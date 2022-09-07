The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Experts on the impact of economic disparities on worker mobility

September 7, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. EDT

Join Washington Post Live for a special series that explores how the labor market is responding to dramatic disruptions brought on by inflation, automation, gigification and the pandemic. On Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 2:30 p.m. ET, part one of the series unpacks the economic drivers and disparities that impact mobility in the labor market, featuring Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), David Madland, senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, and Valerie Wilson, director of the Program on Race, Ethnicity and the Economy at the Economic Policy Institute.

Sen. Sherrod Brown

(D-Ohio)


David Madland

Senior Fellow, Center for American Progress


Valerie Wilson

Director, Program on Race, Ethnicity & the Economy, Economic Policy Institute


An Economy Run on Good Jobs

In a segment presented by the Ford Foundation, Sarita Gupta, Vice President of U.S. Programs at the Ford Foundation, speaks with Martin Walsh, U.S. Secretary of Labor, on why and how we must measure not only the number of jobs in our country, but also the quality of those jobs, in order to build a more just, equitable, and crisis-proof economy.

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh


Sarita Gupta

Vice President, U.S. Programs, Ford Foundation


