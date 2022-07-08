Transcript: The State of the Supreme Court: Thomas Griffith, Former Federal Judge

Gift Article Share

MS. CASEY: Hello, and welcome to Washington Post Live. I’m Libby Casey, senior news anchor with the Washington Post Live Moments team. My guest today is former Judge Thomas Griffith. He was appointed by President George W. Bush and served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit Court from 2005 to 2020. Last year, President Biden appointed Judge Griffith to the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States, and that bipartisan commission was charged with analyzing arguments for and against reforming the Supreme Court. It looked at the merits and legality of those potential reforms.

Judge Griffith, welcome. Thank you for being here.

MR. GRIFFITH: Thank you very much.

MS. CASEY: It’s such appropriate timing to have you here as the Supreme Court has just wrapped up this very dramatic and consequential term. I want to share a reminder to our guests that they can ask questions of Judge Griffith. Join the conversation by tweeting us using the handle @PostLive, and we will try to get those into the conversation.

So let’s start with some breaking news. President Biden signed an executive order today to try to ensure access to abortion, medication, and contraception. So given President Biden’s attempts to find pathways around what the Supreme Court decided just last month, does the Supreme Court have the final say?

MR. GRIFFITH: Well, this is--I just learned of this news a few moments ago, so I haven’t read the order, so just heard about it. It strikes me that this illustrates something I think quite interesting about the Dobbs decision. If the majority is right and abortion is not a right that's guaranteed in the Constitution, then it's up for grabs in the political sphere, right? I mean, it's the political branches, the elected branches that debate the nature of the interest and determine the rights involved.

And so if the majority is right, if one agrees with the majority's approach, this action by the president, as well as the other debates that we're seeing around the country in state legislatures, and even in Congress, are what one would expect. That would be the--that would be the place to fight this out. Of course, if the majority is wrong, if the dissent is right, we typically don't put constitutional rights up for debate in legislatures and the political branches. We shield them from those sorts of debates. So, I think what we're seeing in the president's action today, and the ongoing debate in Congress and state legislatures, dramatizes the significance of the decision and it gives us two very competing views of what one does with a constitutional right or not.

MS. CASEY: I want to talk with you more about the abortion cases and sort of the debate that--the case, rather, and then the decisions not only to decide Dobbs but also to overturn Roe v. Wade in just a moment. But I want to share with you something that President Biden said at the signing ceremony just a few moments ago of this executive order, the signing of it. He called the court's decision, "terrible, extreme and totally wrongheaded." What does that say to you about where the nation is at in how it feels about the court's decisions and through the hands-off nature that the court had had the luxury of having for so many years in terms of the political debate?

MR. GRIFFITH: Yeah, well, I--again, it illustrates, at least to me, two things that are--that are critical. One, it's hard to imagine an issue in public life that is more contentious, where the stakes are higher, than trying to balance the interests between a woman's autonomy and prenatal life. These are big issues about which people feel strongly, understandably so. And so therefore, the debate--the debate is vigorous, is going to be vigorous.

The second thing it illustrates is the approach that the court took here to the claim that abortion is a constitutional right. It illustrates another big issue. How do we--how do the court determine what is protected by the Constitution and what's not when the Constitution doesn't speak to it directly when it's--and we know the Constitution anticipates that they're unenumerated rights. The Bill of Rights is not the full list of constitutional rights. It's a real tough issue. It's a contentious issue. How do you figure out, if it's not specifically mentioned in the Constitution, that it’s nevertheless protected by the Constitution? And that's a debate that we've had for many, many years. And the Dobbs decision just illustrates how vexing an issue it is, how difficult an issue it is, and what the consequences are for when the court renders a decision in that area. Obviously, in this case, the court said it's not--the view that it's not a constitutional right and that it's something that's to be debated in legislatures and Congress. So, I think we're seeing that--those two issues play out--a very significant moral and political issue intersecting with a very difficult question of how do you identify rights that are protected by the Constitution that aren't spelled out specifically in the Constitution.

MS. CASEY: But how do you identify that, Judge? I mean, is the Constitution a living document?

MR. GRIFFITH: Well, there's the--there's the debate, right? That's the debate we've been having since the--at least for the last 50 or 60 years or so. We have a court right now that makes it pretty clear, at least six justices of the court are not comfortable with the idea that the open-ended clauses of the Constitution are invitations to the court to identify evolving standards of decency. That's a view that this Court has rejected. It's a considerable view held by thoughtful people that the open-ended provisions of the Constitution invite that sort of change and evolution over time. But it's a debate that's been with us. We know where this court stands on it. My guess is--and I'm not very good at predictions--my guess is that this will be a debate that will--that will continue.

MS. CASEY: You know, I understand that you won't comment on the merits of the case of Dobbs versus Jackson Women's Health Organization. But as a citizen, and as someone who knows the consequences of legal decisions, what was your initial reaction?

MR. GRIFFITH: Well, I wasn't surprised, right? Because of the leak, the anticipation was that this is where the court was likely to be. And certainly, this Court and the justices on this court, knowing what we do about their approach to the Constitution, their view, the role of a judge, in that sense, it's not--was not a surprising decision. In fact, it may be that a predictable decision. What I worry about most is that we now have an issue that's being put back in the political sphere to debate. I worry about whether we're up to the type of debate that should accompany such a contentious issue. We--many have observed this is a time of great polarization, of strong language that looks at opponents as its enemies, that assumes bad faith on the part of those who disagree with one another.

We're entering into a debate on as difficult of an issue as I can think of. I worry whether we are equipped to have the type of debate that the issue deserves, and I worry instead that it will be a debate that will be less a debate and more just expressions of acrimony and outrage and assuming bad faith by those who disagree with one another. And that's not healthy for what the republic--but that's the state that we're in right now. So, we better get ready for it. Hopefully the people who are listening to this interview, hopefully all of us in our own sphere of influence, will listen carefully to others, listen empathetically to others, understand as best we can where they're coming from, and then--and then engage responsibly without accusations of bad faith and without the acrimony that too often characterizes our political discussion in the last several years.

MS. CASEY: Well, interest in the court and in a thoughtful conversation about the court is very high right now. We have a lot of interest in this interview with you. And we received over a hundred questions and comments from our audience. So, I want to share one with you. This is from Michelle Durocher from Massachusetts, and she asks are there any differences now between past episodes where citizens have been displeased with the court and the current day? Do accusations of illegitimacy have any greater credence than earlier courts?

MR. GRIFFITH: Well, Michelle, that's a very--that's a great question. And as was mentioned, last year I had the honor of serving on President Biden's commission on the Supreme Court. And one of the things that we were asked to do was to describe the history of the debate over the Supreme Court since the founding days of the republic. And I'm not a historian. We had historians on the commission who did, you know, great service. I would suggest reading the report. It's a good read. It's an interesting read. And there's a--there's a section in there about the history of the debate of the Supreme Court.

And what we learn is, from the beginning of the republic there has been a debate over the role of the Supreme Court, because in our system, under our Constitution, it's clear that the laws are supposed to be made by elected representatives of we, the people. And so what role does a court play in that system? The fundamental concept of the Constitution is that laws are made by elected representatives, not made by judges who have a lifetime appointment and wear robes. Judges occupy a very unusual position in our constitutional scheme. And so there's always been a debate about what role are they supposed to play. And there have been those who have claimed that the court on occasion has stepped outside its lane and has stepped into the lane of Congress and the president in making laws. There have been--and that's been--that's been a debate that's been recurring throughout the republic, history of the republic.

I have to say, not as a historian, but just as an observer, I can't remember a time at least in my lifetime when the debate has been quite so intense as it is right now. And so although this is a debate that's been with us since the founding of the republic, it does seem as if right now that the--certainly the volume and the acrimony is higher than ever. And you know--and I'll leave it to the political scientists to come up with why that's the case. My armchair observation is, as the courts take on a greater and greater role in our republic, as Congress passes more laws that need to be adjudicated, as the Court takes on a greater role in resolving those debates, its role, people care about a great deal. They care about the decisions of the court. And so therefore, they debate them, and they argue about them, which again, I think is--I think is healthy. It's the nature of the debate that worries me.

And so, Michelle used the word “legitimacy” in there. And I have to--I have to say that I--that I--that I worry about attacks on the court that call into question its legitimacy. I don't think those are accurate, and I certainly don't think they're helpful. Let's have a debate about the decisions of the court. Let's read what the--what the court has said. Let's read the various opinions and let's talk about them. Let's critique them. Let's applaud them where we agree. Let's criticize them where we think they fall short. But I think we don't--I think we're inaccurate--I think it's inaccurate, and I don't think it does any service to the country to claim that the court is somehow illegitimate because it reaches conclusions different than, perhaps, I would reach from my--from my approach and my reading of the cases. So I don’t think--

MS. CASEY: Well, Judge, I want to ask about one of the--I want to ask you about one of the reforms that the commission explored, which was term limits, which you are not in favor of. But the idea behind that is that, you know, justices would still have a very long tenure on the Supreme Court. But then with a newly elected president, they could appoint two new justices. So, it might reflect more the current political nature of the day, not someone who had been given the robes to wear decades and decades earlier. It would keep the court fresh, and it would keep them reflecting the political sentiments and the way that people interpret the Constitution perhaps of the day.

MR. GRIFFITH: Yeah, no, so you're right. On the commission, I spoke out against term limits. I actually--when I started on the commission, I thought I would be in favor of term limits. But as we heard testimony, and as I thought about it, I was less enthused with it. But I'm not--I'm not arguably opposed as if it were some real threat to the nature of the court the way I think court expansion would be.

But here's what--here's why I'm less enthused and enamored of term limits. And it's in the question that you asked, which is a good question. Do we want the court to reflect the political sentiments of the time? I don't think we do. In my view, the proper role of the court is to understand the law that's been created by we, the people in the Constitution through acts of Congress, through the president's use of delegated authority, what does the law require, and then to apply that, and not to be trying to keep up with the political times. I just don't think that's--I don't think we want a court that will do that, because that court, that type of court looks too much like the legislature. And I'm very wary about giving people with a lifetime appointment who are--don't--are not accountable politically the way elected leaders are, I'm worried about giving them that type of--that type of power. I’m more--I'm more trustful in the power of we, the people through Congress and legislatures and the president to make those decisions. So--[unclear]

MS. CASEY: [Unclear] yes.

MR. GRIFFITH: I respect the premise of your--of your point, but no, but this--

MS. CASEY: Yeah, but if I can say, Judge, part of the debate right now has been, is the court’s current decision, for example, in a number of cases, whether it's on guns or abortion or environmental protection, are the decisions inherently political because of the way they read the Constitution? Through their interpretation, is it political? So, you know, there's a question of how much--

MR. GRIFFITH: Yeah, no, of course part of the question is what do you mean by political, right?

MS. CASEY: Right.

MR. GRIFFITH: I mean, in one sense, yeah, they are political. But I will draw the line that I don't think they're partisan, and I think that's a big difference. I don't believe that this--so I reject the view of some of my fellow commissioners for whom I have great respect, Judge Gertner and Professor Tribe, who were wonderful colleagues on the commission. But they've been very outspoken in the last couple of weeks calling into the question the legitimacy of the court because they see--what they see afoot is a partisan effort to support the Republican Party. And I don't see that. What I see is thoughtful justices on both sides of an issue grappling with big issues. How do you identify a constitutional right that isn't spelled out in the--in the Constitution? What is the role of the administrative state? When Congress creates an agency, how much authority is it giving to that agency, and how can you measure that? Those are--those are big issues. Do they have political consequences? Of course, they do. But I reject the idea that this court is somehow animated by a partisan spirit, that they're trying to achieve partisan ends.

I can tell you in the 15 years that I was on the D.C. Circuit, I never once saw any of my colleagues make a decision that I thought was influenced in any way by their prior partisan allegiances. Now, did we disagree? Yes, we disagreed vigorously about how one reads a statute, what is the nature of the relationship between an agency that's created by Congress and Congress? These are--these are big issues, but these are legal issues. Do they have political consequences? They do. But the decisions are not being driven by some partisan agenda to advance the Republican Party over the--over the Democratic Party. I just didn't see anything like that on the D.C. Circuit. And I don't believe that explains the debates that are going on at the Supreme Court.

MS. CASEY: I mean--

MR. GRIFFITH: You know, a couple of months ago, Justice Barrett spoke to this issue, and she had some very good advice for us. Her defense against the charge that the courts--that the justices are partisans in robes was she said simply, read our opinions. Read them. Now, here's the problem with that advice. They're long opinions, right? I mean, they’re--Dobbs is over 200 pages. That's hard work. We're busy people. But I think the work of a citizen is to do that, to read the opinions. And I think when you do, by and large we'll see thoughtful people trying to write clearly for us to understand, grappling with big legal issues, but they're not advancing, you know, a partisan agenda. We’re fortunate--

MS. CASEY: I just have to point out--I just have to point out--Judge, I have to just point out that Justice Barrett made those comments at an event at the Mitch McConnell Center at the University of Louisville. So there is some question about, you know, could she have picked a better location, because it seemed inherently political given all that Mitch McConnell has done to block President Obama’s appointees, and you know, he’s been instrumental in changing the face of the court. So, I--yeah.

MR. GRIFFITH: Can I push back? Can I push back?

MS. CASEY: But I want to--I just--I want to--I want to dig into more of this question of how you can increase trust in the court, because you've hit on something very important about--go ahead, Judge.

MR. GRIFFITH: I have to--I have to push back on that. I'm taking Justice Barrett's words. She said the best way to determine whether we're partisan hacks or not is to read our opinions. And so that's good advice. And I think too much of the discussion that's going on about the Supreme Court in general, and this term in particular, I doubt that it's coming from people who've actually read the opinions. They've read them--they've read what pundits have said about them. They've read what critics have said about them. And I think we do ourselves a disservice when we--when we look at the work of the Supreme Court filtered through others’ eyes. I think her advice is good advice. Read the opinions and then form your opinion as to the work of the court. I think with--if people do that, they'll be deeply impressed by the--by the work of the court. They'll see strong opinions that disagree about fundamental things. But I don't think they'll come away with the view that these are partisan hacks. I mean, Justice Breyer, in the last couple of years of his service on the Supreme Court, this was something he was outspoken about, that judges are not partisans in robes and--

MS. CASEY: So how can you encourage that--how can you--so, Judge, sorry to interrupt, but how can you encourage that--some sort of transparency or increase the public's faith in the court that you so clearly have? You know, according to a new Gallup poll, 25 percent of Americans have confidence in the Supreme Court. That is a historic low. We see concerns about Justice Clarence Thomas and ties to his wife and her political engagements. We see questions about investments and what sort of investment portfolio justices should have. I know this is something that you thought about on the commission. So, what reforms do you see that could help the American public have that confidence?

MR. GRIFFITH: Well, I think--now again, I'm not a political scientist. You know, I--you know, but my sense is that a large reason for the public having that view of the court comes because they're hearing that drumbeat from critics of the court. They're hearing from people who say, you know, it's a right-wing cabal on an agenda to advance the aims of the Republican Party. Well, if you hear that constantly, that's going to affect--that's going to affect one's decisions--one's views. And that's why I'm saying the antidote for that is to read the opinions. You know, read what Chief Justice Roberts had to say about the EPA case. Read the powerful dissent by Justice Kagan. You notice that in the debate they have, neither of them is calling into question the good faith of the other, because they know that that's not the issue. They know that these are legal issues, significant legal issues that require our best thinking. They require time and energy, which is tough to come by, I know. But I'm afraid that that's the cost of being a citizen. So I attribute some of the comparatively low approval ratings of the Supreme Court is now experiencing to people who are attacking the court. And I think the antidote to that is I wish people would take the time to read what the court is saying itself.

MS. CASEY: You know, how much should the court consider the real-life implications of the decisions and not just sort of going back in time and looking what the framers of the Constitution intended or how the law has been interpreted in the past? But, you know, there are real concerns about the health of women and girls, children who become pregnant over the coming weeks, months and years. I also want to point out that Noah Feldman, a Harvard law professor, called the court's decision on Dobbs "institutional suicide," which may get at this question of the politics from the outside that you're talking about. But how much do they need to consider both how their decisions are perceived and how their decisions affect the lives of people?

MR. GRIFFITH: Yeah, that's a--that's a difficult issue. It's a tough issue, because this isn't an academic exercise. You know, we're not--we're not taking a law school exam when the Supreme Court issues a decision. And as I said at the outset, the Dobbs decision in particular, I would say, the Second Amendment decisions, these are decisions that have profound impact on fundamental values that the people hold dear. So I think--I think the court does need to take into account the impact that its decision will have on the Republic, on democracy.

But the fundamental decision that they're involved in is trying to figure out what is the law, what is the law. And that's where the debate takes place on the court. No question they need to take into account the consequences of their decisions. Look, the chief justice, as we all know, is an institutionalist. He cares a great deal about how the public perceives the work of the court. And I think once again that the best thing that the justices can do to persuade us that they are not partisans in robes, that they don't have some agenda to advance the cause of one political party or another, is to explain their decisions clearly, to explain what goes into their decision, what are the issues that they're grappling with. And I'm here to tell you that when--that when you do that, you come out with a very different image of this court and what it's doing than I think we're getting through a lot of the pundits and a lot of commentators.

MS. CASEY: You know, there's the question of the nomination process and how much we really learn through a Supreme Court nomination. We do have another audience question who is asking about sort of the influence in that--in that process of even deciding who gets to go before the Senate and be considered. Philippa Maister from Georgia asks what is the influence of the Federalist Society and judicial nominations compared to that of the ABA and traditional practices?

MR. GRIFFITH: Boy, that's beyond--that's beyond my paygrade. But it gives me a chance to say something that I--that I hope will be partly responsive to that. I mean, I've been very public about my view of the confirmation process. I was honored that Justice Jackson asked me to introduce her to the Senate Judiciary Committee in her confirmation hearings, and there was a fair amount of commentary on the novelty of a political conservative who had been appointed by a Republican president to the D.C. Circuit speaking out in support of a nominee, a judge that have been nominated by a Democratic president. I tried to make the point then, that there shouldn't be anything novel about that.

There was a time--and it wasn't that long ago--when presidents got their Supreme Court nominees, provided they were competent and honorable people. Is--we probably all remember Justice Scalia was confirmed, I think it was 98 to nothing. Justice Ginsburg, 96 to three. That doesn't happen now. And the question I think we have to ask is, are we in a better place because of that change? And I don't think we are. I think--I think it's telling, and not in a good way, that Justice Jackson wasn't confirmed 100 to nothing. I think it's telling, and not in a good way, that Justice Barrett wasn't confirmed 100 to nothing. These are highly qualified people of the highest character, deep patriots, who should be on the Supreme Court because the president nominated them. And the role of the Senate I think is a very limited one in those--in those circumstances.

But that's obviously not where we are now. I wish we were. I would like to return to, as the Senate says, to regular order on judicial nominations and to depoliticize them. And right now, unfortunately, too much of the Senate confirmation hearing process is grandstanding for senators who have their own agendas. And I think it's unfortunate, and I think it has cost the Supreme Court a great deal.

MS. CASEY: Judge Griffith, I want to squeeze in one more question for you, because we're looking ahead to the next term of the court. The court’s agreed to hear a case that could fundamentally change American democracy, not to put it--not to put it to--in too big of terms. But we're looking at this North Carolina Supreme Court case holding that the state's constitution precludes severe partisan gerrymanders. And you know, there's the argument that the petitioners make in that the state courts shouldn't have any role in overturning federal election rules put into place by state legislatures. So I'd like to know what you make of this so-called independent state legislature theory.

MR. GRIFFITH: Yeah, so, look, I have to beg off. I’m not an expert in this. I've tried to learn as much as I can about it right now. I’d say my radar and my instincts, I worry--I worry about this. But it's not something that I know a great deal about right now. I actually have over my shoulder a briefing binder, right back there, of materials that I plan on studying very carefully over the next couple of weeks so I can--so I can be up to speed on this. But my instincts, I'll start, are with you in your question. This is something that worries me a great deal. And but I need to study more about it.

MS. CASEY: Well, we look forward to having you on again in the future and talking with you about that. Judge Griffith, thank you so much for talking with us. We really appreciate it.

MR. GRIFFITH: Appreciate it. Thank you.

MS. CASEY: And thank you for watching with Washington Post Live. I’m Libby Casey. If you’d like to see what we have coming up, please head to WashingtonPostLive.com to register and find out information about all of our upcoming events. Thank you.

[End recorded session]

