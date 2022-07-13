Entrepreneurs on the path from uncertainty to reinvention

Register for the program here.
Minnie Luong
Chef & Founder, Chi Kitchen
Brit Morin
Co-Founder, Offline Ventures, BFF & Brit + Co
Shiza Shahid
Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Our Place
Content from Google Play
The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.
Building Small Businesses in the App Economy
In a segment presented by Google Play, Purnima Kochikar, VP of Play Partnerships, discusses how Americans are building small businesses in the app economy, and how app platforms can support in scaling and growing small businesses.
Purnima Kochikar
Vice President, Google Play Partnerships