today also with speed that would have otherwise been unprecedented.

So what we say in the European Parliament and what we've been saying is that there's a world that is pre-24th of February 2022 and the world that is post-24th of February 2022. The world will never be the same again, and definitely, Europe will not be the same again. Mine is a generation that does not know war in Europe, that has not known war in Europe, but we are now facing it. The next few months will be very, very challenging, but the public opinion and support for a common and united response against the invasion has meant that we have been so united and strong in adopting sanctions and in making sure that these sanctions are felt by Putin and his regime.

This was the most important decision that we needed to take in order to target and for them to start, to say, to bite, and as we also saw a couple of days ago that the sanctions regime will also be extended to cover the military aspects in order for the impact be felt more by Russia.

For us, our target is not only for us to be uncoupled from Russia with regards to our dependence, our current dependence on Russian oil, gas, and coal, but also for us to be more interdependent between us because, at the end of the day--and this is where the transatlantic alliance comes in--we have to know who to rely on, and we need to rely on [audio distortion] and not autocracies for the basic necessities for our citizens.

MS. RYAN: And thank you for mentioning the oil, gas situation. I'm hoping to ask you about that.

But, first, a little bit more on the EU candidate status. It does seem that there have been varying degrees of support from some European countries for Ukraine's accession to the EU, and we had some comments recently from Portuguese Prime Minister Antónia Costa who said that the EU risks creating, quote/unquote, "false expectations" with Ukraine's bid to join the EU, and he added that the EU should look at immediate support to Ukraine instead of opening legal debates.

Do you think that Ukraine can realistically meet the stringent criteria that the EU sets forth in a time frame that will make a difference here?

MS. METSOLA: Well, all criteria have to be met. That's clear. All countries are not treated differently to others. Every country has its own path to accession. There are different levels that can be met or overcome between the time when you are accepted as a candidate country to the date that you become a full member of the European Union.

What we didn't want--and I understand Prime Minister Costa's comments to be also in this sense--is that Putin would take advantage of any potential differences between member states, whether historically or currently, in order to continue to put pressure on Ukraine, in order to continue to bomb and kill innocent civilians, which is what is happening today.

The response that we gave last week was clear, and it was historic, and it was unanimous. I was around the table when those discussions were taking place, and it is those discussions that will guide us moving forward.

Rather than speculating on the time frame, I would more speculate--I mean I would more comment on the speed with which Ukraine responded to all the questions posed by the European Commission and also the other institutions, the speed with which laws can be integrated, and now we have to also focus, first of all, on Ukraine winning the war and also on making sure that the further integration that is needed happens without legal, let's say, or political obstacles, once the legal and technical arrangements have been made and found.

MS. RYAN: We're speaking right after leaders of the G7 bloc of nations met in Germany to discuss the war in Ukraine and other issues, and President Zelensky reportedly told the G7 leaders that he wants the war to be concluded by the end of 2022. I'd love to hear your reaction on that comment.

And, also, there has been a pretty active debate, at least here in the United States, about what the United States and its European allies' position should be in encouraging, potentially, any concessions by Kyiv in potential negotiations with Russia. Do you believe that Ukraine should really attempt to push back to the pre-2014 borders of Ukrainian control, or do you believe that a more realistic scenario would be looking at the pre-February 24th situation?

MS. METSOLA: Well, I think what we should not forget is that this was an unprovoked invasion, a country's territorial sovereignty being not only threatened but trampled on, an autocracy that has decided to, in its own words, "liberate" parts of an independent democratic other country. This is the context, because sometimes we tend to forget it, and if we forget it, just as Putin did not stop in 2018 and [unclear], he did not stop in 2015, he will definitely not be stopping now.

So my answer to that would be that rather talk about concessions, the war will end when Ukraine says that the war has ended.

I understand the debates. I understand that we should do everything that we can for the war to end, but not at any price, because freedom and democracy are priceless. And this is what we need to keep in mind. Ukrainians are not only fighting for their land, but they're fighting for the very essence of what the European Union and democratically sovereign countries stand for--freedom, democracy, justice, that come with peace. And with that, if we try to give the indication that we can somehow create concessions for Ukraine, then we would not be respecting Ukrainians the fundamental right of self-determination, and this is something that any country's leader would tell you in defending his or her own country.

MS. RYAN: I'd like to ask you a question that we got from one of our viewers ahead of today's discussion, and this person's name is Fitzgerald Yaw from the South American country of Guyana who asks, how can the EU help open the port of Odessa, which as we know is so crucial for Ukrainian commerce and global food exports?

MS. METSOLA: Well, this is an excellent question, and it's a debate that is being held both with Ukraine but also internationally within the context of the United Nations and countries that are in the neighborhood that could help unblock the current impossibility of food and all supplies that are currently stuck at Ukrainian ports. This is a huge ripple effect of this war, of Russia's invasion, that is putting millions and millions of people on this planet at the risk of hunger, starvation, and famine.

This is not something that can be taken lightly. Time is running out. There are countries that have less than a month's supply for basic supplies such as grains and cereal. We are already seeing huge shortages of sunflower oil, for example. We have seen also the impossibility of fertilizer being delivered to countries that are desperately in need of that to grow their own products. So the European Union is very much involved in trying to negotiate the so-called blue corridors, maritime corridors, but in default of that also land corridors in order for transport to be made available through other ports in the European Union that would then be able to ship the supplies to the countries that need them most.

But make no mistake, this unilateral, brutal invasion has also the consequence of causing global effects of disproportionate impact in terms of individuals around this planet that will be hit directly, and that is something that we should say. And we need to hold the perpetrators in this regard to account.

MS. RYAN: I think we have time for one more question, and I actually want to build no what you were just talking about regarding the exploration of alternative means to export food from Ukraine. As you mentioned, there is this growing food crisis caused in part by the war in Ukraine but also by a cumulative effect conflict, by climate change.

I actually was in Berlin on Friday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who co-chaired a Food Security Summit with the German and Italian foreign ministers, and there was a pledge that European countries or the countries that do have the resources to help were going to look at ways to do more. But, at the same time, there was some criticism after the G7 from aid organizations, including Oxfam that the commitments really were not strong enough, large enough to countries like Egypt, like Yemen, like Somalia that are facing crises, Ethiopia right now. I would just love your response to that. Do you think that European countries are reaching into their pockets deep enough, given the immediacy of these needs?

MS. METSOLA: I would add Afghanistan to that list as a country that is currently under huge pressure and with a severely deteriorating situation for women and girls particularly.

But I sense that reaction, and I understand it. What we can't have is for countries to look away at those countries that are on the front line and will be the ones who are going to be hit hardest in the next few weeks and months and especially this year.

But I would also--on the other hand, also understand leaders of countries that say I have to find solutions to cushion the financial impact of rising prices and all of the factors coming together with stratospheric energy prices, potential gas cuts in the autumn, having to re-power the coal plants simply because it's too expensive to do otherwise, having to invest in renewables, while at the same time not impacting development aid across the world.

So what we also need to explain, I think, as elected representatives is also, first of all, our decisions, but also how we're going to keep also the consumers, our citizens at the core of our decisions when we know that they are going to bear the biggest and most immediate brunt.

So there is a discussion that is going on as to how in the European Union that brunt can be mitigated, what would be the immediate and medium-term measures in terms of going--looking at what will probably be a very difficult winter, but absolutely for all organizations and for those who have worked in the development field, all commitments need to be not only kept up, but the challenges that are going to be felt around the world are multiplied this year, and we cannot leave that out of all our argumentation and decisions.

MS. RYAN: Well, I have a long list of questions that I would have liked to have asked you, and I'm sure we could go on for quite some time, but unfortunately, we are out of time, and we're going to have to leave it here. EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola, thank you so much for joining Washington Post Live.

MS. METSOLA: Thank you for inviting me.

MS. RYAN: And thanks to all of you for joining us here at Washington Post Live. Remember you can find out about our upcoming programs by going to WashingtonPostLive.com to register, and thanks again. Have a great day.

[End recorded session]

