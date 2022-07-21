Patagonia CEO discusses the impact of recent SCOTUS decisions

Register for the program here.
As one of the major outdoor lifestyle retailers in the country, Patagonia is known for prioritizing environmental sustainability and its loyalty to staff, both of which were recently impacted by Supreme Court decisions. Join Washington Post Live on Thursday, July 21 at 2:00 p.m. ET for a conversation with Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert about the intersection of corporate responsibility and politics in the aftermath of recent Supreme Court cases and private sector leadership during the pandemic.