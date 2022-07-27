Transcript: ‘Capehart’ with Jason Kander, President, National Expansion, Veterans Community Project, Author, “Invisible Storm”

Gift Article Share

Unlock This article is free to access. Why? The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. Follow this story and more by signing up for national breaking news email alerts.

MR. CAPEHART: Good afternoon, and welcome to the ‘Capehart’ podcast on Washington Post Live. I am Jonathan Capehart, associate editor at The Washington Post. Jason Kander was a rising star in the Democratic Party. The Afghanistan war veteran won statewide office in Missouri in 2012, launched a U.S. Senate bid by 2016. There was even exploration of a presidential bid, and then he left the scene. In his new book, “Invisible Storm: A Soldier’s Memoir of Politics and PTSD,” Kander opens up about his struggle with his mental health, his quest to address it, and be a beacon for others.

Joining me now is Jason Kander. Jason, welcoming to Capehart on Washington Post Live.

MR. KANDER: Thank you, Jonathan, I appreciate it. I'm a fan and we have the Metzl family in common of Kansas City. I know you've done some--I mean, there's, like, all these--we could do a whole show on how many great Metzls there are running around the world, but I know you've worked with one of them. And so, I have heard great things about you, as well as being a fan. So, I'm pleased to be with you.

Advertisement

MR. CAPEHART: Oh, well, thank you. And the great Jonathan Metzl--and he's not just great because we share a first name.

Jason, we have a lot to cover, but I want to start with your military service. You served in Afghanistan as an intelligence officer. What was going on in the war at that point, and what exactly was your role?

MR. KANDER: Sure. So, I got there in October of '06. So, at that point--which was a long time ago, now. And so, the going theory of the war at that point was, unlike Iraq, where the conversation was about winning hearts and minds, the overall feeling in Afghanistan was that the hearts and minds had been won in the sense that the vast majority of the population wanted to see the coalition led by the United States succeed.

The issue was winning the confidence of the people and making people really believe that they could invest in the idea that the Government of Afghanistan was going to be successful and not--the idea that supporting the Government of Afghanistan, supporting the coalition was not going to get you killed with Taliban reprisal. And so, a big part of that was making sure that that Government of Afghanistan could be competent and wasn't overly corrupt. I say "overly," because frankly, there was a certain level of corruption that was just baked in to the work of running the country of Afghanistan, I suppose, and has been for a long time.

Advertisement

My role, when I got there, the role that I ended up in was one of internal stability. And there's a bunch of fancy terms for what I did, but basically, I was an intelligence officer who was tasked with going out and developing information, collecting intelligence about the level of corruption and the nature of corruption of the people that we were dealing with. So, the general in charge of U.S. forces, the ambassador, subordinate commanders all the way down the chain of command, they were dealing with members of the Afghan Government, whether they be military or ministers, whatever, and they needed to know what their extracurricular activities were. In some cases, they were involved in narco trafficking. In other cases, they were double dealing with the Taliban or Al Qaeda. So, it was my job to go out with my translator and as my boss at the time, my colonel put it, conduct thug intelligence, which was a made-up term to mean, go develop relationships with thugs, with potential bad guys so that they will give us information about other bad guys so that we can know really who we were dealing with.

MR. CAPEHART: And just to put an even finer point on it, because you write later on in the book--just for anyone who thinks that an intelligence officer is just somebody in an office, your clinical social worker impressed upon you that your work was just as dangerous as the frontline soldiers who were out there with other soldiers.

She said to you--you write, "Your meetings in Afghanistan, on the other hand, meant you and your translator went out more or less alone with no backup, no one even knowing where you were, totally vulnerable for hours at a time, in the most dangerous place on earth, to sit with people who might want to kill you." When I read that line, I mean, that to me totally put into perspective the work that you were doing over there in Afghanistan. So, you got there in 2006. When did you come back?

Advertisement

MR. KANDER: I came back in early February of 2007. So, that was another thing for me, is I was only there four months. So, the story I then proceeded to tell myself when I came home was, look, I did one tour, it was four months, and I never fired my weapon. So, that cannot possibly be traumatic. That is what I was telling myself for a very long time.

MR. CAPEHART: And so, when you returned, then, what was your adjustment like? Like you said, you were only there for four months, not over several tours of duty, as even by 2006, we had heard about soldiers going through that.

So, then, what was your initial adjustment like, when you got home?

MR. KANDER: Well, it was abrupt. You know, I was what's called an individual augmentee, which is to say I didn't go over with, like, a full unit, where we went over and then we came back together, right? I had volunteered to go, and so I was accepted to go fill a spot, like, a slot that needed to be filled for the period of time it needed to be filled.

Advertisement

And so, as a result, like, when I came home, I came home just me, and I was, in civilian life--you know, in the Army, I was an intelligence officer. In civilian life, I was a brand-new lawyer, right out of law school. So, I came back home and I went and I like signed some paperwork saying, okay, I'm leaving active duty. I drove up to Fort Leavenworth here in the Kansas City area. And then, within two weeks, I was back at my desk and my law firm in Kansas City. And you know, there was nobody that I was hanging out with on a daily basis who had served, and it was--I didn't realize it at the time, it was a pretty isolating and abrupt experience.

At the time, you know, I thought, well, I'm home now. I should just go back to how things were. And I really should just be happy that I'm home. But meanwhile, I was beginning to struggle with some things that were minor, like, I had a twitch in my left eyelid that had started as soon as I actually landed in Qatar, leaving Afghanistan. And that lasted for about six months, and I started to have some nightmares. I really struggled with getting in a vehicle, at first. I got better at that because I just did it so much. But I would get into a car and my heart would start racing, but even then, I knew what that was. I was like, okay, every time for the last few months that I've gotten in a vehicle, I've been preparing myself mentally to take a life or to be in a fight. And so, I was able to understand that at the time, but a lot of other stuff I was dismissive of.

MR. CAPEHART: So, then, what got you into--so, you just said you come back and you're a brand-new lawyer at a law firm. At what point did the political bug bite you and you ran for a statewide office, secretary of state, which, at the time, in 2012, nobody knew really what that job was. Thanks to Donald Trump, we now know that is one of the most important statewide elected officials in any given state.

Advertisement

So, what made you want to run for that statewide office?

MR. KANDER: Well, first, I got to back up a little, because I don't want to give myself too much credit as if--you know, every politician likes to have this origin story that, you know, I was never going to run for office but then this thing happened and I was just caught--no, like, I was a political science nerd. I went to school in D.C. and I knew I wanted to be in politics. I just didn't know what that meant, really. But I had my designs on a state house seat before I deployed. And when I came home, it wasn't very long, it was a few months before I got actually actively into running for it.

But then, I served two terms in the state house, and that was the beginning of me really chasing what I now realize was, you know, one, I was trying to do good things for my state and my community; but also, some sense of redemption, for feeling I hadn't done enough in Afghanistan. And then, I go to run for secretary of state and, like you said, people didn't know what the heck the secretary of state was. I remember talking to people who would say, so, you're going to be in charge of, like, foreign relations? And I always would joke that, yeah, I'm just going to keep the peace with Iowa. That's my job.

Advertisement

But so, I ran and I was 31, I think, when I was elected secretary of state, and I was the first Millennial ever elected to an American statewide office, and a big part of it was explaining to people what the secretary of state did. Like, that campaign ended up being in 2012 really just about photo ID, because that's what Republicans wanted to make the campaign about.

And at that time, because people weren't as familiar with these issues, I opposed the idea of having a photo ID law, but I had to contend with the fact that the majority of Democrats thought that you should have to have a photo ID in order to vote at that time. And so, there was a lot of--in that campaign, the thing that is the last thing that you ever want to have to do in politics, which is educating. You know, they say once you're explaining, you're losing, but we were able to take it head on and kind of go on offense on the issue and just barely win in what is obviously a tough state for a young progressive from an urban area.

MR. CAPEHART: I'm going to speed through your electoral success. So, you win the race and now you are getting national attention. Now, you are running for Senate. And I want boil down your entire Senate campaign into one ad, but I want to show folks this spectacularly memorable ad you did for your 2016 Senate campaign.

Advertisement

[Video plays]

MR. CAPEHART: I mean, that--now folks know why I called that a spectacularly memorable ad. [Audio distortion] of your Senate campaign, you did not win that race, but you did better than Hillary Clinton in her presidential campaign in your state. And I'm just wondering, what was happening inside, as all this newfound fame and attention and expectation began to take shape.

I also forgot to mention that you met with President Barack Obama in that time. What was going on inside you as the nation was starting to get to know you and clamor for you?

MR. KANDER: Yeah, it was--the analogy I use is that it was like emerging from a bunker after nuclear annihilation. My party had just been pretty well wiped out in the 2016 election, and I had lost my race. And it was like coming out of the bunker with a few survivors and taking some weird solace in the idea that the other survivors seem to be turning to you and being like, I think maybe you're in charge. We're not sure.

Advertisement

And because what had happened was, as you mentioned, I had outperformed the top of the ticket by about 16 points, which meant there were like over 100,000 voters who had voted for Donald Trump and voted for me on the same day, and it's not like I had run as if I was a pretend Republican or something. You know, I'm a progressive, and so a lot of people were like, okay, how did you do that. And President Obama was saying nice things, eventually invited me out, as you said. And we had a conversation where he was encouraging of the idea of my running for president which, by that point, in early 2018, I was very much thinking I was going to do.

And what was going on inside is that trauma doesn't get better with age; it's not like wine. It just gets worse. So, now, at this point, I've gone from having night terrors every night, to having night terrors every night, all night. And my other symptoms are getting worse, like, what I now know is referred to as hypervigilance, which is to say I felt like I and my family were in danger all the time, and it was exhausting. I was constantly trying to thwart and prevent and control threats, control situations, and a lot of threats that weren't real threats but that they were very real to me.

I had become a father in that time.

MR. CAPEHART: There was one--

MR. KANDER: Go ahead.

MR. CAPEHART: Jason, actually, to that point about threats that weren't really threats, you write about one situation at a gas station when you and your family were out for a drive and your wife, Diana, and your son, True, were inside the little convenience story. And a young guy approaches you with a gas can and--finish the story.

MR. KANDER: Yeah, and in my mind--and this was the kind of thing that happened all the time. I just kind of chose that example in the book to illustrate it. In my mind, this was a trap. It was, you know--this was a dangerous situation and I needed to take immediate action. So, I went inside and I was very abrupt with my wife, and she was like, well, we're going to the bathroom. I was like, no, we're getting in the car right now. And we got out of there, and it was after 45 minutes or so that she convinces me that it probably was just a guy had run out of gas.

But that's not how my brain worked for all those years. It was every time something bad didn't happen, in my mind, we had just averted a close call, because what I later learned in therapy is that my brain got stuck in that simpler combat environment and didn't really trust the idea that I was out of danger. And so, you know, I had gone from a world where, for those four months, I had learned, always know where the exits are; face them if you can; know how many people there are between you and your vehicle; know everything you can about the people in this room and be prepared to start shooting if you're going to need to do that to get yourself out so that I got to the point where if anything was out of place, if I didn't have control over something, my brain couldn't triage that between, hey, you know, you left the light on when you left the house, and, there's someone in the house and they're here to kill you.

And so, that--while you are pursuing the presidency, is pretty exhausting to be just playing whack-a-mole with your emotions all the time, which is what I was doing. I was using my very ambitious and very active career to avoid myself.

MR. CAPEHART: You know, you write in your book, for those of you who have the book, it's page 139 and it's the very first sentence where he writes--where Jason writes, "You have to be a little crazy to be in politics, but what you cannot be is mentally ill."

And you go on to write about all the emotions that you were feeling, your wife was feeling. And Jason, one of the really powerful things you do in your book is that you give space--you don't write about what your wife, Diana, was thinking or feeling. You give her room in the book. It's italicized, and it's just marked "Diana." And we get to hear from her, her feelings and her thoughts at the time concurrent with what you're writing about in the book.

Why did you feel it was important to give not only Diana space, but to have her voice be a part of your book?

MR. KANDER: Yeah, I appreciate you asking about that, Jonathan, because that's--those are my favorite passages in the book.

I did it for a few reasons. I'd say we did it for a few reasons. We really created this together. One, I'm not the only bestselling author in my family; my wife is, as well. So, she's very good at this, and I wanted her voice to be in there; that's one reason. Another reason is--and I'm sort of building in importance, right--the second most important reason would be one of the important devices in the book that I used in writing it, that was very difficult, was I tried to, as I was writing it chronologically, to return myself--to return to my mindset at the time. Because what I didn't want to do was I didn't want to avail myself of the language I had gained in therapy before we're at the point in the story where I'm in therapy. I want to relate what was going on with me using only the knowledge that I had at the time. And the reason for that is, one, I think it allows the reader to go on the journey with you; but two, I wanted people who were reading the book who maybe hadn't had treatment before but might need it or suspected they did or knew someone who was going through some similar things and wanted to understand them. If I talked about it in terms of things like hypervigilance, well, that's not--you can't relate to that.

But if I explain, look, the world is a very dangerous place and there's danger around me, well, someone might connect with that who wouldn't otherwise. But the shortcoming of that is you're only getting the perspective of someone who's perspective is a bit warped, right? And so, it's important to have another narrator who could come in and say, well, here's what I was observing in Jason at the time. Here's what was changing about him, from what I was seeing.

And then, the last reason is, and this is the most important, is when I went to therapy, I learned, and then Diana learned, about post--secondary post-traumatic stress, which we had not known was a thing, but Diana had been experiencing anxiety. She'd been experiencing some of my symptoms despite not having my underlying trauma, not having gone to Afghanistan with me. And we wanted to make sure that people were clued in about that much earlier than we ever were so that they could also be on the lookout for it and understand that we went through that journey together.

What's the reason I think I love it so much, in addition--those passages, in addition to the fact that I love my wife and I think she's brilliant and funny and amazing is that it ends up coming out in the book as--really, it's a love story throughout the book. It really ends up being a story of our marriage and of getting through this difficult time.

MR. CAPEHART: Right. And in a lot of her passages, I mean, she's not--she doesn't hold back in terms of writing about the terror that she felt and the concern that she felt.

And I'm glad you brought up secondary PTSD, because I was going to ask you about that. But so, how do you treat that? What is your treatment like? And is anyone ever cured of PTSD?

MR. KANDER: Yeah, well, those are both great questions. Let me take them in reverse. You don't get cured of PTSD. It's an important point. And the reason for that is simply that PTSD is an injury that's based on memories. And if you don't wipe away the memory, then you're not going to cure PTSD.

However, it's just--it's an injury and it's no different than any other injury. I talk about in the book early on about getting a really bad knee injury and having to have surgery in order to go into the Army. So, I went through surgery; I went through physical therapy. Well, I compare PTSD to my knee injury. I had that surgery all those years ago. I still--my knee still hurts sometimes, but I can run. I'm actually a pretty decent runner. But I know that, like, I'm going to ice it. I know that my knee feels better if I run on the nice, cushy track near our house as opposed to just running on the road, but I can run. And PTSD is a similar thing. It is an injury to the brain. You go through therapy to deal with the underlying trauma, and then you learn how to manage it. It's little things like, when my mind wants to tell me something hypervigilant like, no, True--my son--has to wear a helmet whenever he's on his little foot scooter, I'm able to go, wait a minute, he really doesn't need to. He needs to wear one when he rides his bike. That's hypervigilance; that's PTSD. I'm able to go, okay, I know what that is, right? If I'm going through a stressful period and I start to have some nightmares, I know, oh, you know what I've been doing during the day? I didn't know this before, but now I know I've been avoiding these thoughts and intrusive memories from Afghanistan or some other issue, I need to go ahead and embrace it. I need to go ahead and read some news articles about it. I need to stop and think about it during the day so that my subconscious won't decide to deal with it at night because I've been avoiding it, and then I don't have the nightmares.

For Diana, you know, her treatment--she ended up doing a slightly different kind of therapy, but basically you treat PTSD the way you treat PTSD. I mean, she went through what was basically talk therapy. She also did this thing, somatic experience therapy. There's just different kinds and different people respond to different kinds of therapies. But the thing about secondary post-traumatic stress is it's PTSD. It's just without the underlying trauma. And so, a lot of the treatment really is very similar.

MR. CAPEHART: And so, you went and got treatment through the VA, but it was labyrinthian--I don't even know if that is even a word, but you went to the Veterans Community Project, which you toured as a candidate, and then I think it was like six weeks after you ended--I think it was your mayoral campaign--you went there seeking help.

Talk about the Veterans Community Project and why--I think I read either in the book or maybe it was in the intro video, that your work there has been, you know, more fulfilling than your elected office or even running for higher office.

MR. KANDER: Yeah, no, I really appreciate you asking about this. It's actually--my royalties from the book go to the Veterans Community Project. So, any opportunity to talk about it is something I really appreciate.

So, Veterans Community Project, VCP, was started by a handful of combat veterans in Kansas City; this is my prior to coming along--who said, you know what? We can do--we can save people from falling through some of these cracks of the VA system.

Now, I want to pause here and footnote this to say, like, I try not to say anything that's going to discourage people from going to the VA. I went to the VA. I get all of my medical care through the VA now. It's an outstanding experience. Now, with that said, we can all acknowledge that sometimes getting into the VA and getting the process started can be difficult. And that's not the fault of the people at the VA; that's from stuff that's happened in Washington.

But with that said, the folks at Veterans Community Project said, hey, what if we could anything for our fellow vets? And they said, okay, what if we had a walk-in center that any vet who came in, we can deal with any issue that is confronting them and we didn't have to worry about, you know, what was their discharge status? How long did they serve? All these different questions and the chutes-and-ladders thing that the VA is required to do by the laws that have been set up by Congress. And so, they opened that and they were treating thousands of vets a year and making a huge difference.

Then, the other piece, and what we're much better known for, is they said, well, what if we were to attack veterans' homelessness in a way that just made a lot of sense? And what they did is they created a village of tiny houses with wraparound case management services and basically recreated base housing to put people back in their most recent, stable, and successful place where they were in their life, and then restarted the military-to-civilian transition back at day one. And so, whereas most transitional housing for homelessness programs, if they can reach a 40-percent rate of getting people transitioned back into the community and permanent housing, that's considered really good. VCP operates at an unprecedented 85-percent success rate of doing that.

And so, I got involved because I was finding that, despite having a lot of connections and that kind of thing, I wasn't sure how to get--because the thing is, when you first go to the VA, oftentimes particularly if it's for mental health, you're not in the best place to navigate a difficult system, and I wasn't. And so, I called VCP, who I had just toured six weeks earlier. They said, come on down. I went through the outreach center, no different than of the thousands of Kansas City vets who had done the same. They helped me with my paperwork and, a week later, I got my first therapy appointment at the VA instead of months, which is what it was looking like it was going to be. And then, I started hanging around. I created a national organization before. They'd been so successful in Kansas City that communities around the country were reaching out and saying, hey, can you do it here? I was kind of giving some advice to the cofounders on that. And finally, they were like, hey, man, you seem to be doing pretty well with therapy; you're not working; you're here a lot. You want to just come down and work full time? And I did. So, the last three years, I've been the president of national expansion. In that time, we've expanded our operations into the Denver area, the St. Louis area, Sioux Falls area in South Dakota. And then, we've now just purchased property in Oklahoma City. We're going to start building there and then we've got a couple other cities coming soon.

MR. CAPEHART: Jason, we are basically out of time, but I've got to get you on one more thing before I let you go. Also, I learned, from reading your book, in terms of VCP and basically the village that they set up for veterans, I learned that one of the reasons--or probably the primary reason homeless veterans don't go into shelters is because of it--not comfortable sleeping around strangers, which helped me to understand why, when you're looking at homeless population, a lot of veterans make up homeless population. So, that was an incredible thing for me to learn.

But I got to get you on one more thing, and that is the issue of masculinity. And you discuss conceptions of modern masculinity and how they can complicate efforts to seek mental health treatment. I'm bringing this up, because Senator Josh Hawley has a book coming out on masculinity next year, in 2023. It's not out, yet, but he seems to have made modern masculinity and its apparent collapse an integral campaign of his.

At the National Conservative Conference, he blamed the left for their mental health problems, joblessness, obsession with video games, and hours spent watching porn. He says, the crisis of American men is a crisis for the American republic. Now, in light of the viral video of Senator Hawley running from the rioters on January 6th, I was wondering if you could speak to his conception of masculinity and what he might be missing from it?

MR. KANDER: Yeah, I actually learned that this book was coming out this morning, and my first thought was, this is like me writing a cookbook. I mean, it's like I don't know how to cook.

So, look, I make fun of it; it's easy to make fun of it. Here's what I think is really important to understand about that, is that Josh Hawley, for as devious of a person as he is, and he is the most devious, he is also very smart, and this is what Josh Hawley is doing: He is positioning himself and therefore his movement, his far-right, White-guy movement, as if you're a man, then you believe in these things, this lack of tolerance. You believe in these things. He's positioning. It's a very smart thing to do. He is positioning his political beliefs which, woven within them and hidden underneath very careful, delicate wrapping is, you know, opposing working people getting a decent wage, opposing working people being able to organize, opposing women having any autonomy over their own body, and all sorts of things. What he's doing is he's positioning that as masculine, which is complete BS, but it's also very smart. And so, I want to say how--look, this is ridiculous, but it is also extremely effective. And so, we have to take this very seriously. We cannot be dismissive of this. What we have to do is we have to offer is an alternative and more, I think, helpful version of what masculinity is. Masculinity is not being exclusive. Masculinity is not telling people that we sit in judgment of them, and this is a real problem for Josh Hawley, because Josh Hawley wants two different groups when he eventually runs for president, which I think he thinks is, like, already started. He wants two different groups.

He wants people two generations up from him and I, and he wants those people to look at him and say, now, there's a nice young man that understands that what a man does is he gets married and he doesn't smoke pot or whatever the heck he's talking about and he doesn't play videogames. He wants those voters. But Josh Hawley also wants people who watch the UFC and who have a friend who acknowledges they had an abortion and work with a gay person, who they happen to really like. But you know what, they also like--they're White dudes, and they feel that, because they've been told over and over and over again that there's not a place for them the way that there used to be, he wants to get both of those people. And we have to make that appropriately difficult for Josh Hawley to do, because we have to make it clear that what Josh Hawley is talking about is not masculinity. It's intolerance, and it's judgment of them and their way of life, which is a much more tolerant--even though it doesn't seem like it, it is compared to the first group that he's going after, a much more "live and let live" group of people.

MR. CAPEHART: Wow. An incredible message to end this already overtime interview on Jason Kander, author of, "Invisible Storm: A Soldier's Memoire of Politics and PTSD."

Thank you so much for coming to "Capehart" on Washington Post Live.

MR. KANDER: Thank you, Jonathan. I appreciate it very much.

MR. CAPEHART: And thank you for joining us. To check out what interviews we have coming up, go to WashingtonPostLive.com.

Once again, I'm Jonathan Capehart, associate editor for The Washington Post. Thanks for watching "Capehart" on Washington Post Live.

[End recorded session]

GiftOutline Gift Article