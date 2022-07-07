Transcript: Race in America: Giving Voice with Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani

Gift Article Share

MR. CAPEHART: Good afternoon. I’m Jonathan Capehart, associate editor of The Washington Post. Welcome to Washington Post Live and another in our series on race in America co-produced with the “Capehart” podcast. When you hear the name Lena Waithe, you think of the Emmy award-winning writer, the actress and producer behind the Netflix series “Master of None” and Showtime’s “The Chi,” which is back for its fifth season. But Lena Waithe’s big passion is Hillman Grad, the production company she founded in 2015. And since March, Rishi Rajani has been its CEO. And they both join me now. Rishi Rajani, Lena Waithe, welcome to Washington Post Live.

MS. WAITHE: Thank you for having us.

MR. RAJANI: Thank you.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, thank you both again for being here. Lena, let me start with you. As we noted in the intro on the screen, you have said about Hillman Grad quote, "Our goal is to not only open doors for the next generation, but to also keep those doors open for generations to come." Talk more about your mission,

MS. WAITHE: I think it’s really to ensure that, you know, the buck doesn't stop here, you know? I think it's about ensuring that the business continues to grow, it continues to flourish, and that people have opportunities that they really can, you know, take advantage of. And I just think it was important that we continue to hold our mentees’ hand throughout their journey, because there's no finish line. And when we act as if there is one, people tend to get lost, and they fall--they fall behind. And so we want to continue to hold people's hand.

MR. CAPEHART: That is a great--a great thing to remind people, there is no finish line.

Rishi, you once wanted to work on Wall Street. So how did you get into this whole entertainment business and into the leadership at Hillman Grad?

MR. RAJANI: Well, it's funny because I didn't know that this job existed. You know, I didn't know that being a producer existed. I didn’t know that getting into the film and television industry and getting to be a creative advocate was a real career path. And so, in going to NYU, I initially thought, oh, well, I just need to go make a bunch of money so that I can, you know, be able to finance art at some point. But there I discovered a community, a community of artists. And you know, NYU has a fantastic film program, and a lot of those filmmakers needed a support system. And so I became that support system at school, and that kind of segued into the career and the career that I've had in Hollywood over the past 10 years. And I think Lena saw something in me, which I will always really appreciate, in terms of getting to become her partner and building out Hillman Grad. And together, we've been able to support a lot of artists for the past many years.

MR. CAPEHART: I want to get into the meaning of Hillman Grad in a moment. But I do know, Rishi, when you first met Lena, you and she connected on your shared mission to create protest art. Explain what protest art is?

MR. RAJANI: It's interesting, because I think while our mission initially really was kind of like focused around this idea of protest art, it's really grown I think bigger and more beyond that, which is that there's this sort of, quote-unquote, "diversity renaissance" in Hollywood and this idea that, you know, we need to tell stories from underrepresented artists and voices. However, I think Lena and I got really frustrated by still being put into a box, still feeling like those stories were incredibly monolithic. There's only one way to be a queer person, there's only one way to be a Black person, there's only one way to be a brown person. And I think for us, we wanted to do--and I think our own form of protest and our own form of making revolutionary art--is to really be able to build a platform for people who have never had their stories told to tell their stories, people who’ve never been the hero to be the heroes. And that's really what we want to do at Hillman Grad, is to be that platform, that support system, introduce new voices into the ecosystem, because I don't think anyone is really doing that and no one's really searching for, you know, people across the spectrum of race and sexuality and geographic location and age and disability and financial status and acknowledging that Hollywood hasn't done the best job of finding, you know, stories from people that don't come within like Hollywood families. And we want to be that for people.

MR. CAPEHART: You know, in fact, you in an--in an interview--where you said this in the interview, I can't find it--but this quote is from you. It says, "It's not just racial diversity. It's not just sexual diversity. It’s geographic diversity, it’s financial diversity, it’s diversity of disabilities, it’s age diversity. It's really anyone who hasn't been given a space. That's what Hillman Grad is.

And so, Lena, coming back to the name Hillman Grad, anyone who's watched "The Cosby Show" or "A Different World" knows that Hillman was the fictious HBCU that--the oldest child's name is escaping me right now--but that's where she went. So why did you name--

MS. WAITHE: Denise, yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: Denise, Denise.

MS. WAITHE: Yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: So why did you name your company Hillman Grad?

MS. WAITHE: Oh, well, it really started out as my Instagram handle. And it was sort of a funny thing. You know, those that knew, knew. Those that didn't, didn't. And it kind of also helped me to kind of see who my people were, like, if you knew, if you winked at me about it, then it meant okay, you know, you're paying attention. And that's really all it was for a while. And then I got cast on a Netflix show, and people knew who I was and my publicist was like, you’ve got to change your Instagram handle to your name. And I was kind of sad about that. But when it came time to create, you know, the production company, it really was about, okay, I want to call it something that is close to my heart and that is the world of "A Different World" and what that show represented for me and so many other people. So because--and also too, Debbie Allen, Susan Fales, both people that I've now gotten the honor to work with, were spearheading--and also Gina Prince-Bythewood who wrote on that show who I got to work with--Reggie Bythewood wrote on that show, who was a mentor of mine, whose birthday's today, who I reached out to him, like, "A Different World" represents a community of artists and people and storytelling that's not always easy, but it's always entertaining. And I think that, to me, is something that I was very inspired by, and I think it's really what Hillman Grad is all about. It's about entertainment that is relatable, but very--but presented in a way that's very beautiful, because our audiences deserve beautiful art just like everybody else.

MR. CAPEHART: I'd love to get you--the both of you to respond to something that Vernā Myers of Netflix said to me here, almost a year ago. It was--a year--like it was July 30th of last year when I interviewed her. She talked about the quote-unquote "inclusion lens," and she said we are creating such excitement and innovation just by changing who's writing, who's directing, who's behind the camera, who's in--who's in front of the camera. Rishi, you go first. Do you share that view?

MR. RAJANI: I do and I don't. I think that it's really important to be shifting who gets to tell stories, I mean making sure that the people, you know, in front of and behind the camera look different than they have ever before. I also think it's really important to think about equity when it comes to budgets of shows. I think that that has been a pretty significant [unclear] is that you'll give a person of color their TV show, and then make them make it for half the cost of a TV show by a well-established White creator. And I also think that there needs to be a lot more equity and inclusion amongst the ranks of decision makers. At the studios, at the networks, at places like Netflix, when you get to the highest ranks of those, you still end up with a lot of those faces, the same faces we've been seeing for the last, you know, 10 years in those positions of power that ultimately get to decide what gets greenlit and what doesn't get greenlit, what the budget, is what the budget isn't. And so as much--as important as it is to change the face of who the creators are, it's also important to change the face of who the executives are, and it's also important to start thinking about how do we increase the budgets for these shows, because we've established that these audiences exist out there, and there's an appetite for this content.

Lena, your thoughts?

MS. WAITHE: I mean, I think that it's important that we don't assume that just because two people are Black, they're going to see something the same way artistically. And I think--I think it's really about ensuring that Black artists aren't forced to change their vision because say maybe another Black exec sees it differently because they came from two different walks of life, you know? And so I think what's really important--and that's something that's really nuanced--is that no matter who's in the room, it's about, I always want to ensure that the artist has a way to express themselves and to ensure that their vision is what lands on the screen, because that's ultimately when the audience will really receive it. And so I think it's really about making sure that everyone is on the same page creatively, and so that way, culturally, if everybody's different, at least the creative space can remain protected. And I think that's something that's really important for all of us moving forward.

MR. CAPEHART: Now let me stick with you here, Lena, because you have deals at a slew of studios and telling stories--the stories that you want to tell. And I'm just wondering, how have you found creative agency and inspiration in your story?

MS. WAITHE: Well, I mean, I think what's interesting about my story is that all the things that make me who I am, are things that some may say are different. They may say, oh, this makes you othered, or this sort of puts you in a minority group. But in essence, it’s really, I think made me appeal to so many people, because I think most people feel like an outsider or they feel like they don't fit in or that they don't really know where they belong. And I think that is what helps me to be able to relate to people, because I can have empathy, I can give grace, I really--I can do that with the characters that I create, that I write, is that I always say I don't believe in heroes or villains because we can be either depending on the day.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, yeah, that is--given the day or maybe even time of day, you never know, somebody gets on your last nerve.

Rishi, I was trying to find--I guess I know in my notes I saw something in there about how you really love storytelling, and you were that kid who was in the library with the books and reading. And so I'm wondering, given that you love storytelling, what are you looking for in the storytelling you love? You're the CEO of Hillman Grad. If I came to you with an idea, what idea would you be hoping I come to you with?

MR. RAJANI: Oh, it's such a good question. I think, you know, ultimately, I think for Hillman Grad our objective and approach when we consider content and material that comes in is to really think about, like, the reason for it existing in the world. I think, you know, especially in this moment right now we have a real responsibility as one of the--you know, it's one of the few production companies that really has like an emphasis and focus on underrepresented--what is an underrepresented artist. So, it's not just good enough to put out a piece of material that's just like it's a good movie or a good idea. It's also I think really important to think about what it's saying and what its intention is and is it allowing us to see the world in a different light, is it presenting a perspective that we haven't seen on screen before to help normalize? Does it help kind of showcase like sort of the idea that, you know, perhaps us, even though we may look differently as two human beings, you know, we can see things similarly and that there's a lot of divides and kind of like--you know, there's a lot of issues kind of facing the country right now for people of color, and it's our job at Hillman Grad to make sure we're putting out perspectives that we can really stand behind and be proud of when it comes to the content we put into the world.

MR. CAPEHART: You know what--sorry. Keep going, Rishi.

MR. RAJANI: Oh, no, I'll give a couple examples of just things that we have that are coming down the pipeline that we're really excited about. You know, there's a--there's a filmmaker named A.V. Rockwell that Lena and I are really excited about who, you know, came to us with a project called "A Thousand and One" that represents a beautiful mother-son story set across a gentrifying New York City and represents a perspective that we haven't seen before that's played and captured beautifully by Teyana Taylor. You know, we have a film called "Chang Can Dunk" that’s coming out with Disney+ that is about a five-foot seven Chinese American kid that's trying to learn how to dunk a basketball, and in itself is a really fun and entertaining film, but again, represents a different kind of coming-of-age high school experience that we've never seen before. And so it's exciting for us, because these are the types of filmmakers who these are their first films and they haven't had an opportunity yet in ecosystems. We want to give them the opportunity. But they're also telling stories that I think will really allow people to see themselves, and I think that's the most important thing for us.

MR. CAPEHART: And I'm sorry for cutting you off there for a moment there, Rishi, because I was jumping in to ask Lena this question jumping off something you had said in that moment. In an interview almost a year ago, two years ago, July of 2020, in an interview with IndieWire, you said, Lena, "being an activist is not everybody's ministry, but you can't be a Black artist today and not be affected by what's happening in some way, shape, or form." That was two years ago, and looking at the date, that is about a month, almost a month after the killing--the murder of George Floyd. Two years--two years, hence, talk more about that. Do you still feel as strongly as that as that quote sounds?

MS. WAITHE: Yeah, I completely agree. I still stand on that and that--and not for any reason to feel as if, oh, to say that I was right, but more, to be honest, about how I feel now. And I am very much affected by what's happening in the world, and I also feel very powerless in many ways, which I think I'm not alone in that. But I think what I can do, where I have some sort of power is at my keyboard, is within my work, to either write away from it so that way the audience can get a breather and society can get a break. Or I can also, if I choose, want to walk into it and talk about--sort of try to reflect back to us what our experience may feel like and to let everyone know that it's okay to not have all the answers and to not always have it together. I think that, to me, when I'm watching something that's showing a very human experience, I feel seen. And I think that's what--I think that's what especially artists of color are sort of--that's--maybe it's a dilemma, but it's also just a part of it, part of the artistic journey, because I think so much interesting work is coming out in these times, because that's how artists grapple with what's going on in the world, is we purge into the work, and hopefully it touches someone when it reaches audiences.

MR. CAPEHART: You know, Rishi, there are so many outlets now for artists to have their works--to have their work seen. And I’m wondering how the multiplication of platforms, from television to streaming, how that's provided or whether it's provided more opportunities for not just diverse storytelling, but for people of diverse backgrounds to tell their stories.

MR. RAJANI: Yeah, I mean, the landscape has obviously allowed for a lot more buyers, a lot more people that have gotten to the streaming space that has been, you know, really exciting from the perspective of being sellers and being producers. I think it's also become a lot harder to stand out. And so one of the things that we have been seeing is this shift in these streamers who I think for a certain period of time were the places to be able to go make movies that were a little bit more experimental, a little bit lower in budget. And unfortunately, I think we're sort of kind of coming out of that zone, and I think there's--because there's so much competition between all the various streamers. They’re in some ways almost, I think, acting like the big studios did in the past in looking for big packages, big talent, big movie star names, big writer and director names. And so while there was I think that--sort of like that really great moment where we were seeing a lot more work from diverse creators and emerging filmmakers getting picked up, I think it's gotten just competitive in that way before. And I think everything's shifting and the landscape of movie theaters themselves and who's actually going to go see movies in theaters, has changed so much that I don't think we know what the film industry is going to look like five years from now. But I know that the artists still need advocates. And so we get a lot of news every single day when we're pushing these types of stories, and we just need to kind of keep on our drum and making sure that we're the people that stand by these artists. And so that's why good producers need to exist.

MR. CAPEHART: Now among the most well-known productions of Hillman Grad is "The Chi," which is in its fifth season, already streaming on Showtime. I want to play a clip from the--from the new season where Emmett tries to convince Tiff to come home to be a family.

[Video plays]

MR. CAPEHART: And I'm not going to do any spoilers. That is in episode one. You just have to watch to find out her decision, which is in that--in that scene. But I wanted to show that--I wanted to show that scene, Lena, because it gets back to something that you said in November 2019 in another--on "Colbert," where you said as an artist, I want to humanize Black people so much that maybe they'll stop killing us. And what I found interesting about that was that was about eight months before George Floyd. Talk about why "The Chi" is so important, and why it's important that it is now in its fifth season.

MS. WAITHE: I think "The Chi" has something that is just innately human, that just speaks to the human experience of trying to figure out love, trying to find out who you are in your community, trying to figure out what kind of life you want to live, and how you want to be perceived by your family, by your people, by yourself. And I think these are all the things we grappled with on the show. And in essence, in that scene, you're seeing that. You know, Emmett is like, I'm ready. I want to be a family man. I want to be a husband. I want to be a father. And she is already past her breaking point. It’s too late. He messed up one too many times. And so now he'll be forced to figure out who he is without that picture that he wanted. And she'll have to figure out who she is and what she wants. And I think so many people are on that journey and don't know how to vocalize it. And I think seeing Black people in sort of the sort of middle-class, working-class environment, which I think that's what I come from, that's what I know, it's people just really figuring it out day to day. And I think that's what people can really relate to. And I think it just generates these conversations and people are really passionate about their opinions and their predictions, who they're rooting for. But I also get a big education in terms of the double standard, because a lot of people will say, I don't know why Emmett is even running after Tiff. You know, but it's like but Emmett was unfaithful. Emmet didn't necessarily do right by her all these years. He wasn't, you know, taking care of their son for a long time. But he is often more forgiven by the audience. And Tiff, you know, she gets it a lot. She gets a lot of hits. And I find that to be very--it's very interesting, shall we say?

MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm. Well, I mean, the thing about the really--the stories are relatable. I think also--and tell me if I'm wrong, because it is y'all's show--but they're relatable because the stories and the characters are--the relationships are complicated and their lives are complex. And I think we've gotten in--we've gotten so used to seeing our stories presented in a two dimensional or a one dimensional or throwaway fashion, that to see Black people living complex and complicated lives is something that's like, whoa, this is--this is real.

MS. WAITHE: Yeah, yeah. And I--what I realized is how much the show means to people. What's so gratifying--because when I'm out in New York or I'll be, you know, in D.C., Atlanta, and they'll say, I love "The Chi," you know, and I will say, oh, I think--because people say it reminds me so much of our city, or reminds me of the politics here or reminds me of my family and how we get down. And so I realized that it's really about the city, it's--but it's about the people. And I think some people, you know, may feel like, oh, is it very Chicago, is it very Chicago. And it's like, yeah, because that's where it is. It’s just innately Chicago. And but the stories are--really have a broader appeal. I mean, this season, our fifth season, it was our most watched premiere in the history of the show. So, it means that people are talking. They're telling people about the show, and we're gaining a bigger crowd because it's the complexities that keep people coming back. And we plan on continuing to make these characters complex, and you won't know who to root for by the end of this season.

MR. CAPEHART: We've got less than five minutes left. Rishi, unless you want to add to that, I’ve got to get you both on--well, it'll probably be a final question.

MR. RAJANI: Well, the one thing that I will chime in and add to that is I'm so proud of Lena and so proud of the show, but not just because of the content that is appearing on everyone's television screens, but Lena has also turned this series into a launching pad for filmmakers, up and coming filmmakers getting their first episode of TV to direct. Off the show we had a couple of filmmakers named Quincy, Deondray, and Boma that all got their first starts on this season of the series. Lena’s also turned it into a platform for showcasing the work of up-and-coming Black designers through the fashion and looks on the show. And so it's become a community effort in a lot of ways and kind of grown bigger than even just the content of the series itself. And so it represents everything we're trying to do here at Hillman Grad in turning these into community building initiatives as well.

MS. WAITHE: I also want to shout out the music real quick.

MR. CAPEHART: Go ahead, Lena. The music?

MS. WAITHE: The music as well--yeah, the music is a big part of the show, and we have a lot of artists that are on our Hillman Grad record label. Like Kenya Barris and Jai'len Josey are also featured a lot this season. So, I want to get that out there.

MR. CAPEHART: So how did--like we've got less than four minutes left, but now I'm sitting here thinking, how do you do all of this? You're doing television shows, you're doing movies, you have a record label. How do you keep all these plates spinning? I think that's a question for the CEO.

MR. RAJANI: I mean, we’d be remiss--

MS. WAITHE: Our book publishing endeavor with Zando, as well. But I think we--yeah, but I think we--because we have a phenomenal team of people that is led so graciously and with love by Rishi. And every single person at the company has a great heart. They have, you know, just great heads on their shoulders, and they're extremely passionate about what they do. And we give a lot of people autonomy. They get a chance to be the leaders of their own ships. And so in essence, I'm honored to be, you know, just a part of these fleet of ships that are pretty much floating in the same direction. But go ahead, Rishi.

MR. RAJANI: No, that's it. It's all about our team. And it's all about the people that we have working in the company and across this, you know, film and TV and our record label under Def Jam, our book publishing vendor division under Zando, our podcast side. We're launching a fashion line this year called Hillman Heritage [phonetic]. We're getting into the branded content space as well. But, you know, Lena puts a lot of trust in us as a team, and that's something that we haven't gotten a lot--I think a lot as people of color trying to make it in Hollywood. And so because of that sort of respect and autonomy that we've delivered to the team members, people want to be able to deliver on their own projects as well. And so I'm very grateful for what we built, and I think we're only going to keep going up from here.

MR. CAPEHART: I just want to say I'm doing this interview from home, but I also have to keep my eyes on so, what's happening in the news. And as you were as you were responding, Rishi, an ad for "The Chi" was on the television. It was just a little--a little surreal--a little surreal moment there. Real quickly, in the minute that we have left, Lena then Rishi, real fast, if you had one piece of advice to young artists about using their voice through art, what would it be? Lena first.

MS. WAITHE: Be obsessed with the craft. Be obsessed with the craft and be vulnerable in the work and you can't go wrong.

MR. CAPEHART: Rishi.

MR. RAJANI: Don't ever try and write to the marketplace. Write about what you want to write about. Write what you're passionate about. And that's what's going to help you stand out.

MR. CAPEHART: Rishi Rajani, Lena Waithe, this has been such a great conversation. I wish we could keep going. But thank you both very, very much for coming to Washington Post Live.

MS. WAITHE: Thank you for having us.

MR. RAJANI: Thank you.

MR. CAPEHART: And thank you for joining us. To check out what interviews we have coming up, head to WashingtonPostLive.com. Once again, I’m Jonathan Capehart, associate editor of The Washington Post. Thanks for watching Washington Post Live.

[End recorded session]

