Entrepreneurs on the path from uncertainty to reinvention

By
July 13, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. EDT

Small businesses are a powerful engine for economic growth and job creation. Record high inflation, supply chain disruptions and the challenges of an evolving pandemic have forced many entrepreneurs to rethink their business models and how their employees work. On Wednesday, July 13 at 1:30 p.m. ET, join Washington Post Live for conversations with three entrepreneurs about how they have reinvented their businesses in the face of economic uncertainty.

Minnie Luong

Chef & Founder, Chi Kitchen


Brit Morin

Co-Founder, Offline Ventures, BFF & Brit + Co


Shiza Shahid

Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Our Place


Content from Google Play

The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.

Building Small Businesses in the App Economy

In a segment presented by Google Play, Purnima Kochikar, VP of Play Partnerships, discusses how Americans are building small businesses in the app economy, and how app platforms can support in scaling and growing small businesses.

Purnima Kochikar

Vice President, Google Play Partnerships


