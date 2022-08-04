Kansas City Mayor on abortion access and gun laws

Register for the program here.
As cities and states respond to the reversal of Roe V. Wade, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas recently introduced legislation to allow city employees to be reimbursed for out-of-state health-care-related travel expenses. Missouri is among several states that banned most abortion procedures after the Supreme Court’s decision. On Thursday, Aug. 4 at 1:00 p.m. ET, join Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart for a conversation with Lucas about abortion access and his push for tougher gun laws as the country continues to deal with rising violent crime and mass shootings.