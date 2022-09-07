Experts on the impact of economic disparities on worker mobility

Register for the program here.
Sen. Sherrod Brown
(D-Ohio)
David Madland
Senior Fellow, Center for American Progress
Valerie Wilson
Director, Program on Race, Ethnicity & the Economy, Economic Policy Institute
In partnership with Ford Foundation
An Economy Run on Good Jobs
In a segment presented by the Ford Foundation, Sarita Gupta, Vice President of U.S. Programs at the Ford Foundation, speaks with Martin Walsh, U.S. Secretary of Labor, on why and how we must measure not only the number of jobs in our country, but also the quality of those jobs, in order to build a more just, equitable, and crisis-proof economy.
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh
Sarita Gupta
Vice President, U.S. Programs, Ford Foundation