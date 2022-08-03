Transcript: “Hacks” A Conversation with Actor Hannah Einbinder

Gift Article Share

MS. ANDREWS‑DYER: Hello, and welcome to Washington Post Live. I’m Helena Andrews‑Dyer, a pop culture reporter for the Post, and today I’m joined by actor, writer, and comedienne Hannah Einbinder, who is here to talk to us about her work on the hit show “Hacks.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In addition to Hannah's second Emmy nomination, the second season of "Hacks" received a whopping 17 Emmy nominations.

Hannah, welcome.

MS. EINBINDER: Thank you for having me, Helena. Appreciate it.

MS. ANDREWS‑DYER: Thank you so much for joining us, and I want to jump right in. Before we get really get into Season 2, let's talk about the audition process. You were admittedly new, right, to acting before you landed this incredible role. Can you tell us a little bit about that process?

MS. EINBINDER: Yeah. So I actually went in to audition for "Hacks" in person. It was one of the, like, two in‑person interviews I had ever really‑‑forgive me‑‑interview‑‑auditions I had ever really done at the time. A lot of them were just like self‑tapes that I sent in.

I went in March 9th of 2020. The 13th, the whole world shut down, and I didn't really know if I was going to get a callback. Things were in flux. The pandemic had just sort of hit. That was the initial date of the lockdown in Los Angeles, and so it took about two months to sort of hear if I was going to go back in. And, eventually, I did. The callback was over Zoom, and‑‑sorry. I know we're on Skype right now. I don't want to start a beef, but yeah, no, we did it on Zoom. And so it was really cool and also kind of low pressure, you know, because I was like in my own home. I think, like, auditions in these environments can definitely be certainly intimidating, but I think just because I was like sitting truly like literally right here when I did it, it was a little more comfortable for me. And because of, you know, sort of the flux state of the world, things were kind of up in the air for a little bit. But it was like kind of like a month between every stage, a month or two.

And then the final phase of the audition was an in‑person screen test with Jean at the Paramount lot. We did it on a dark, empty soundstage, which for those who don't know, a soundstage is essentially an empty warehouse where film and TV productions will build the interiors of their sets. So it was completely empty, so a full warehouse completely empty, aside from, like, two, like, interrogation‑style lights on Jean and I, and we were separated by, like, sort of a glass whiteboard, if you will, for of on wheels. And we just read two of the scenes, and it was very fun immediately. And I felt the spark that we would later go on to sort of share throughout the two seasons and took a couple weeks to hear.

And then I was just kind of walking down the street one day, and I got a call from like a 917 area code, and Paul, Jen, and Lucia called me, and they told me that I would be playing Miss Ava. And it was so fun. It was the coolest, most exciting, terrifying moment because I was very excited, and then I instantly was like spiraling into fear because, yes, as you said, I did not have any experience at the time. So it was crazy news, but yeah, that's kind of the whole process.

MS. ANDREWS‑DYER: Cool, exciting, terrifying, that could describe so many of life's biggest moments, right? I think that's perfect, and that soundstage does not sound completely intimidating whatsoever.

But tell us about Miss Ava. You know, for the few people who have yet to watch "Hacks" and will watch it after this, tell us about Ava. Who is she?

MS. EINBINDER: So Ava Daniels is a 25‑year‑old queer comedy writer from Massachusetts. She got her start in the industry very young and gained a lot of success pretty early on, and so I think she was kind of like isolated in that on her path to success kind of breaking away from a bit of a chaotic home life. And she sort of has an incident where she tweets something not so great, and it causes her to lose work and sort of fall out of the good graces of the industry.

And the only person who will give her a job is Deborah Vance, who she‑‑Ava and Deborah both share the same manager, Jimmy, played by Paul W. Downs beautifully, I might add. And Ava is just like a really sort of confrontational, strong‑willed, flawed, funny, smart, charismatic person, and she's someone who I don't think‑‑who I think has a lot of growing to do. But I think she finds her mirror in Deborah Vance. They have sort of similar cores, I would say, as people, and we sort of just get to see her grow and take two steps forward and one step back alongside Deborah. And I think she's a swell gal, love her a lot, so...

MS. ANDREWS‑DYER: And your connection to Ava, right? So Ava is a young stand‑up comic and writer. You, Hannah IRL are a young stand‑up comic and writer. What similarities did you find with the character, right, the commonalities between you and Ava, and what parts of the character were you like, "Oh, absolutely not. That is‑‑I'm reaching deep into the archives for this"?

MS. EINBINDER: Yeah. So Ava's‑‑Ava doesn't have‑‑she‑‑the difference is that Ava is just a writer. She doesn't do‑‑Deborah is the comedian in the relationship. She herself is not a stand‑up, so there's a difference there.

But I think Ava‑‑I mean, for me personally, like, I think she's maybe a version of me that didn't go to therapy. Like I could see like a lot of similar‑‑like, you know, she and I are both like queer comedy writers who have achieved a level of success at a very sort of young age, and so there are some surface‑level similarities there for sure. But Ava has a lot of internal work to do.

I have‑‑I think, like, I'm not someone who doesn't think before speaking. I think Ava just kind of comes out with everything, and fundamentally, I am like a chronic overthinker, so, like, truly have never, like, wanted to, like, put every word I've ever said back in my mouth more so than when I'm playing Ava sometimes because she will just let it fly, which is interesting. But, like, I kind of love that about her too.

But, yeah, I think, like, just that's like probably the core of our differences, but I‑‑I mean, she's written like a comedy writer. So she's very familiar to me. She reminds me a lot of the people that, you know, I came up with in the comedy scene, and, you know, Paul, Jen, and Lucia also have a background in performing. So a lot of Ava, I see sort of pulled from these various circles that Paul, Jen, and Lucia and I have existed in as performers and as comedians and writers in Los Angeles. So there's a lot about her that is incredibly familiar to me and incredibly authentic as someone who is sort of like a descendent of the same place, the same sort of creative circle that she may have come from.

MS. ANDREWS‑DYER: So Ava is someone you could know, basically?

MS. EINBINDER: Yeah.

MS. ANDREWS‑DYER: Like maybe sort of like on the periphery of a friend circle, perhaps, right? You might be in a group chat with someone like Ava.

Speaking of the chemistry between you and Jean Smart, who plays the Deborah Vance on the show, you talked about that, and you said it was immediate. Tell us more about that because you two on screen, it's just‑‑it's crackling. You two are so incredible together. Talk to us about that chemistry between you and Jean Smart. Was it‑‑you say it was immediate, but how did it grow over the past two seasons?

MS. EINBINDER: I would love to talk about our chemistry. I‑‑

[Laughter]

MS. EINBINDER: It's the most immediate sort of‑‑and I think this is a credit to Jean in a big way because I have a feeling that, like, she creates such a warm welcoming environment for so many people and really everyone she meets that it's easy to slip in with her, but for me, it was one of the more immediate sort of warming up experiences, warming up to someone quickly sort of experiences that I had had.

I think, like, Jean has a really young spirit, and I am a very old soul, and that, you know, I think we kind of like meet in the middle there.

And I just‑‑I mean, let alone like‑‑or putting aside, like, the fact that our sense of humors are like very, very, very, very enmeshed and so similar. She's just like such an incredible friend, and, like, we've just been very vulnerable and open with each other about everything in our lives and within this show. And so the evolution of our chemistry into, like, the most beautiful friendship has just been like very seamless because we both are‑‑I don't know‑‑just really, like, open people, I think, and like vulnerable and don't really have a problem with, like, going there and love to go there.

So it's just been like‑‑it's always great when you meet someone like that where you don't have to, like, try to, like, get in there. It's like you're dealing with two dogs, not two cats. You know what I mean? Like it's sort of we're really eager to, like, find that love, and so, yeah, it's just been like one of the greatest, most rewarding and cherished relationships I've had in my life, so it's cool.

MS. ANDREWS‑DYER: That sounds amazing, like, especially in a scene partner and a creative partner to find that person is‑‑I don't know‑‑beyond ideal, I would say.

And I want to get more into Ava's evolution as we've been talking about, specifically as it relates to her relationship with Deborah, right, Jean's character, because the Ava that we meet, as we say, in the first episode is not the Ava‑‑not giving anything away‑‑on the second season finale. And I want you to talk about her relationship with Deborah and how‑‑and how she's grown, I think, through that.

But, first, I want to go to a clip that I think perfectly encapsulates this just incredibly unique dynamic between Ava and Deborah. So let's take a look.

[Video plays]

[Laughter]

MS. ANDREWS‑DYER: That's tough love right there, like the toughest of love. How would you describe your relationship of‑‑Ava's relationship with Deborah?

MS. EINBINDER: Oh, I'm just still laughing at "the big one," thick document. That's so funny.

[Laughter]

MS. EINBINDER: I mean, it's a little bit of a boot camp, you know. Ava is this young person who has kind of professionally sort of glided through life. She's been talented and lucky and right place, right time, and certainly a hard worker, but she just kind of got off to the races very quickly at like a great big job, and then she was able to just build off of that. Whereas, Deborah had to, in her own words, you know, scratch and claw to create a career for herself completely on her own with rejection at every turn, and so Ava has a lot to learn from that. And I think a big part of the development of Ava is dependent upon sort of learning from Deborah's path.

And so, yeah, I think that, you know, that's sort of the foundation of Ava's growth, and, you know, they're‑‑it's not always, you know, Deborah learning‑‑or Ava learning from Deborah. Excuse me. There's definitely like a push and pull there. Like, I think Ava has a lot to teach Deborah about not only like‑‑I don't know‑‑the state of comedy today. Like, they definitely have things they can learn from each other, but, I mean, it goes beyond that. I mean, like, there are times where because they realize how similar they are and that they're coming from similar places, when one gives the other advice or when one asks the other to look in the mirror, they're more inclined to do it because they understand that they both are coming from similar places, just like in a central sort of way.

So, yeah, I think a lot of Ava's development is sort of tough love, as we saw in that last clip for sure.

MS. ANDREWS‑DYER: As you say, yeah, there seems to be like such a deep trust as we've grown over the two seasons between Deborah and Ava. I feel like at the beginning it was definitely like a, hmm, not sure about this, and they've grown to just trust each other in a way that is really beautiful on screen.

And going back to what you were saying about sort of what Deborah can learn from Ava, another major theme on the show is sort of the generational divide, if you will, and the gap between the two of them, specifically as it relates to sort of comedic sensibilities, right? You have Deborah has some jokes that might not have aged too well, and Ava is, you know, of this generation, of the now. How does this show deal with sort of that gap between the two of them, specifically when it comes to like their comedic sensibilities? And do you think that can be instructive for viewers in a way?

MS. EINBINDER: I absolutely do. I think that the show never attempts to legitimize one of their perspectives over the other fully. If anything, it sort of sheds light on the flaws of both of their perspectives. I think in any sort of meaningful conflict resolution or really any conversation, sort of casting aside the other person and labeling them as bad or ill‑informed or too sensitive or outdated is not necessarily a great way to attack any sort of problem if your goal is progress or some sort of a resolution.

So I think, like, the show does a great job of, you know, kind of letting them both have a little bit of egg on their face at times as it pertains to, like, their perspectives, and that, you know, Ava isn't always right. Neither is Deborah.

So I have heard from folks from, like, various people who have told me like, yeah, this is a great sort of way for me to not just give up on my mother or my daughter type situations because I think, like, now more than ever, people are really struggling to see each other's perspectives because I think the world is changing so rapidly. And so I hope that a show like "Hacks" is a good model of, you know, people with a, you know, 50‑year, 40‑year age gap, you know, just sort of like finding a way to coexist and beyond that create great, great work or have a close relationship, you know.

MS. ANDREWS‑DYER: Yeah. I think that's part of what's also so beautiful about the show. Again, it's the bridging of those gaps. It's not just played for laughs constantly. It's literally like, okay, this is how you relate to someone, you know, who‑‑

MS. EINBINDER: Right.

MS. ANDREWS‑DYER: ‑‑might not think exactly as you do.

Let's zoom out a bit and talk about pressure, specifically, you know, the show was a hit straight out the gate. Fans loved it. Critics loved it. All the Emmy nominations. There's something called the "sophomore slump," right? Was there any pressure after that incredible first season to go above and beyond for the second season? Did you feel that pressure, and was that helpful? Was it stressful? Like, what is it like? Again, you talk about Ava being the character, you know, being so successful so young. Did that‑‑did that cause any pressure, any tension on set, and how did you guys use that as fuel?

MS. EINBINDER: Yes.

[Laughter]

MS. EINBINDER: I put an amazing, a record‑setting amount of pressure on myself as an artist to be‑‑to do well, so much so that I rarely enjoy‑‑I'm able to enjoy my work because‑‑as I'm doing it because I am just putting myself through such hell. I felt that pressure Season 1, and by the way, like, the environment on set was so loving and egoless and collaborative and supportive and incredibly affirming. But because of my brain, I just couldn't hear it. So that's just a little bit about me. So that's my shit, and I'm working through it.

But the whole, like‑‑you know, the whole time we were all just like‑‑we had so much faith in the material. So we were all just like kind of feeling good. I mean, I think as a group, I certainly looked around and saw the performances and the material being so much‑‑like so elevated, surpassing Season 1. Like, I was able to see it in my fellow performers, not so much myself.

But, yeah, I mean, I think, like, we all felt the pressure, but I think once we got the scripts, it was very clear that the gang had done it again, so yeah, luckily.

MS. ANDREWS‑DYER: And speaking of the scripts, talk about sort of‑‑obviously, there's so much talent in front of the camera. Everyone on the show is hilarious all the time, bringing their A game, but behind the scenes in the writers' room, there's so much talent as well. And you talked about getting the scripts. What is it like to work with such‑‑being a writer yourself, work with such talented writers? And as a writer yourself, were you involved in the writing process at all? Were you ever punching up scripts or thought you needed to punch up scripts like Ava? How did that work?

MS. EINBINDER: That‑‑so, I mean, the writers' room on "Hacks" is filled with some of the most talented performers, writers, individuals that I have ever known or known of. It was‑‑I mean, there's nothing‑‑like, for me, I just was like delivered gold. So, you know, it really was just such a master class for me, you know, on writing for sure, being able to read these scripts and see various character developments. I mean, it's one thing to watch a show, but being involved in making it is truly the best education I have ever gotten. I'm sorry to the film school I attended. But it really was sort of master class at all angles, whether that's, you know, watching Paul, Jen, and Lucia work through things in the moment or Lucia's direction or just reading the scripts on my own or the actors around me. Our writers have just broken off little pieces of their hearts and sprinkled it in, you know. That's the best part about this show. So many people have given themselves and parts of themselves to the work, which I think definitely improves the quality tenfold. So it's just been such an honor.

And I've gotten to, like, know these people because, you know, like, it's pretty‑‑in COVID, I don't know how sets were run before, but, like, I've been told that the writers will attend set and hang around and, you know, obviously give feedback, and, you know, if it's their episode that we're shooting and we weren't able to do that, there were no writers, aside from Paul, Jen, and Lucia on set the entire time we were filming. So I do feel a little robbed of that, because I think that would have been really fun, but I've been able to, like, hang with them and get to know them and DM with them and, you know, like, just chill with them outside of work, which has been so cool. They're all so talented and really sweet people.

MS. ANDREWS‑DYER: You make the set of "Hacks" sound incredible. I think we all want to go and hang out there and live there for a while.

Let's talk about the business. You mention master class, but I want to talk about the family business. You come from a comedy family. Your mom, Laraine Newman, was a founding member The Groundlings and an OG cast member of SNL, and your dad, Chad Einbinder, is an actor and comedy writer. Did you ever want to be a dentist?

MS. EINBINDER: [Laughs]

MS. ANDREWS‑DYER: Or did you always know you were going to be in comedy?

MS. EINBINDER: You know, I didn't want to follow in sort of the business that they experienced and were a part of. I wanted to be a broadcast journalist, if you can imagine, such as yourself.

MS. ANDREWS‑DYER: [Laughs]

MS. EINBINDER: That was my‑‑that was my whole thing. I was very into politics, very into news. I was obsessed with Rachel Maddow, which I think was a queer thing in retrospect, not necessarily a news thing, but‑‑

MS. ANDREWS‑DYER: It could be both.

MS. EINBINDER: It could be both. You know what? It's probably both, probably more the queer thing, though. But, I mean, I just was so into the sort of MSNBC gang, you know, like Chris Matthews and Lawrence O'Donnell and Chris Hayes when he was a young reporter. I remember I've seen that young man have quite the journey. It's very exciting for him. But, you know, I watched them all, and I realize in retrospect that those were performers. Like, there is an element of performance when you're delivering essentially a giant monologue by a teleprompter and sort of selling it as if it's kind of off the dome, which I think Rachel, in particular, shines at. So I kind of was headed down that path and then randomly got into comedy in college.

I tried out for the improv team. There was a young man named Alex Alsip. He was the president of the improv team at school, and he just like‑‑I met him on, like, a student film set, and he was like, "You should try out for the improv team," and so I did. And then I did improv for two years.

I didn't really love it, honestly, and then Nicole Byer, great comedian, came to my school and asked if anyone from the improv team wanted to open for her, so I did. And I kind of got hooked on standup that way, and then just naturally, like, after school, got, like, a job at a coffee shop and just hit open mics every night and just started doing a lot of open mics. And then, you know, sort of from there, there were agents and managers that would come around L.A. shows, and I started working with agents and managers from those live shows.

And then a couple years into that, they told me I should start, you know, sort of diversifying, auditioning, writing, things like that, doing things other than stand‑up. So I started doing that, and it was kind of like a really natural progression into this. So I never really planned it. I kind of, you know, had other plans just based on, like, sort of what my parents told me about the industry. It's very hard, you know. They're very hard, and so I was very dissuaded from engaging with it or entering it.

But this is probably the one skill I have. So that's what I'm sticking with.

MS. ANDREWS‑DYER: And, listen, it's a great skill. It's a great skill.

Now that you have two seasons of "Hacks" under your belt and two Emmy nominations under your belt, have you caught the acting bug, or is stand‑up your first love still?

MS. EINBINDER: Stand‑up is my first love. Stand‑up is definitely my first love, but I love acting as well. I mean, it's been so great to learn that this is in the realm of possibilities for me, and I've just been so blessed to find this perfect gig and be, like, right for it and, you know, be able‑‑get to be a part of it. So that was kind of the most shocking thing to me because I kind of had, like, sort of strict sort of boundaries or binary ideas about what I was. I was like I'm a stand‑up comedian, and acting has really sort of opened up the realm of possibilities. And so I don't try to label myself as one or the other. I just kind of say that I'm a performer, and that I guess there's a lot extra and more in store when you just kind of keep it open and keep it free, keep it rolling.

MS. ANDREWS‑DYER: Yes. Keep it fluid. I like that.

Last question, and this is‑‑I'm going to like zoom out for you. I'm going to give you a lot of options here, keeping it fluid. Who is the one writer, director, actor, or comedian you would most love to work with next?

MS. EINBINDER: [Whistles] Wow. I mean, I feel like maybe Richard Kind or Natasha Lyonne or the Safdie Brothers would be cool. Yeah. Those would be my three answers. I know you asked for one, but I'm sorry. [Laughs]

MS. ANDREWS‑DYER: That's okay. That's okay. That's all right.

And, you know, we're going to have to leave it there. We've run out of time. This was incredible. Hannah Einbinder, thank you so much for joining us today.

MS. EINBINDER: Thank you. Thank you for having me.

MS. ANDREWS‑DYER: And thank all of you for joining us today. To check out what we have coming next, please head to WashingtonPostLive.com for more information about all of our upcoming programs and interviews.

I'm Helena Andrews‑Dyer, and again, thank you for watching.

[End recorded session]

