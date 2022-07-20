The head of NASA Science on images from the James Webb Space Telescope

Register for the program here.
New images from the James Webb Space Telescope have shown the world the expansiveness of the galaxies formed in the early universe. Join Washington Post Live on Wednesday, July 20 at 9:00 a.m. ET when Thomas Zurbuchen, PhD, NASA’s associate administrator for the science mission directorate, answers questions about what these images mean for the future of space exploration, the significance of the technology that enabled this level of astronomical discovery and the element of wonder attached to seeing the depths of distant space.