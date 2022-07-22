The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Walensky on the latest COVID variants and public health safety

By
July 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT

As the country moves towards a “new normal” of living with coronavirus, the latest omicron variant BA.5 has stymied plans to move past pandemic precautions and has prompted questions about the proper response to deal with its continuing threat to public health. On Friday, July 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET, Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joins Washington Post Live for a conversation about the new coronavirus variants, the recent monkeypox outbreak and the path forward for public health safety.

Rochelle P. Walensky, MD

Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention


