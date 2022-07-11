The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Leading medical voices on the need for greater diversity in clinical trials

July 11, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
Although individuals may experience the same disease differently, medical research has historically excluded diverse groups of populations. On Monday, July 11 at 12:00 p.m. ET, join Washington Post Live for conversations with Valerie Montgomery Rice, president and CEO of Morehouse School of Medicine, and Michael Makanga, executive director of the European and Development Countries Clinical Trials Partnership, about how to make medical research more representative and the lessons learned from the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Makanga, MD

Executive Director, European & Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership


Valerie Montgomery Rice

President & CEO, Morehouse School of Medicine


The Impact of Clinical Trial Diversity

In a segment presented by Novavax, Lisa M. Dunkle MD, VP of Clinical Development and Global Medical Lead discusses how increasing clinical trial diversity helps ensure trial populations reflect the general populations of the countries in which they take place. This allows sponsors to better predict how a drug or vaccine will work in various populations—this approach reflects equity as well as good science.

Lisa M. Dunkle, MD

Vice President, Clinical Development & Global Medical Lead, Novavax


