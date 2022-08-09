Ryan and Siegel on trends that are shaping the future of work

Register for the program here.
Tim Ryan
U.S. Chair & Senior Partner, PwC
Ian Seigel
CEO & Co-Founder, ZipRecruiter
Content from Cigna
The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.
Healthy Employees = Healthy Business
In a segment presented by Cigna, Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer Cindy Ryan discusses the health care challenges facing businesses of all sizes, and how nurturing a healthy work culture can help address and overcome those challenges. This sponsored segment will explore some of the ways Cigna applies its own expertise to the most important part of its business—its people—and how that can translate to any organization.
Cindy Ryan
Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer, Cigna