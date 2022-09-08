The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Labor activists on how workers are shaping the future of work

September 8, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EDT

Join Washington Post Live for a special series that explores how the labor market is responding to dramatic disruptions brought on by inflation, automation, gigification and the pandemic. On Thursday, Sept. 8 at 12:00 p.m. ET, part two of the series looks at what structural changes mean for the future of the workforce and how workers are shaping the relationship between their jobs and their lives, featuring Ai-jen Poo, president of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, Liz Shuler, president of the AFL-CIO, Michelle Miller, co-founder of Coworker.org, and Jaz Brisack, organizing committee member of Starbucks Workers United.

Ai-jen Poo

President, National Domestic Workers Alliance

Senior Advisor, Care in Action


Liz Shuler

President, AFL-CIO


Michelle Miller

Co-Founder, Coworker.org


Jaz Brisack

Organizing Committee Member, Starbucks Workers United


In partnership with Ford Foundation

The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.

Worker Voice in the US South

In a segment presented by the Ford Foundation, José García, director of Ford’s Future of Work(ers) program, speaks with Jennifer Epps, executive director of the Labor Innovations for the 21st Century (LIFT) Fund, on the significant labor challenges facing working people in the US South, from some of the nation’s worst wages, benefits, and collective bargaining opportunities, and new efforts to strengthen worker power and the economic and social conditions across the South.

Jennifer Epps

Executive Director, The LIFT Fund


José García

Director, Future of Work(ers) Program, Ford Foundation


