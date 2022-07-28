Rep. Kat Cammack on post-Roe landscape and the Republican party

Register for the program here.
As the country continues to wrestle with the fallout from the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last month, House Pro-Life Caucus co-chair Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) joins Washington Post Live on Thursday, July 28 at 10:00 a.m. ET to reveal her personal story of what the abortion issue means to her. She will explain why she believes the proper role to decide abortion is with the states and why she opposes congressional Democrats’ attempts to codify abortion rights.