Transcript: Race in America: Giving Voice with Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

MR. CAPEHART: Good afternoon. I’m Jonathan Capehart, associate editor at The Washington Post, and welcome to Washington Post Live and another in our series on race in America co-produced with the ‘Capehart’ podcast. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight When Michaela Jaé Rodriguez was growing up she said there was no LGBTQ+ representation in the media. Today the out trans actress is at the forefront of that representation, becoming the first out trans actress to win a Golden Globe and the first to receive an Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actress in a drama series, both for her role as Blanca Evangelista in the FX series "Pose." But there is so much more to discuss. So, joining me now is Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. Welcome to Washington Post Live.

MS. RODRIGUEZ: Hello. Thank you for having me. Thank you for having me.

MR. CAPEHART: It is great--it is great to see you again. We talked earlier this year, but we'll get into the meat of what that whole conversation was about later. I don't want to give away too much our connection.

MS. RODRIGUEZ: Gotcha.

MR. CAPEHART: Let's start with the here and now. You are in the new Apple TV+ series called "Loot." You play Sofia Salinas, who as we saw in the clip leading into this is--she’s tough, a hard ass. Let's just say I've watched some of this--some of the episodes. She is a hard ass. Tell us more about her.

MS. RODRIGUEZ: She definitely is. So, Sofia, she is the COO to Molly Novak, excuse me. And she is this starchy kind of character, this very straightlaced character who loosens up down the line due to Molly's influence and her free spiritedness. Also, Sofia is this driven activist but also driven, hardworking woman who wants to climb the ladder, the corporate ladder to make sure she can, you know, help people when it comes to this foundation. And I love playing her. I love that she's this kind of like, you know, very strict, no games, no nonsense kind of woman. I'm not like that. Michaela Jaé is not like that. So, it's fun playing a character--

MR. CAPEHART: I was about to ask. You’re not like that at all.

MS. RODRIGUEZ: Oh, not at all. Not at all.

MR. CAPEHART: So, the lead of the series, you just mentioned, Molly Novak, she's a tech mogul’s soon to be ex-wife--or actually, yeah, ex-wife--not soon to be--the ex-wife, played by Maya Rudolph of "Saturday Night Live" and especially "Bridesmaids" fame. Here's the two of you in action

[Video plays]

MR. CAPEHART: I loved that. "I really thought he looked like Sting." You talked a bit about the relationship between Molly and Sofia. But what we also see in that clip is sort of a clash of wealth and class, and later on in the series, you see also gender. Talk more about the confluence of all of those things in "Loot."

MS. RODRIGUEZ: I think the most important thing when it comes to Molly specifically is that, like you said, she just got out of a strenuous, you know, divorce, and due to his wrongdoings, and she's trying to find a space and level of finding herself not only as a woman again but a businesswoman and a person in control to make change. And I think that's when she comes into meeting, I was gonna say conflict. It's kind of the best kind of conflict. It’s like oil and vinegar kind of conflict, which is great, because it's tasty. But she runs into this woman, Sofia. And I think that's where the understanding of gender and placement and power in those positions come into play. She sees a woman in Sofia who is striving and working hard to get to where she needs to be, and I think she understands that quite simply as a woman in the workspace trying to move ahead and make her stamp.

I think also the play on position and privilege. Molly Novak aka Wells, she comes from a high position of privilege, but I think that gets knocked down a little bit when she gets to see Sofia and also experiencing her divorce. So, they're really kind of good, kind of like even planes to play with, if that makes sense.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm. Yeah. And the other thing is you don't--you don't get the sense of that in the clip that we just saw just how wealthy Molly is. I mean she's all--she's turned out. That outfit is super fly. Her hair is banging. The jewelry is great. But when you watch the series, sister girl lives in this fabulous house. She has her own what would in normal circumstances like a commercial jet.

MS. RODRIGUEZ: Yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: So there are extremes. This isn't just a wealthy lady. This is--she's a multi billionaire.

MS. RODRIGUEZ: Yes. Yes, 87 million--excuse me--billion--how dare I--$87 billion was gifted to her. Well, it might as well be gifted if it’s that much money--but given to her after the divorce. So, this is a woman who's come into extreme power with having that money. And the question is always asked, what would you do with that money if you were in that position? And I think Molly, throughout the season and with the help of the ensemble, especially Sofia being her COO, you know, her secondhand position, really tailors her and creates Molly to be this woman of understanding even though she's already been but possibly lost it due to being in a marriage that was so specific and significant.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, let's stop talking about Molly and let's talk about you and not your character, but you.

MS. RODRIGUEZ: Yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: Because we have an audience question. This one comes from New York from Anuradha Sharma Magee, asking I love your roles in "Pose" and now the wonderful comedy "Loot." When you are considering a new role, which roles are you more drawn to--drama or comedy? Are the roles you're being offered mostly well written with respect--with respect and thoughtfulness of your experiences as a transgender woman?

MS. RODRIGUEZ: Oh, yes. Okay, so the first part of that question, I will say I am a drama girl, through and through. I love--I just love having people relate on a very serious kind of like term and getting to understand the struggles of other people. And I like also putting myself in the shoes to get an understanding. Also, if I've been through it, I like being able to be a part of a script that actually, you know, expresses that. I love comedy. I love all types of films. So, when it comes to the craft, I'm going to make sure I do my job as much as I can to, you know, execute the characters that I get. But drama is my thing.

And yes, I think there's a lot of integrity that comes with writing when it comes to me. And hopefully that precedent is set down the line for other girls like myself. And it's just dignity and respect, and also creativity. I think that's what comes with just art in general, and this industry in general. And when all of those three kind of like come together, it makes a beautiful space to work in. And I have to say, alongside "Pose," "Loot" has been a really good space to work in alongside the people who I work with. I'm thankful. So yes, I hope I answered that question.

MR. CAPEHART: No, no, you did. And another role that I was--I was surprised to see you only because I'm talking about a “Black Lady Sketch Show.”

MS. RODRIGUEZ: Oh my god.

MR. CAPEHART: It's the first--the first episode of the newest season, where it's like a big haircare product returns sort of like "The Purge." And you are in--you are in charge of this one store--this store and you put them through it.

MS. RODRIGUEZ: Listen, I feel like, you know, there's always that girl at the front desk that's the clerk that's like, listen, I've been working here for hours and y’all coming up in here taking all this time. I'm going to give y'all a hard time, too. And I was like, you know what, I'm going to channel that person that I've seen, you know, who has--I've watched because I was always a bystander, you know? I was always somebody who's watching. I was never a part of the group and I will watch and say, oh, wow, that's a character choice, taking note off of that. I'm going to put that in my pocket.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, I mean, it was--it was fantastic when you turn the sign that that goes from, you know, on break to off break, and everyone's trying to jump. And there's such glee in your face, in the character's face. They really loved it.

MS. RODRIGUEZ: Can I tell you, there was a direction that said, hey, MJ, can you possibly like, you know, like--you know, like a spinning board or like a DJ, can you do that? I said, oh, yeah, I can definitely do that. And that's, that's how that came about. And I was really happy.

MR. CAPEHART: Actually, that's what made it really funny because you were like this.

MS. RODRIGUEZ: The little turn that she gave.

MR. CAPEHART: Like spinning the turntable. Michaela Jaé, you’ve said, quote, I'm all--"I’m going to always have Blanca on my shoulder everywhere I go." What is it about Blanca Evangelista that continues to stay with you?

MS. RODRIGUEZ: Well, I mean, when I have mentioned Blanca, the creation of her by Steven Canals was obviously an amazing creation. But I put a lot of my mother into her. So, I keep Blanca on my shoulder to give some kind of understanding of myself, but also to relate back to the person who was instilled to me--instilled in me grace. And that's what Blanca has. She has grace.

There's a lot that goes on in this crazy world that we live in. And even as a human being myself, who has all flaws, and who can do good and things that could possibly be bad, you know, I like to think of the medium ground of grace and having grace for someone. And Blanca did that. She was strong when she needed to be. She was loving when she needed to be. She was graceful when she needed to be. And that was what made her her beautiful loving self. And I thought that, you know, why not keep a piece of that on my shoulder. I like to think that I have some of that. But Blanca was--you know, she was a huge part of my life as far as developing and learning from her while on that show and outside of the show. So that's why I keep her on my shoulder.

MR. CAPEHART: I mentioned this quote in the intro but let me read it in full. You said, quote, “When I was younger, I didn't have representation for anyone of color in the LGBTQAI community. Now, I want to be the example. I want to show them that it's possible."

MS. RODRIGUEZ: Yes.

MR. CAPEHART: Talk more about why that's so important to you.

MS. RODRIGUEZ: It's so important. I mean, you know, I look back in a time where trans woman weren't even just notified. I mean, even at a time now where, you know, I feel like, we have so many understanding--excuse me, so many understandings of the LGBTQAI community, there's still this kind of like line that's kind of muddy between the trans community, and the reason why is because there's not a lot of explanation on our lives as trans women. You know, I mean, you have trans people, you have trans men, you have trans women, you have the L, the G and the B and the T. And when you don't have those representations, if you don't have that explanation of that, then no one's going to understand it, and they're going to make simple mistakes all the time. And that's what I want to alleviate. I want those mistakes to be alleviated. I want those questions that they've always had to be released, and simply watching the work that I do--and also, people doing the work while watching my work or any other trans woman's work through crafts and creativity to really be educated on that. I think that's why it's important. And since I didn't have that when I was younger, it created more space for people to make mistakes that didn't need to be made, right? And now we have a plethora of not only just women of color, but trans women of color, explaining and showing the understandings of our lives, not just our struggle, you know, with a show like “Pose” that gave a good example of what struggle looks like for the trans woman who doesn't have it and who has to survive but now for women and trans women who are actually living. What are the ramifications of that? How do you respect that? You have to see it, and you have to understand it. And you have to also know that it's not imposing, nor is it a threat. We're just here and existing like how we want to exist and how we deserve to be. So that's what representation for me meant and how important it is for now.

MR. CAPEHART: You came out as transgender at the age of 24. And you've said you had family members who supported you. But how did you navigate the outside world? It's one thing to have the support of family. But when you go outside the doors of your home, you’ve got to deal with the rest of the world. How'd you do it?

MS. RODRIGUEZ: Well, believe it or not, like I didn't come out at 24. I mean, the world has believed that I came out at 24 but I didn't. I was seven years old and I had an understanding of myself as just a feminine bodied creature, and I didn't tie myself to pronouns at that time. I mean, the world did, and I feel like that's it--my parents did due to what they thought and how I identified. But that wasn't the case for me.

And I felt like when I let the world know who I am, it wasn't a coming out story. It was just, oh, this has been me and this is me clarifying to you guys like this is who I've always been. I thought it was important, though, because there are so many people who don't even have that understanding of themselves, who can't explain it in that way. And say, oh, this is how I've always been living, but it was just the world having to catch up to me and really understand how I've always been and how I've moved through the world and not trying to construct me into this mode that they think I should be in. It wasn't until when I hit 24 or 25 that I was able to explain like how I needed to explain. Seven years old probably wouldn't be able to explain it.

MR. CAPEHART: No.

MS. RODRIGUEZ: Probably would just say be able to say [audio distortion]. Probably my parents would be like, oh, okay, or at 17 years old, at a teen year where in 2004, where trans vocabulary wasn't even a thought. But at 24 years old in the early 2000s, but long enough down the line for people to really understand, I thought people should know and people should understand and the questions that they were asking me before I had even let them know solidified it for me. So yeah, I guess it was just a transcendent story. I don't think it was a coming out story for me for them. I try like, you know, to change that narrative for myself, too, if I can.

MR. CAPEHART: Oh, no, I love your reaction to my question and your answer. Because, you know, it's interesting. I've known since I was seven. I just didn't have the vocabulary and let y'all do what you were going to do until I was ready to tell you with the language that I have.

So, Michaela Jaé, we’ve gotta go back to the beginning, because here's something that folks watching don't know. We were both born and raised in Newark.

MS. RODRIGUEZ: Yep.

MR. CAPEHART: Decades apart, not the same time. I'm older. But you went to Arts High School.

MS. RODRIGUEZ: I did.

MR. CAPEHART: Which is right across the street from St. Benedict's Prep.

MS. RODRIGUEZ: You didn’t tell me it was St. Benedict’s. Sorry.

MR. CAPEHART: That’s right, which is right across the street. So Arts High, for folks who are watching, that was the school where all the cool kids went, the folks who were in the arts and music, drama like Michaela. What drew you to the arts?

MS. RODRIGUEZ: Well, naturally, I was always a dramatic kid, always falling out and standing all over the place and creating skits and singing and too much energy to be bottled up. And my mom was like, we need to put you in--we need to put you somewhere where we can contain this. So, moving on down the line, I go to a performing arts school called New Jersey Performing Arts Center SYPW at 11. Grow up. Hit the age of 14, I go to a school--a Catholic school called Queen of Angels, which I pride myself now that I got to go to a school called Queen of Angels. And when I hit 14 years old, believe it or not, the women of that Catholic Church, it was all run by women--really never saw a man there, which I was like, this makes me feel even more comfortable, Black woman at that. My vice principal and my principal at that time, Ms. Hay [phonetic]--I can't remember the other woman's name--she'll kill me for that--but she said she needs to be in performing arts school, and I know a couple of students that are here that should go. Told my mother this. And my mother was like, oh, I had already known about this. My best friend, of bla bla bla bla bla years, she went. So that's how it kind of got, like, thrown at me. And then when I heard about it as a 14-13-year-old child, I'm like, oh, please let me go. At least I'll be able to do something that I love to do and also do academics. Why not?

MR. CAPEHART: Right, right. And so then fast forward, you graduate from Arts High. And then you land in probably one of the--one of the biggest off-Broadway hits called "Rent." This was when you were in your 20s. You played Angel. What did you take from that role?

MS. RODRIGUEZ: I took a lot from the character Angel. I took so much--so many learning experiences. My mom had given me like kind of a rundown course of what HIV and AIDS was like in that time, in 1991, let alone 1987. And she had friends who had passed, dropped like flies, disappeared from this earth that shouldn't have disappeared. And she gave me so much insight on what it was like. So when I went into Angel, I had already known what I was getting involved with. But the character herself, who was filled with light and joy and love and nurturing, but also has to deal with this cumbersome disease we all know as HIV/AIDS, it drew me to her. It made me realize, oh, this character alone knows what her purpose is on this Earth. She knows she has a limited amount of time, and she wants to execute every single positive thing that she can do, no matter the turmoil. No matter what is--what kind of pushback she gets, she's going to supersede. And I was like, I want to be that. And not to mention, she resonated with me. She was me. I was her. Aside from having HIV and AIDS, our personalities and everything just really matched up, and I was like, you know what, this is a character that a lot of young folks need to see who has love but is also confident in themselves to be who they are and also influence their friends who are outside of the LGBTQAI community to be who they are like. Like, yes, I need to be a part of this. And I was so thankful I got to work with almost all of the original production--the director, the producers, almost everyone, the music director, all of the originals.

MR. CAPEHART: You know, we've got less than 10 minutes left. I'm wondering--

MS. RODRIGUEZ: I'm talking a lot.

MR. CAPEHART: No, you’re not talking a lot at all. No. What we need is an hour. That’s what we need. That’s what we need. You’re not talking long.

So, look, we're at a time now in this country when, you know, the T in LGBT is out and loud. And I remember when there were articles written about how the T was silent. And so now we've got not just out transgender, trans actresses like you but all across this country, we've got young people who are coming out as trans or nonbinary at ages that are, you know, to--you know, when I came out in the '80s, at age 20-something in the--well, in the late '80s as a 20-something, the idea that someone--a kid could come out as trans at the age of six or seven was just not even something that I could contemplate. And I'm just wondering, your advice to families who have a child or teen who's coming out as transgender or nonbinary and what is your advice to that child or teen?

MS. RODRIGUEZ: Okay, perfect. I can answer both of those. I would say when it comes to a parent or family members who have just come into understanding their child as being either LGB, or specifically trans or gender nonconforming, it's very simple. It's to love them. Love them unconditionally, protect them, make sure that they are safe, put them in a space where they feel comfortable, and safe. Make sure that they have friends around them who are also LGBTQAI and straight who understand them, so that they can grow in an environment that is diverse and understanding so that when they grow older, and when their friends grow older, there will be a safety net for them as a trans or gender nonconforming individual. That's for the families and also for the LGBTQAI house families too, because it goes across the board. You know, it just doesn't hit with biological families. It's people who are displaced, young individuals who are displaced, and who have to find their families. There's a job on their end to complete. And I think as a mother or a father or a guardian, you should instill those things with them, too.

Now, when it comes to the child or the teen, don't move too quickly, because this life is--you have a lot of time, but also stay confident and love yourself and receive the love from people that you truly know have your best interests at heart regarding your safety and your heart as a person, who is obviously a part of a minority but who also is going to probably endure a lot of struggle due to you being so confident in knowing yourself. Always stay true to you and never let anyone tell you not to be who you are. That's most of the time their deflection on what they're probably dealing with themselves. And yes, unfortunately, it does come from family members who are biological, but there is also a space for you to find love in another family who may not be a biological family, there's also chosen family. So there needs to be a safety net and understanding that there is security and you can find it as the youth. But there's also people looking for you to make sure that you're protected. That's my main goal, is to make sure that they are protected.

MR. CAPEHART: So, then I've--given what you said, I would love to get your reaction to state legislatures that are passing these laws, like the so called "Don't Say Gay" bill in Florida, where those safe spaces in classrooms and schools are disappearing. You know, Texas, is, you know, not very hospitable. So, your reaction to what seems to be flying in the face of your commonsense advice?

MS. RODRIGUEZ: I would say pushback, go against it. And that's something that I'm not afraid to say, because usually when there's pushback, there's change. We had the BLM Movement, and it created change. And though it came with its problems, there was still change that happened. And though I wouldn't consider this similar to the BLM movement, this is still a movement when it comes to our lives and our safety. And the most important thing is for us to put ourselves--put ourselves in places that we know are safe, but also to push back against the people who are trying to take away our existence, because that's what it pretty much is. It's like erasing the understanding of LGBTQAI history. You know, push back, and don't be afraid to do it. I think that's what these state legislators want, is for you to be in fear and to be afraid. But don't be afraid. Live who you are. Never let anyone tell you how to live your life. And make sure you live a positive, happy, and fruitful life. You know, I mean, I always believe in karma. Bad things come to you if you do bad things. If you're doing good things and you're being yourself, there shouldn't be any good--I mean bad things coming your way. So, yeah, push back against these legislators. Kind of wicked, what they're doing. But I think more than anything, it's because the community, especially the T in the community, is winning. And usually when someone is doing a good job, or thriving and striving, without confrontation, there's always some chaos with that. And I've been used to that, so I’m just like, okay, well, if you guys can't handle it, we're gonna keep going. We're going to keep living. Thank you for your input, but we're going to keep thriving, and I'm not gonna stop until I die. So--

MR. CAPEHART: Well, speaking of stopping, we have to stop.

MS. RODRIGUEZ: Ah, darn.

MR. CAPEHART: I know. We're already done. Activist, actress, also singer. You had a debut single out "Something to Say" last year. You've got an album in the works that's coming out. Just when's it coming out? Just give me a date.

MS. RODRIGUEZ: Okay, so I mean, I'm hoping it comes out maybe next month, at the end of August maybe? Who knows? But we don't know just yet because we're still working on some things.

MR. CAPEHART: Okay. Activist, actress. Yeah, go ahead.

MS. RODRIGUEZ: But it should be coming out very soon. We have a lot of songs done, and we're just trying to make sure we do this right, you know. So--

MR. CAPEHART: And I can tell you're very excited about it. Okay, for the third time, activist, actress, singer, and my Newark home girl Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, thank you so much for coming to “Capehart” on Washington Post Live.

MS. RODRIGUEZ: Of course. It's always good talking with you.

MR. CAPEHART: And thank you for joining us. To check out what interviews we have coming up, head to washingtonpostlive.com. Once again, I’m Jonathan Capehart, associate editor at The Washington Post. Thanks for watching ‘Capehart’ on Washington Post Live.

[End recorded session]

