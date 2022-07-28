Transcript: Hollywood: The New Entrepreneurial Era A Conversation with Ryan Reynolds

Gift Article Share

MR. PALETTA: Hello, and welcome to Washington Post Live. I’m deputy business editor, Damian Paletta, and I’m so honored to be joined today by actor and entrepreneur, Ryan Reynolds, to discuss gin, philanthropy, the changing movie business, and his growing business empire. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ryan, thank you so much for joining me. MR. REYNOLDS: Thank you, Damian, that's a hell of an intro. Thank you.

MR. PALETTA: I got so pumped up by the intro, I forgot all my questions, so I have to wing it. So, we also want to ask viewers to join the conversation, too. You can tweet us your questions at #PostLive.

Ryan, I'm wondering if I could start, obviously, you've been--you've had success in film for many years, but you really burst onto the scene with marketing and investing in the past few years. How have you been able to find success across multiple platforms like this, in a space many people would not?

MR. REYNOLDS: Well, you know, I look at it, along with my partners and my team at Maximum Effort, my company, we all kind of look at it all as storytelling, really.

I mean, you know, whether you're talking about the unexpected nature of sports, low-cost wireless, gin, connected TV marketing, ad tech, those kinds of things. You know, the connective tissue between each one of those things is, ironically, storytelling, the same way it is with movies. That's the thing I love about these businesses and the variety of them. So...

MR. PALETTA: And then, one of the things I found really interesting about these businesses is they do have something similar. I mean, there is a communal aspect to them: You know, gin is enjoyed in a group; the soccer team is investment is something--it's a community; obviously, with Mint Mobile is something that brings people together.

So, do you find that's something--obviously, with your film career, too, that's something that brings people together, as well. Is that something that has attracted you to these different investments the way that it is something that can connect people? These aren't widgets that you're selling; these are things that people can share in common.

MR. REYNOLDS: Wholeheartedly. In fact, you've actually quite literally touched on the sort of north star of my company, Maximum Effort, which is to bring people together in unexpected ways, through joy, really.

You know, it's kind of--as corny as that might sound, it's sort of--it's always been our motto. And you can do things joyfully and ways that connect people and bring people together, yet still sort of maintain a subversive nature and do things where you're kind of coming 90 degrees to expectation. And that's been really the wind at our back and the driving force of everything that we do, and everything that I love to do, as well.

MR. PALETTA: So, with, you know, "Deadpool" was a real labor of love for you. It took ten years, and I mean, I've watched interviews where you said it wasn't--you finished filming, but the hard work had only just begun. You had to get out there and really sell the film yourself. Was it that experience, the kind of unconventional marketing, you know, getting into social media and using the internet, that allowed you to kind of fall in love with marketing in a much different way, to realize that maybe there's a part of your career that you could expand beyond just film but into marketing and advertising and that sort of thing?

MR. REYNOLDS: You know, hugely. Almost every--I think every great lesson that I've ever learned in moving into the world beyond just showbusiness, and into a variety of businesses, is that the thing that's always been the quote/unquote "murderer" of creativity, it's always been too much time and too much money. And showbusiness and Hollywood is certainly guilty of that over and over and over again. It seems sort of like a lesson that Hollywood has not been able to really internalize in huge ways. But I love constraint. I love doing more with less. It forces your imagination to expand. It forces you to tell stories in different ways. It's one of the reasons I love working with small- and medium-sized businesses, not my own, necessarily, but through Mountain, my connected TV company is because it's--there's so much more story to tell there when you're sort of forced to kind of do more with so much less.

You know, and really "Deadpool" was that story. We made--I was trying to get the movie made for ten years. They finally reluctantly agreed to make the movie at a budget that was just kind of almost impossible to do a proper, modern-day comic book film. So, we had to think outside the box. We had to really kind of find ways to make each dollar look like ten, and that extended right through to marketing, which is sort of how I fell in love with marketing. Once we made this movie where we kind of replaced spectacle with character, and I think audiences and consumers remember character a little bit more thoughtfully than they might remember spectacle, you know, particularly in the CGI era that we all live in. The spectacle becomes--you know, you can become a little bit skeptical of spectacle, which is a hard sentence to say.

So, I--you know, I really--that sort of ported over into the marketing part of it, as well. We had very little--we had so few resources at our disposal to market "Deadpool." So, I stole the suit from set and just started shooting stuff with my partner, George Dewey, who is my partner at Maximum Effort. And lo and behold, the movie ended up becoming the biggest rated R film of all time at that period, and it was a pretty magical and amazing moment for all of us and a huge lesson learned, as well.

MR. PALETTA: But you could have--after you were able to pull that off, you could have said, whew, we pulled off a fast one. I'm just going to go back to my film career and sit in my plush leather couch or whatever.

But no, you're like, wow, I'm onto something here. You go into Aviation Gin. You know, Aviation Gin, you're competing against companies that have been making gin for 200 years, okay, so a lot of people would say you're crazy. What made you decide to kind of get into that business and bring that same sort of "Deadpool" approach to the marketing of that?

MR. REYNOLDS: Well, I'm not an innovator in that way. You know, I don't invent gin. I didn't invent low-cost wireless. These are companies that had tremendous potential and really just needed awareness. They were already perfect when I got there. So, Aviation Gin, I was just a fan of. I would have negroni after work when I was shooting "Deadpool II" in Vancouver, and it turns out that it was called an "Aviation Negroni," and I asked the bartender why it's called an Aviation Negroni. He said, well, it's because it's made with Aviation gin, which this particular bartender really loved. And I learned a little bit about the company. I ordered a bottle. Kind of hard to find. It was a very small-batch company, and I thought maybe there was something more to this. Maybe I could use some of that sweet, sweet "Deadpool" money in a different way and maybe buy into this company, which I did.

And then, you know, Mint Mobile was really kind of a similar track, a similar story. It was already perfect when I got there. It just needed awareness. It needed a voice.

MR. PALETTA: So, a lot of celebrities, I think, would lend their name to something, you know, just kind of sell their brand and then never have anything to do with the product, but you've really attached your face and your reputation to these things.

Was that something that you were nervous about, or how--can you explain your approach and your strategy, there?

MR. REYNOLDS: Well, look, I have skin in the game for these. You know, I'm obviously using my own currency, however you want to call it, but also, you know, a part of these companies--using my own money.

And I think audiences and consumers can sort of see through when you're just an ambassadorial role or when you're just kind of cashing a check, but they can see that I genuinely believe in these products, in these companies, in what they can do. And you know, I love marketing Aviation Gin because the spirits business, there's a little bit of mischief, there, which is, I think, a lot of fun--certainly a lot of fun for me to tell that story. And then, I love the hyper practicality of low-cost wireless. I love the fact that Mint Mobile--at Mint Mobile, efficiency is everything. It really sort of speaks to everything that we believe in at Maximum Effort, everything I believe in as Maximum Effort's founder, that there needs to be alignment in both purpose and process, and that's what these companies all sort of have in common. There's a real alignment there in how we tell these stories and the way in which we get them out to the public. So...

MR. PALETTA: Ryan, one of the things we've been focusing on a lot at The Post this year has been the economy and the pandemic and obviously income inequality and how economic mobility--how it's hard for some people to get from one part of this economy to the other.

And I think I read that out of high school you worked as a--stocking grocery stores in Canada. And now, you're obviously in a much different place in your life and your career. But you and your wife, Blake Lively, recently launched this Group Effort Initiative that sounds really interesting and it aims to bring more people in, maybe people who had a hard time finding a doorway into the entertainment industry.

Can you explain how that's going and what your approach is to that?

MR. REYNOLDS: Yeah, Group Effort Initiative was--you know, look, I've been working in show business for 30 years. I've been telling stories for 30 years. I love it. I recognize how lucky I am to be there.

And I think, you know, the privilege of being able to do this job and be there is a resource, and I think how we spend that privilege is important, and it certainly is important to me; it's important to my wife. So, we wanted to do something that felt not just beneficial to the industry, but also just beneficial to so many folks who have been historically excluded from that industry, and there are so many.

I mean, having worked in the business, like I said, for 30 years, you know, everybody looks the same behind the camera. And I feel like that's a--the folks that are behind the camera are a huge engine, a huge part of storytelling and how we tell stories. And the more diverse the perspective is, the more complicated and interesting and the more variety we have in that wellspring of talent we have behind the camera, the better stories we tell. So, you know, in a certain context, it's a selfish pursuit. Creating Group Effort Initiative was to tell better stories. We all want to tell better stories.

And I think if you're only drawing from one particular segment of the population, you're going to stagnate. There's going to be a stasis there and it's not--you're not going to have as rich and diverse storytelling. So, really, we wanted it for that reason primarily.

But also, I love looking at making movies in a responsible way. And when I say "responsible," I mean, I like making movies that have--they can still have larger budgets, but I like that they are responsible. You know, I don't--like, I personally in the movies I--particularly the movies I produce: "Deadpool I," "Deadpool II," "Free Guy," and "The Adam Project," each one I feel like--I feel like those films were each made quite responsibly. And that comes down to budgets. The budgets are very responsible for what we're putting on the screen, but also that comes down to me as a producer being accountable to a crew and really kind of putting the kind of talent behind the scenes that also feels responsible.

And that's another reason that the Group Effort Initiative was created, because I wanted to be responsible to not just the story we tell, but how we tell that story.

MR. PALETTA: And actually, can we talk about "The Adam Project" and "Free Guy." I mean, I watched both of them recently, and I think they both--they fall into this category that I love called what-if movies. You know, with "The Adam Project," it's like, what if there was time travel and we could go back and see a loved one. With "Free Guy," it's what if artificial intelligence really did kind of change everything. You know, is this a genre that you're kind of drawn to, kind of a sub category of movies that is multilayered. You know, there's love stories, there's heroes, but also kind of makes you think about what's possible?

MR. REYNOLDS: A little bit. Like, I grew up--I'm a product of the era I grew up in. I grew up an intense fan of the Amblin era, the "E.T." style of moviemaking. You know, I would even include or encompass "Indiana Jones" in that, you know, "Back to the Future," "The Last Starfighter," you know, these big, giant, like you said, what-if movies. And I love making those films that not only, like, kind of take us out of our reality for a moment, but they're also infused with joy and empathy, but not at the cost of entertainment or hilarity in some instances.

You know, and "Free Guy" is another movie that was really just an answer--to a certain degree, it was a reflection of the world we were living in at that time. I wanted to make a movie--and so did Shawn Levy, my partner and director on the film and fellow producer. We want to make a movie about joy. We want to make a movie that sort of felt like we get to experience joy during a very--pretty dark time in our world. And I think that's what storytelling is all about really. At the end of the day, it's a brief but wonderful respite from our lives and a chance to have a moment where a story carries us away to a different place. And I love that. I've always loved that. It's the greatest legal drug on earth.

MR. PALETTA: Well, and "Free Guy" is so interesting. I watched it with my daughter, Megan, who's 12, and she was watching it as this joyful, you know, hero/love story. And I'm, as deputy business editor, watching it as that, but also the slight panic because there's so much talk about artificial intelligence and whether sentient bots--I mean, obviously, the one in this story is a great one, but whether they could be used for evil or whether they could go in the other direction.

You know, is that the kind of thing that you think we should be exploring more, artificial intelligence in film, or is it a kind of a sci-fi zone that has always been a sub category?

MR. REYNOLDS: I can tell you right now, Damian, I'm wholesale unqualified to answer that question. I don't know--I'm the one who--generally, like, you know, I put on a brave face, but everything scares me.

So, artificial intelligence is certainly one of the many items on my white board that terrify the ever-living crap out of me. So...

MR. PALETTA: Can you talk about "Welcome to Wrexham." So, I mean, as I was doing research for this interview, I just couldn't--I had to keep adding things that you're involved in and that--not you're just--like I said, not a passive investor, but you're actively involved in.

"Welcome to Wrexham" is on a whole different level because it's a real thing. This is a docuseries that's coming out in August. It's about a lower-tier professional soccer team in Wales that you are co-investor in and play a big role in. Can you talk about not just the project or the docuseries, but also your decision to become involved in something that's going to be this personal and that you're going to have so much on the line for?

MR. REYNOLDS: Yeah, Wrexham --yeah, you really want to gird the old loins, there. Wrexham is a project that I've been involved with for a little while, now. My partner in Wrexham is Rob McElhenney, who you may know from--he's the creator and star of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "Mythic Quest" and several other wonderful projects. Great guy. He and I just kind of, you know, linked arms and drove off the cliff, like Thelma and Louise did together on this one. It was a really unique and interesting idea.

It was Rob's idea. He brought it to me, actually. And you know, we had started looking at different clubs throughout the UK, and we stumbled upon this club called Wrexham. And at the time, I hadn't heard of a football club. I call it football because if I call it soccer, over there, I'll be murdered. So, anyway, this club, Wrexham, had--it's the third-oldest football club on earth. They play in the oldest international football stadium on earth. And the community and the club, which are inextricably linked, which is a huge part of this project have fallen on hard times over the last couple of decades.

You know, this is very much a working-class town. I think the American equivalent--I might get in trouble for saying this, but the American equivalent is kind of like a Scranton--it's a core values, hardworking folks, who really work hard for what they have. And I love that part of the story. I love that Wrexham is a club that is not--no one at Wrexham has million-dollar contracts. These guys are playing for their life. You know, they're incredibly invested in winning and growing this club and bringing it back to the glory it's had in years past. I mean, it's been known as a giant-killer. It's beaten huge clubs like Arsenal in the past.

So, I just love that both the community and the club are so linked in everything that they do. And as we build it, we're building the community at the same time we're working with the club, and it's really just been a labor of love. I've loved every second of it. And you know, we came within a point of being promoted last season. And hopefully, this season, luck will go our way.

MR. PALETTA: Well, we have a clip, actually, of this show that's coming up. I'd love to play it for our viewers.

MR. REYNOLDS: Please, yeah.

[Video plays]

MR. PALETTA: It looks like an amazing story. Can you tell me--I mean, I'm an avid sports fan, myself, so I can imagine how it was hard to just look at that as a business investment and not--I was going back through your Twitter history and see that you were kind of on the edge of your seat during some of those matches and down the stretch, and it looked like a really intense experience.

MR. REYNOLDS: No, it's an emotional investment so much more than a business investment. I mean, that's not a business you get into if you're looking to create insane EBITDA or something. You know, like, it's much more emotional than that. And it's been an incredible ride.

I mean, I got to say, I was not--I wasn't as invested as one might think when we got into it. I just sort of was like kind of a wait-and-see posture. And man, now I quite literally live and breathe and die each match that we have. It's been intense. I mean, Saturday, my family sort of scatters. My kids sort of scatter because they know dad's going to be in a pretty intense mode. I remember that one of the matches that I watched at the racecourse ground, I got 8,500 steps on my--just during the match, just packing like a caged lion back and forth. So, I get pretty into it. My wife, Blake, is very into it, as well. And we're sort of living for it, now.

MR. PALETTA: Did you grow up as a soccer fan, playing soccer as a kid, or did you just fall in love with it as an adult?

MR. REYNOLDS: No, I played it. I played all the sports as a kid. I loved it, but I never got it. I never understood sort of why it was such a global force until now.

You know, now that I'm at these matches and I'm watching, I see--you know, there's not--there aren't NBA scores up on the scoreboard. This is--you may score one goal, two goals--you may see three or four goals in a match, and that is every one of them is so precious. That's why these--the fans and the supporters that are sitting at these matches, they explode when the team scores, because it's such a precious commodity that's happening. And I really understand.

Also, the idea that in European football, this idea of promotion and relegation is--there's so much more on the line for a club than there is in even pretty much American sports across the board. I mean, they all play in one league. There's no going up to another league. There's no threat that you may be relegated to a lower league if you don't finish in the top percentage of the league. So, there's so much on the line and it's really intense.

MR. PALETTA: Ryan, can you tell me a little bit about how you decide what initiatives to become involved in and whether they're philanthropic or investments or even film projects. Like, how do you evaluate--there's only 24 hours in the day. How do you evaluate what you can give your all to and what things you need to set aside, because it seems like you have so much going on at once.

MR. REYNOLDS: Yeah, I think everything that I'm involved in, I could not--I'm red-lining the engine in terms of passion. I mean, every part of me is invested. Every cell in my body is invested in Mint Mobile and Aviation and the film business that I get so lucky to work in.

You know, so, how I decide, though, it's really just born of that. Do I have the passion, the drive to kind of tell this story, and how much of it resonates with me personally, and really that's how I choose it. There isn't, like, some crystal ball I look into or magic 8-ball and figure out whether I'm going to do something or not. It's usually if there's a real story there to tell, I'm game to tell it.

You know, and I can certainly give you specific examples of why each one of these projects I fell in love with and decided to tell the story and invest in. But at the end of the day, really, it just comes down to that. You will find time. If you're fired up about something, you'll find time. You'll just do it. You know, everyone I know that is really truly great at what they do, they do it.

When I talk to young people all the time, I want to break into the entertainment industry; I really want to be a director. And I usually say, are you doing it? I mean, do you have a phone? They'll say, yes. I'm like, does your phone have a camera? Yes. Well, you should be doing it. I mean, I think that Steven Spielberg, you know, before he became Steven Spielberg, he was doing it round the clock, that's all he did. And all the best things that I've ever been a part of, all the best things I ever did, they were driven by passion and love and this sort of quote/unquote success or money was something that came afterwards as a result of that. So, I think if you reverse engineer that, that's where you're going to get into trouble.

MR. PALETTA: And do you think that's where your--you know, these nonprofits that you've helped found, do they help with that process for people who may be, as we discussed earlier, have a harder time getting that door open, whether it's in the marketing business or in the film business? You know, just giving them a chance to be in the game so they can go ahead and pursue their careers and be the next Ryan Reynolds, potentially.

MR. REYNOLDS: Yeah. Yeah, like, do I want to be the best at what I do? Absolutely. I won't know if I'm the best at what I do unless everybody is allowed to play. You know, I mean, at the end of the day, that's where that comes from. And the fact is I'm--I'm whatever you want to call it, I'm an actor, I'm a movie star, whatever you--however you want to title it, but that's not something that lasts forever.

So, while I'm in this position and while I have this capital and this power to spend, I'm going to spend it. I'm going to use it and do some things that I'm going to be really proud of in the future and things that hopefully my own kids will be proud of, as well. So, I'm not here to wag my finger at people or, you know, but I am here to never waste my own mistakes and use my own failures and my own blind spots and my own everything for something that might be a positive change. So, yeah, I want to make the marketing industry better. I want to make it more diverse with creatives. There are so many young people out there who come from overlooked, marginalized, or historically discriminated against communities that haven't been offered, or even knew, that there was a chance to work in marketing or showbiz or a path--much less a path to get there.

So, a huge part of these initiatives is reaching out not just to folks who are already ready to jump into the space, but a big part of our job, certainly with Creative Ladder, my marketing initiative, as well, and through Group Effort Initiative is reaching into high schools and talking to kids and say, hey, this is out there for you. This is a possibility for you, and it's just going to become more and more accessible. Because one thing that really sticks with me is there is not a dearth of talent out there. What's lacking is opportunity for a lot of people. And the more opportunity we create, just the better everything is going to get in terms of storytelling, in terms of how we tell stories and why we tell stories.

MR. PALETTA: We have an audience question, Ryan. What's the oddest pitch that you've ever received?

MR. REYNOLDS: The oddest pitch that I ever received. Oh, that's a tough one. I don't know. Usually, we're doing the pitches, so I don't get a lot of--I don't get a ton of pitches. One was the--one pitch that I'd heard that I loved and they ended up making it, was the Nicolas Cage movie that recently came out, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, I think it's called. I remember hearing that as a pitch and I just thought, that's just fantastic. That was weird and wonderful and actually--I really love that movie, as well.

MR. PALETTA: Right, because it's multiple levels and it doesn't take itself too seriously. I remember just seeing the trailer for that and thinking, wow, this is a brilliant concept.

MR. REYNOLDS: Yeah, it was like the first time I saw, "Being John Malkovich." I was just like, that's just amazing. Amazing that we live in a world where this kind of thing happens.

MR. PALETTA: So, one of the things that struck me as a lot of the ads that come out of Maximum Effort and Mountain are that there's a shock value to them. You know, whether its Hugh Jackman pouring a bottle of gin on a beautiful table and the goody two-shoes in me is, like, freaking out about the poor table. Or what Steve O did with the Carolina pepper.

Actually, I think we have a clip of that. We could play that really quickly.

MR. REYNOLDS: Oh, God.

[Video plays]

MR. PALETTA: So, you're not just holding the little product. You're there--the viewers are engaged in what you're doing. I mean, is that kind of behind a lot of your marketing? This is going to be fun; this is going to kind of make you get on the edge of your seat. Is that part of your strategy, that you're really going to bring kind of the fun and charisma that you have on film into this marketing material?

MR. REYNOLDS: Well, doing--creating--showing people a demo of a revolutionary ad tech software is not going to be the most exciting thing in the world. So, we had to find a way to do that. And I'd actually pitched this earlier on, maybe a couple of months before, I though, oh, you know, maybe I'll eat one of these peppers. And I just thought it was so much funnier if I played the sort of, you know, big shot movie star who's unwilling to put his own ass on the line, which is really actually quite true. So, I thought, Steve-O, "Jackass." So, I reached out to Steve O, who was very happy to jump in and do this.

But most of what we do is--really is necessity being the mother of invention. It's a lot of times we're working really quickly, working with limited budgets, but we're also acknowledging and playing with the cultural landscape. So, that's a huge part of what we do. We try to create marketing that's moving at the exact same speed as culture is. You know, if you look at some of these big kind of enterprise brands that have existed for decades, a lot of times, their marketing sort of go-to is nine, ten months in advance. So, they're plotting the messaging, they're plotting the stories that they're going to tell nine, ten months in advance. And I don't know that you are going to be as effective as when you're moving at the exact same speed as culture.

So, if we all look at, like, something that's happening in the world, something that becomes the talk of a community or talk of the internet, something that breaks the internet, there's always that one person, or several people, who put out a tweet that is, you know, liked by ten million people, that becomes--sort of encapsulates what everyone is feeling about this moment that's happening. But now, if you can add production to that and do that at relatively the same speed as someone, say, tweeting, your brand becomes the conversation. So, that's something that we've kind of hacked into and that's something that we try to play with as much as possible.

I'm not saying that every brand needs to be turning around ads in 24 hours, from ideation to shooting to release. That's a difficult thing and we've had some sleepless nights doing that, but it certainly is something that we love and it's something that's sort of a big part of the ethos at Maximum Effort.

MR. PALETTA: Well, that's all the time we have. Ryan, I can't thank you enough for this amazing conversation with Washington Post Live. Thanks for sharing your story and your insights. Really means a lot to me.

MR. REYNOLDS: I really appreciate it. Thank you for having me, and I appreciate it.

MR. PALETTA: I would like to thank our viewers, as well. You can join us for the next conversation, WashingtonPostLive.com, for future guests. Thank you so much.

[End recorded session]

