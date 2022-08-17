The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Murthy and Hijazi on various solutions addressing youth mental health

August 17, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. EDT
The coronavirus pandemic has underlined a growing urgency around youth mental health across the world. On Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET, join Washington Post Live for a conversation with U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy, MD and UNICEF senior mental health technical advisor Zeinab Hijazi on how young people are navigating what health officials have declared a crisis and how schools, families and communities are working to provide supportive environments and solutions.

Vivek H. Murthy, MD

U.S. Surgeon General


Zeinab Hijazi

Senior Mental Health Technical Advisor, UNICEF


Content from Education Development Center

How Kids Thrive: Solutions in Crisis

In a segment presented by the Education Development Center, Heidi Kar, PhD, Principal Advisor, Mental Health, Trauma & Violence Initiatives, addresses the youth mental health crisis in the US and around the world. Kar discusses comprehensive, inclusive and community-oriented solutions that are crucial to addressing this challenge.

Heidi L. Kar, PhD

Principal Advisor, Mental Health, Trauma & Violence Initiatives, Education Development Center


