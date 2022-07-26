Auletta on what enabled Harvey Weinstein to become a sexual predator

Register for the program here.
Writer Ken Auletta is known for his skillful reporting and in-depth profiles for The New Yorker – including an iconic 2002 profile of Harvey Weinstein that made waves illuminating the entertainment mogul’s volatile behavior in the workplace but failed to expose his sexual predations. On Tuesday, July 26 at 1:00 p.m. ET, the author joins Washington Post staff writer Sarah Ellison to talk about his latest book “Hollywood Ending: Harvey Weinstein and the Culture of Silence,” which dissects the former media executive’s path to power, his ultimate downfall and the culture of silence in Hollywood that allowed for his rampant sexual abuses.