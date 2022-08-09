The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Ryan and Siegel on trends that are shaping the future of work

By
August 9, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. EDT

Register for the program here.

From COVID-19 to worker burnout, companies are contending with disruptive changes to their businesses. On Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 1:30 p.m. ET, Tim Ryan, U.S. chair and senior partner at PwC, and Ian Siegel, CEO and co-founder of ZipRecruiter, join Washington Post Live to discuss leadership, employee well-being and trends that are shaping the future of work.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Tim Ryan

U.S. Chair & Senior Partner, PwC


Ian Seigel

CEO & Co-Founder, ZipRecruiter


Content from Cigna

The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.

Healthy Employees = Healthy Business

In a segment presented by Cigna, Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer Cindy Ryan discusses the health care challenges facing businesses of all sizes, and how nurturing a healthy work culture can help address and overcome those challenges. This sponsored segment will explore some of the ways Cigna applies its own expertise to the most important part of its business—its people—and how that can translate to any organization.

Cindy Ryan

Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer, Cigna


Loading...