Transcript: Across the Aisle with Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.)

MS. CALDWELL: Hello, and welcome to Washington Post Live. My name is Leigh Ann Caldwell. I’m an anchor here at Washington Post Live and also coauthor of the Early 202 newsletter. In today's edition of Across the Aisle, we are speaking with two key Senators who worked for a very long time and very hard on legislation regarding chips manufacturing, science, and technology. That legislation just passed a key procedural vote in the Senate this morning, and today we are joined by Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema and Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young.

Senators, thank so much for joining us today.

SEN. YOUNG: Thanks for having us.

MS. CALDWELL: So, as I just mentioned, this legislation advanced cloture vote, a procedural vote, with the support of 17 Republicans and all but one Democrat or Bernie Sanders, who caucuses with the Democrats, who is, of course, an independent.

So I'm going to start with you, Senator Young, on a very, very basic question. There's a lot of people around the country who do not know what chips or microchips is. The core of this legislation spends $52 billion providing subsidies to companies to manufacture microchips in the United States. Can you just explain why this is necessary?

SEN. YOUNG: Sure. Microchips, basically, they are the‑‑they're the secret sauce. The internal components that help anything with an on/off switch work these days. Our cars are essentially bundles of microchips with tires on them these days. Our missile systems wouldn't run effectively if it weren't for the microchips within them.

The United States of America needs not only a secure supply of these microchips to make our modern economy work, but we also need to have the manufacturing capacity to produce the highest in chips for national security purposes because we cannot be dependent on countries like Taiwan or South Korea or even Communist China on account of the vulnerabilities associated with their distance from us, and also, in the case of the Communist Chinese, the possibility they might actually interrupt these supplies in the future. So this legislation, the semiconductor component to it, will ensure that we can not only perform high‑end, cutting‑edge research as it relates to semiconductors or the production of microchips, but we also have the ability to design and manufacture the most sophisticated chips right here in the United States.

MS. CALDWELL: Senator Sinema, I mentioned the $52 billion. There's also tax credits for the expansion and the improvement of some of these production facilities. So, after this legislation goes into effect, over the years, how many new production facilities do you think will be built in this country? How big will the percentage of microchip manufacturing around the world be here in the United States?

SEN. SINEMA: You know, I think that's really an important question because the reason we've chosen to do this legislation is to ensure that the United States can control its own domestic supply throughout the entire supply chain of creating these microchips.

So, as Todd was saying, these are like the little brains that live inside of our cars and our phones and our computers and pretty much anything that works with technology, and right now, we have to depend on other foreign sources for some of those microchips, including countries like China, which may not have the same values or even qualities of processing that we have. So shortening that supply chain, ensuring that we're making them here in the United States is really important.

So our bill in addition to creating these tax credits to incentivize more of the production in the U.S., we also create additional tax credits, again, to keep that supply chain within the U.S., and we know it's already making a marketable difference.

For instance, after the chips portion of our bill passed the Senate about a year and a half ago, Intel announced a $20 billion expansion of microchip processing in Arizona. Shortly thereafter, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company announced a $35 billion investment, and those are just two in Arizona.

We know that the same investment is happening in states like Ohio and Texas and other parts of the country. So bringing that manufacturing back to the U.S. is good for us not just from a supply chain issue, but it's more important in reality to ensure that we're actually controlling these little brains for the future for our own country and that we're not allowing another country to control those microchips or to control how they're made or the quality of the manufacturing or even some of the national security aspects that go along with that.

So, while we can't tell you an exact number of what that production will look like in the future in the U.S., I can tell you that this piece of legislation is the largest investment in our country's history in ensuring that we are taking control of domestic manufacturing and ensuring our national security interests.

MS. CALDWELL: Senator Sinema, Senator Bernie Sanders is someone who thinks that this is just a major giveaway to already wealthy corporations that don't need the money. What is your response to that?

SEN. SINEMA: Well, the reality is that these international corporations can build their microchip processing factories in any part of the world that they want, and we know that both for domestic and economic reasons, it makes sense to do that in the U.S. But we also know that for national security reasons, it needs to happen in the U.S. so that we can control that entire supply chain from the beginning until the time that that microchip ends up in your phone or in your microwave or in your car or in your computer, and we don't want to lend that opportunity to other foreign sources that may not have our best interest at heart to control that process. So it actually makes economic and defense sense to do that work right here in the U.S.

MS. CALDWELL: Senator Young, same question to you. It's not just Senator Sanders on the left. There are some on the right who say that this is not a free market piece of legislation, that the government is too involved in it, and also that it is just too expensive for the government to do. What's your reaction?

SEN. YOUNG: Well, let me challenge all of those points. I'm grateful for your bringing this up.

So, as it relates to the expense, I'll begin with that. I follow Ronald Reagan's adage, and this is a national security investment, as we've already established, and Ronald Reagan used to say often that defense is not a budgetary issue. You spend what you need, and if this economy during the course of the pandemic until the present day has demonstrated anything, it's that we need an economy that is more resilient.

Fort Wayne, Indiana, is home to a large Ford assembly plant. We have several auto assembly plants in the state of Indiana. That one plant alone had idled on two different occasions just in the last year because there's not a sufficient supply of chips. That company, Ford Motor Company, very important to the nation's economy and the economy of Indiana, just one example, has seen profits go down 40 percent in recent months on account of, in large measure because of this chip shortage.

So this is impacting really every facet of our highly technical and automated economy, and we can't ignore this problem. We need to have some domestic sourcing, and that won't happen by itself.

The point about allowing the market to work, well, the market is being intervened with by every large economy country. There are incentives offered by Japan, by the European nations, by the South Koreans, and now by the Chinese Community Party to locate these chip fabricating plants on their own soil. Like a governor needs to entice businesses into his or her own state, we need to entice these companies to invest their profits into the United States of America if we're going to have access to these mission‑critical components.

I wish the market were allowed to operate freely, but it's never operated entirely freely, and it's our job as policymakers not to apply an idealistic textbook economic model but instead to look at the world as it is, to develop policy around that real world, and in this case, we've sort of laid out why it's necessary to incentivize companies to invest in semiconductor fabrication here on American soil.

MS. CALDWELL: Senator Sinema, there's been a rush in part to do this because of national security, which you both have indicated, but there's new concerns that‑‑by the administration that perhaps China is advancing plans to invade Taiwan. Of course, Taiwan is a key manufacturer of semiconductors. Was this part of the briefings that you received from the administration or the rationale from the administration that you have heard as a reason why this needs to be moved expeditiously?

SEN. SINEMA: Well, I first want to challenge the allegation that this was‑‑has been rushed because‑‑[laughs] ‑‑as Todd and I can tell you, we've been working on this for over two years. So, actually, he and I both have expressed some frustration about how long it's taken.

You know, the Senate passed the original chips piece of legislation quite sometime ago and then followed it up with the Endless Frontier legislation, which, of course, Todd was the key sponsor on and I have been strongly supportive and a cosponsor of both of those bills.

The reality is that our legislation was holed up in a conference committee where it languished, and even before that, it was waiting in the House for action. And so the reality is that this has actually taken a really long time, and what we did last week when Todd and I joined together and rallied our colleagues in the United States Senate to move this bill quickly was not responding to a rush but instead addressing the fact that the bill has languished for sometime, and that, unfortunately, petty partisan politics were slowing down this incredibly important piece of legislation that's important, again, for domestic economic issues but also for national security issues.

And so we don't feel like this was rushed. We feel like this was long overdue.

MS. CALDWELL: Well, right. Yeah. No, and I totally get that. I just mean in the past couple months, because it has been such a long process‑‑so let me clarify, because it has been going on for so long, the administration has really urged Congress to kind of get their act together, which I'm going to ask you about a little bit later on and how it finally came together in the last few weeks, but to get this done because there is such an urgent national security component to it.

I know Senator Schumer organized an all‑Senator briefing a couple weeks ago to home in on that message, and so is the concern of, you know, the tensions with China part of the equation here?

SEN. SINEMA: Well, certainly, whenever you're talking about shortening your supply chain and addressing your own needs in a domestic level, that usually comes from two, two distinct purposes. One is to shore up your own economic security and independence, which we do need to do, and second is to ensure that we are no longer reliant on foreign sources that may not have the same interests that we do geopolitically. And, of course, we face that not just in a semiconductor space but in other spaces as well.

It is true that, as you mentioned, Senator Schumer and Senator Cantwell brought us all together for a classified briefing several weeks ago. During that briefing, we learned about some of the geopolitical concerns and threats that we are facing, and it helped create a greater sense of urgency, I hope, in both the House and the Senate to do what Todd and I have been working on for a couple years, which is to help everyone see how important and how urgent this is.

The good news is that we were able to respond to that quickly, and I expect by the end of the week, our bill is going to be on the president's desk.

MS. CALDWELL: Great. Senator‑‑

SEN. YOUNG: I think‑‑Leigh Ann, if I could just chime in?

MS. CALDWELL: Yeah. Go for it.

SEN. YOUNG: And I think Kyrsten did a great job, as she has throughout this effort, communicating the importance of getting this done.

I think so many of our colleagues had internalized from business people and from many of their employees the importance of making these investments. I know that every legislator in the state of Indiana has heard from the GM employees and management, I mentioned earlier. I may have said Ford, so my apologies to those good workers.

But listen, I think the thing that had not been emphasized enough‑‑and we got in this classified briefing‑‑was just how mission critical this is to our national security, to our weapons systems, to making sure that, you know, the Chinese government doesn't make a march on Taiwan or otherwise try and distort the free market in this sector as they have others so that they would put any chip makers located here in the U.S. out of business.

They came to understand in recent weeks, because these classified briefings were held, that this is a national security imperative.

MS. CALDWELL: Great. Senator Young, I want to follow up with an audience question from Jerry Vaillancourt from Connecticut who asks "The Chinese government opposes CHIPS." This legislation, I think this person is referring to. "What retaliation would you expect from Beijing, and might it escalate into a Cold War‑like arms race?" Is there any concern about that? Senator Young?

SEN. YOUNG: Well, I can say that we've known for a number of months, really for about a year, that the Chinese Community Party officially opposes this legislation. Don't take it from me. The Chinese embassy here in Washington sent letters out to American business executives indicating that they should lobby against this legislation because it could hurt their future business interest. So there have been some not‑too‑veiled business threats targeted at American businesses.

It's unclear exactly what‑‑you know, what the Chinese government might do. It's hard to imagine it could be much worse than the status quo, though. The Chinese government has been stealing intellectual property, forcing technology transfer, distorting markets, and really undermining our national economic interest for some period of time, and this is something that in concert with our partners and allies around the world will be a multigenerational product trying to‑‑project trying to bring the Chinese Community Party through their state capitalist system into a position of better behavior.

MS. CALDWELL: Mm‑hmm. Senator Sinema‑‑

SEN. SINEMA: I think also a point‑‑

MS. CALDWELL: ‑‑this legislation‑‑I want to move on briefly unless you really want to‑‑you can address the last question after this one, if you don't mind. This bill does a lot more than just chips manufacturing. There's a science component, tens of billions of dollars for science and technology.

One thing that you were instrumental on was the space component, including longevity in the international space program. There's news today that Russia is backing out of its partnership with the United States on the international space program in 2024. Does this legislation enable the United States to movie forward with the international space program, even if our partners like Russia really do back out?

SEN. SINEMA: I'm really glad that you've mentioned the other elements of the bill because Todd and I really worked hand in hand to ensure that this legislation was as robust as possible to address all of our national security needs, that we were available‑‑that were available to be addressed in this legislation.

So, as some folks know, in the last Congress, I served as the Ranking Democrat on the Space and Aviation Subcommittee, and we worked carefully‑‑Senator Cruz and I and others worked carefully to reauthorize NASA and to ensure that the mission of space exploration continued, so that the U.S. continued to be a dominant figure in space exploration and the future of space.

So the good news is that this legislation does include that reauthorization and does enable NASA and our private partners in the domestic community to continue working to ensure that we are not only maintaining our foothold in space but expanding that foothold as we move to the future.

And, Leigh Ann, I also want to note that the legislation also includes major investments in STEM research through the National Science Foundation, through creation of 10 tech hubs throughout the country, so we can move into tomorrow's technology to make us more competitive, not just domestically but globally, and that includes, of course, continuing research into the work we're doing in space.

So making sure that this legislation not only ensured that we were creating those investments in microchips and semiconductor processing but also seeing the holistic view of moving forward with technology and science to ensure that we are competitive domestically and globally for the future is really, really critical.

So I feel confident that we'll be able to move forward with our space work in a really progressive and an aggressive way with many partners that we share around the globe.

MS. CALDWELL: Yeah. You mentioned the tech hubs, those 10 tech hubs that are going to be built around the country, and from what Schumer said today at his press conference, it's not going to be Los Angeles or San Francisco. They're going to be other parts of the country. Do either of you expect to have one of those tech hubs in your state?

SEN. SINEMA: I sure hope so.

MS. CALDWELL: Senator Sinema, let's start with you first.

SEN. SINEMA: I sure hope so. You know, Arizona is well poised to be a place for a tech hub. We are already home to, in addition, Arizona State, NAU, and UofA, which are all doing incredible work around technology and science. We're home to some major corporations that are doing really innovative work around technology. So we'll be working hard to get one of those tech hubs in Arizona, and I think it's a good fit based on the work we're already doing in the state.

MS. CALDWELL: Senator Young, what about you? Do you expect one in Indiana?

SEN. YOUNG: Oh, absolutely. I think we ought to be a top‑tier contender for one of those tech hubs. I'm really excited to see what the applications look like. I know our state is already hitting the ground running as it relates to applying for such designation. Maybe it will be in hypersonics. Maybe it will be in synthetic biology. We have a lot of resident expertise there between ag and pharma life sciences. Perhaps it will be autonomous systems, utilizing the expertise that we've gotten with the constellation of businesses located around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. So the possibilities are really exciting to me and should be to so many Hoosiers.

I do think it's really important to emphasize, because we're running out of time here, that we would not have a plus to the CHIPS‑Plus larger innovation package if it weren't for the efforts of my Democratic colleague here. Kyrsten Sinema is someone I approached. I knew she believed in this vision. I knew it was very important to her, to the country, and to the state, and so I approached her. I knew I could count on Kyrsten to help me line up the votes and get this across the line, and we're headed for success here in coming days.

SEN. SINEMA: Thanks, Todd.

MS. CALDWELL: Yeah. Because I want to also take a step back about that bigger picture because, you know, really briefly, Senator Young, because we are running out of time, but this bill was headed in the traditional route, old‑school Congress legislating. The Senate passed their bill; the House passed their bill. It was different. House and Senate came together in a conference committee to work out the differences, but at that point, the process fell apart. Why did that happen? Briefly, please.

SEN. YOUNG: Listen, we were running out of time. The Republican side through leadership was looking to work the clock as we ran out the time, understandably. Both sides do it. Senator Schumer who is the other primary sponsor, introducer of this legislation knew that he wanted to get something done. So he became, I think, understandably a little anxious as we approached the finish line. I reassured him that we can get the Republican votes. He asked for a firm commitment of 20 votes. Kyrsten and I were able to whittle that down to 15. I actually give Kyrsten all the credit there, and we went around and held a series of meetings, conversations, text messages, late nights, early mornings, and Kyrsten and I got the votes.

MS. CALDWELL: Mm‑hmm.

SEN. SINEMA: Yep.

SEN. YOUNG: We delivered them on a silver platter to the Senate Majority Leader, and this is why we have major investments not just in chips but in this panoply of other technologies that will be essential to our national security and to the economy in the 21st century.

MS. CALDWELL: Yeah. For a minute there, this legislation had been whittled down to just a $52 billion chips program with some tax credits, and now, as you mention, it's about a $280 billion program with all the science and technology components as well.

Since we only have two minutes left and I have you both here, I have to ask about another topic that you are also working on, Senator Sinema, which is the marriage equality legislation. You are working to find enough votes to get 60 votes in the Senate to pass that. Senator Schumer said just, you know, moments ago that they don't seem to have the votes because of absences due to COVID. Is he suggesting that if everyone was present and in the Senate that there would, in fact, be 60 votes? You are counting those votes right now. What's the status?

SEN. SINEMA: Well, that's a question for Leader Schumer because I didn't say that. So you'll have to ask him what he meant.

What I can tell you is I'm working closely with Senator Portman and Senator Tillis, and we are working to earn the votes to pass this legislation because we believe this is a settled issue for Americans across the country. And we'd like to see Congress settle it and move on and get back to the work of ensuring that we are preparing our country for a strong economy and that we are prepared globally to be competitive.

So we continue to work, and when we've got the votes, we'll be sure to tell folks.

MS. CALDWELL: How close are you?

SEN. SINEMA: I'm not going to tell you that.

MS. CALDWELL: [Laughs] Senator Young, the next question is to you on the same topic, though. Is this something that you could support?

SEN. YOUNG: Yeah, I think‑‑

MS. CALDWELL: Has Senator Sinema approached you about your vote?

SEN. SINEMA: I think we might be out of time, Leigh Ann. [Laughs]

SEN. YOUNG: So I've had great conversations with Kyrsten, with Rob Portman, and frankly with a lot of my constituents on both sides of this issue. You know, I will volunteer to anyone who might be listening that the fact that we have government, you know, our federal government sanctioning some marriages and not others and frankly sanctioning marriage altogether, I don't think is an optimal situation. So my preference is to find some sort of third way. Absent that, it appears I'll have to be weighing in one way or the other, and I have a long track record of communicating my views on this issue. So they're a source of public record, and I will be studying the legislation in detail as soon as it comes before the Senate and the House for consideration.

But right now, we've got to get this innovation bill across the finish line, and I'm just doing everything I can to make sure that the ball goes into the end zone from the one‑yard line.

SEN. SINEMA: That's right.

MS. CALDWELL: Senator Sinema, Senator Young, as you both mentioned, this legislation could be on the president's desk by the end of the week. One more vote in the Senate, final passage likely tomorrow.

Thank you so much for joining us today to talk about this legislation that is hopefully much clearer and people can understand it a lot more after our conversation. Really appreciate it.

SEN. SINEMA: Thanks much.

SEN. YOUNG: Thank you.

MS. CALDWELL: And thank you for joining us on Washington Post Live, “Across the Aisle.” You can view this entire program or read the transcripts on WashingtonPostLive.com, and you can look out for our other programs as well. Thanks for joining us.

[End recorded session]

