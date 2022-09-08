Labor activists on how workers are shaping the future of work

Register for the program here.
Ai-jen Poo
President, National Domestic Workers Alliance
Senior Advisor, Care in Action
Liz Shuler
President, AFL-CIO
Michelle Miller
Co-Founder, Coworker.org
Jaz Brisack
Organizing Committee Member, Starbucks Workers United
Worker Voice in the US South
In a segment presented by the Ford Foundation, José García, director of Ford’s Future of Work(ers) program, speaks with Jennifer Epps, executive director of the Labor Innovations for the 21st Century (LIFT) Fund, on the significant labor challenges facing working people in the US South, from some of the nation’s worst wages, benefits, and collective bargaining opportunities, and new efforts to strengthen worker power and the economic and social conditions across the South.
Jennifer Epps
Executive Director, The LIFT Fund
José García
Director, Future of Work(ers) Program, Ford Foundation