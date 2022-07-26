Two key senators on their legislation to help the U.S. semiconductor sector

Register for the program here.
The U.S. semiconductor industry is trying to become more competitive with China and bring chip manufacturing back to the United States. As new legislation advances through Congress, two key senators are pushing for Congress to act now. Join Washington Post Live on Tuesday, July 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET to hear how Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) hope to help American businesses with manufacturing and advanced technologies, bolster national security and get their bill to President Biden soon for his signature.