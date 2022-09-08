Transcript: Race in America: Giving Voice with Mo Amer

Gift Article Share

MR. REZAIAN: Hello, I’m Jason Rezaian. I’m a global opinions writer here at The Washington Post. And welcome to Washington Post Live for another program in the Race in America series. Joining me today is standup comedian, co-creator, and star of the new Netflix series “Mo.” Mo Amer, welcome. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight MR. AMER: Thank you for having me.

MR. REZAIAN: Thanks for joining us.

And just a quick note for our audience, we want to hear from you as well.

Mo, you've talked about how this show explores belonging and your experiences. I've had the opportunity to watch the show. I binged it over a weekend, and I watched your two Netflix specials as well, so I've got a ton of questions for you. But I'd love it if you--

MR. AMER: Oh, boy.

MR. REZAIAN: I'd love it if you just start by telling us about your own experience and how have you explored belonging in this country in the series.

MR. AMER: Well, yeah, I mean, I've explored it through my art, which has been such a relief to have and something that has helped me. It's been very therapeutic for me, and it's been a great way to articulate how I view things in the world.

But belonging in America is really one of the fundamental things of being American. It's just like, you get here, it's fish out of water, you’re trying to understand where you come from when you look around. And you see that, you know, landing in Houston, Texas, most diverse city in America, that it is--that you do belong here, that it takes a while for everybody else to catch up. But, you know, once they do, they appreciate you even more.

MR. REZAIAN: You know, I have not spent any time in in Houston, but I understand a bit about the demographics. It is sort of the city of the future of America in a lot of ways. Talk about it as a character in "Mo," because it really--that sense of place is such an essential part of what you've created here.

MR. AMER: Yeah, it was really important to me to highlight the city in a--in a flattering way and the way I see Houston, and the way I did that was--the way I would describe the show to, you know, my director and the DPs, like I wanted it to be shot like an urban Western. There's all these like, you know, Houston as the cloud formations that come off of the Gulf are really special and rich and just bold and the sun is always beaming a certain way that is just a little bit different than anywhere else, and just describe it as an urban Western, you know, just kind of getting those spaghetti Western shots while also getting the backdrop and the authenticity of what Houston is.

MR. REZAIAN: Well, I hope that at some point I can come down to Houston and enjoy, you know, a series of meals with you because it seems like a great place to eat as well.

MR. AMER: It's the best food city in America, guaranteed. I know there's a lot of cities going to take this personal, but I'm ready--I'm ready to put it up against you. I promise you it's one of the best cities in the world for food--in the world even, not just America. It's pretty spectacular. You can go to one shopping mall and one little shopping strip and then just have Nigerian food next to Vietnamese food next to Chinese food next to Mexican food next to Arab food. And every time you walk in there, you just be in a different land. It's pretty spectacular.

MR. REZAIAN: It seems like it. In the show, one of the many challenges of Mo’s immigration status is that he doesn’t have a work permit, and so he has to resort to, you know, taking different types of jobs and working under the table. We've got a clip. Let's take a quick look.

[Video plays]

MR. REZAIAN: Something that that clip reminded me of is what a shape-changer your character is. I mean, you know, in different settings with people of different backgrounds, you know, you really are able to kind of connect with the person that you're talking to, employing their vernacular, you know, really standing in their shoes. How much of that has been part of your immigration journey in America?

MR. AMER: It's been a big part. I mean, going back to what I was saying about being a fish out of water and then quickly realizing that you need to communicate with everyone, like assess people really quickly and find a way to communicate with them in a way where they feel comfortable with you and they feel that you're one of them, and it was just something that I just had to do for like survival purposes. Yeah, that was a big part of it. Can you expand on the question to? Is it about belonging and--

MR. REZAIAN: Well, I mean, just that in that sense of just the different communities that you come in contact with in the show. African Americans, you're in a relationship with a Mexican character, your own, you know, Palestinian brethren, your Nigerian best friend, I mean, you know, there's just a lot going on here.

MR. AMER: No, it is. And that's just a testament to the city of Houston. I wanted to constantly make sure to showcase the most diverse city in America in a proper way. Aside from having one of the most diverse casts on television, Houston is that place. The suburb of Alief, where I grew up, where the--where the show takes place, there's 80 languages spoken, and that's in that suburb alone. That’s pretty--that’s pretty a staggering stat for the population. So, I--that was something that was very easy to do in the show. It was something important to do and to reflect it accurately.

But as far as like the diversity and, you know, how I--how the character Mo really just works his way and navigates his way through, you know, selling stuff in the back out of his truck--or out of his car, excuse me, out of his trunk and whether he's, you know, trying to feel like he belongs in the city that he loves him, that raised him, but also just like, he sells Yeezys to a southern man, and he--and he approaches him with a southern accent to make him feel comfortable and gives him a couple of phrases that brings him in even closer to him, and that way he can pull off the sale.

MR. REZAIAN: It really shines through. One thing, you know, I have a process question. You know, I watched your two Netflix standup specials after I watched the show. And you know, there's so many of the--of the bits from your standup shows that you're able to kind of translate into scenes. Talk about that process. That ain't easy. You know, what was that like? And you know, how far in advance did you know that, you know, this is something that I want to--I want to act out with multiple characters at some point?

MR. AMER: Yeah, I mean, there's a mixture of things. So, like the flashback in episode seven where my family is fleeing the Gulf War in Kuwait and coming to Houston, that's something I put together about nine years ago, about eight years ago, eight-and-a-half years ago. And so, it's always been in the works. And then from your standup, you know, my standup was drawn from my real experiences. So, some of them you would just--it was just such a pleasure to explore it in on television where you perform it, it is standup and it's just you, but now bringing it to life and able to fictionalize it and mold it in a particular way where it fits into the story was a lot of fun.

MR. REZAIAN: Now, you know, there are two really important relationships--multiple important relationships in the show, but there's two primary relationships: the one with your mom, and the one with your Mexican Catholic girlfriend. Talk about those relationships. Talk about Mo’s relationships, and you know, what's most vital and important to this character.

MR. AMER: Yeah, there's the mom, there's the girlfriend, there's the brother, that's also important, and there's the relationship with his father--his deceased father that also shapes him today. And I can't talk about the mom without, you know, acknowledging the dad relationship which he lost at a young age, which really make sense when you see him in modern day and present day that he's overcompensating with his mom and he's making sure he doesn't make the same mistakes that he made with his father.

And then, you have episode two, which is like a complete dedication to moms and a love letter, really, to moms. The title of the episode is "Yamo," which is a Syrian slang for mom. And there's this particular song that plays while she's making olive oil and finding her own purpose again after--so many years after her husband passes away. So that song is so incredibly special. It's from a Syrian show called Ghawar that I've always wanted to put on American television that is--it's a classic TV show. It's entitled after the main character, Ghawar. And there's a scene where he's essentially singing for Mother's Day to his moms, and it's a prayer. It's talking about how, you know, nine months you carried me and I--when you raised me, I gave you so much drama, and how many pairs of socks did you lay out for me? How many times did you go hungry to feed me? And the last verse is an entire prayer.

And when I heard that song, I was about six years old. And there's only two times I've seen my father cry. It was during that song and when my grandmother passed away, my mom’s mom. And I've always wanted to put it on television, and we were able to track Ghawar down, that created Duraid Lahham of that show, and he gave us direct permission to use that song. So, the mom relationship is very, very important. If you watch my first special, there’s a dedication to my mom as well in that. It just happened naturally and organically. I didn't want to--I didn't plan it.

And then, the girlfriend relationship is a great exploration into, you know, religion and having conversations that happen pretty often in relationships, but I've never really seen on American television before, where it's a genuine--sorry, I don't know if you can hear the lawn guy nearby. It happens in life. What are you going to do? What are you going to do?

But the relationship with the girlfriend was really important to highlight their differences, but they're also seeing like they both are believers in the end. And really the tension about religion wasn't the biggest thing. Like Mo is--in the show is using that as an excuse, because he feels less there that he can't actually provide for her as he would like to because his immigration status is up in the air and he can't function or provide for her or his family as he would like. But he falls on the--on the--on the religious aspect, which is meaningful to him and they are, you know, valid differences for him. But truly, it's about his ego.

But those are--those are like really beautiful relationships to explore, and then seeing him even discuss, like the Arab relationship with the Spanish relationship with the Mexicanos and going into a little bit of history and talking about how Arabs spent time in Spain. And we're culturally very much alike and potentially be the same--you know, have--you know, have Arab DNA in you. You don’t know. You know, you just do a cheek swab. So, it's really interesting to see that all play out. It was so much fun working with Teresa Ruiz, who is absolutely a brilliant actress. And the woman who plays my mom, Farah, is absolutely spectacular in the show. And it just warms my heart every time I watch her. She's incredible.

MR. REZAIAN: Well, that answer sprouted up seven other questions. But one thing that I want to mention is that that, you know, kind of parallel of about the Mexican in America experience with the Palestinian experience. I mean, you know, you bring up the wall motif more than once in the show, and I think it's a really, you know, apt thing to talk about right now.

MR. AMER: Yeah. Can you repeat the question because it's--

MR. REZAIAN: I mean, that was more of a statement than a question. I apologize.

MR. AMER: Yeah, exactly. I was like, is there a question there. I was like hold on.

MR. REZAIAN: But so, I mean, you know, one of the questions that--and I want to say that the scene that you mentioned and the song that you mentioned about moms is such a gorgeous scene, and it is a beautiful song. I don't speak Arabic. But you know, I got tears in my eyes. Do Palestinian moms really make olive oil at home? And how does it taste compared to the stuff that you get [audio distortion].

MR. AMER: I mean, I mean, like, there's some that absolutely do. But we get deliveries every six months from our village back home. So, we do that, but my mom does not--does not do that herself. It was fictionalized. It was--it was a great way for her to find her purpose and that touchstone to home. So, it was a beautiful way to articulate that. And I can't even like talk about it too much because I get emotional. It's such a personal scene. And it's so meaningful. And it's for all mothers, not just, you know, Arab Palestinian moms. It's just a dedication to moms in general. You know, "Yamo" is essentially like "our dear mama."

MR. REZAIAN: It is really beautiful. You know, you talked about the religions including Christianity and Islam, kind of, you know, the interplay between the two. Obviously, in your standup and in the show, you know, there are a lot of references to religion. You have a lot of fun with it. You know, I've read things that you've said in the past about your relationship with Dave Chappelle and others. And you know, I'm a First Amendment person, and I believe that no issue, even sacred issues are sacred. Where do you fall on that?

MR. AMER: You know, I am always in favor of more speech, not taking away speech. You know, whenever there is--you know, whenever you start taking away people's free speech, it gets really dangerous. Even though there might be something you don't--you really disagree with, you don't take it away. I think whenever you have extreme speech, you need more speech, you know, people that are that are going to oppose that and really, in a healthy way, in a logical way, have these disputes. And I think that's what it comes down to, is just talking things through, even if it makes you uncomfortable. There's things that makes me--make me uncomfortable and in interviews, and people try to put me on the spot, but it's important to just answer, you know, in a grounded way and be really honest about it. And that's the only way you're going to find understanding. If you start muzzling people and doing that, it's going to create a--it's going to create a negative ripple effect, I believe.

MR. REZAIAN: I don't want to put you on the spot with this one. But as, you know, a writer from a Muslim background, you know, when Salman Rushdie was attacked a few weeks ago, you know, those of us who come from an Islamic background, you know, had to have an answer, right? And were you confronted with questions about what your take on that was?

MR. AMER: I mean, I'd hope--I hope people that without having a Muslim background would have an answer as well. I mean, the bottom line is like it's obvious like this is a terrible thing that happened. I hope that it’s unanimous. You know like, nobody should get attacked and stabbed in the neck. I mean, I'm not--I'm not meaning to look down on this and laugh on it. I’m not laughing at that. I'm laughing at the question, that you have to like--it's like after 9/11, like how do you feel about this, Muslims? Like, bro, it's a horrible thing. What are you talking about? Like this is--what do you--this is not even a question that should be posed. It's really--I find it to be--I understand why you asked it, but it's just I find it to be ridiculous.

Obviously attacking anybody who's innocent and doing that, it's well--you know, it's--you know, in our religion killing one person is like killing all of humanity. You know, that's the way it's looked at. So, it's really horrible. I hope he's recovering okay. Whether I agree with him or disagree with him on his takes and how he sees the world doesn't matter. We can’t just attack anyone. You know, no one can attack while someone is on stage, they're performing or giving a speech. This is not the way we go about it. You know, we're supposed to be the best creations in the world, it’s like because we have logic, we have deduction, we can have conversations whether--no matter how difficult it is and get to an understanding, either we agree to disagree and we peacefully go on our ways or not. Like, that's the way it should be done, in my opinion.

MR. REZAIAN: I appreciate that. Something else that comes up in your standup is, you know, the travel document not being a passport. My wife was stateless for several years when she first came to the United States. Talk about the trials and tribulations of being a refugee in this country--even one who, you know, went to school here, was raised here, and feels pretty comfortable.

MR. AMER: Yeah, it was a rough one not having, you know, a passport. And that's like--that was a real eye opener to being, you know--there's a--there's--there's one thing to be stateless on paper, and there's another one to like travel as a stateless person. And the conversations would be pretty humorous sometimes. You know, like when you're traveling and it says where you're born on the travel document, so where's your Kuwaiti passport? I'm like, no, I'm not Kuwaiti. Well, what do you mean you’re not Kuwaiti? It says you’re born in Kuwait. Like, yes, but both my parents are Palestinian. And in Kuwait, it doesn't matter if you're born there. It matters where your parents come from. They're like, okay, well give me your Palestinian passport. Like, man, I don't have--Palestine’s not a state. I don’t have a Palestinian passport. We don’t live in Palestine. We live in Houston. We’re filing for asylum. Like these--it’s exhausting. Imagine answering that, like, probably 20 times on one trip and then repeating that over and over again. It can create this--it’s a really toxic thing that happens. And you start feeling like, do I--where do I belong and having this really like empty feeling inside and just wanting to feel like you're the same as the person next to you. But your documentation, your paperwork clearly show that you're not. You’re in a very unique position. And I just--I just--it's about patience. It's about like just breathing deep and finding a really constructive way to deal with these emotions in my art, what is a great medium for me.

But, you know, immigration, the asylee process is really long. And even if you get a fast court date, you get your asylum, it takes you five years after you're granted asylum to get your green card. And you can't even apply for citizenship until you get, you know, four years and nine months after you get your green card. So, you're talking about 10 years before you get--before your citizenship after you're granted asylum. And that creates a lot of tension.

And essentially the system is set up in a way where you almost have to do like illegally adjacent things to make a living or put you in a situation to where you almost have to like be disingenuous, or you know, or have to lie in certain cases to just make a living. So, it's tough; it's really tough. And it takes a toll on you. And I almost feel like it's by design. So, you quit and just go somewhere else. Or, you know, it creates cheap labor. So, yeah, it's a--it's something that really needs to be fixed, in my opinion, and in a more organized and have some kind of way to see, you know, and hear more cases in a speedy manner so people can contribute better to America. And it's kind of crazy, because you do end up paying taxes while you're doing that. You're a part of society, and you contribute in that way. And you’re still seen as someone who's not American. It's a painful one. It’s tough.

MR. REZAIAN: And talk about--I mean, you alluded to this, but, you know, taking that toxic experience and transmuting it into art. I mean, how long do you have to sit with it before you can laugh at it? Or is that part of your own kind of therapeutic process of dealing with the realities of being a migrant in this country?

MR. AMER: Yeah, I take it right away. I mean, as a standup, I--if something's bothering me, I talk about it immediately. It's what I do. It's just the--you whatever's--for me, I write everything on stage--excuse me—I write everything on stage. And whenever I have something that bothers me, the funnier it is usually. So it was really, really important to--you know, to constantly have that about, you know, my--the way I perform, the way I--the subject matters that I take on are really personal to me and that usually resonates with the audience on stage, because it's just seeing me kind of frustrated would in turn make it even funnier, and then it would be like this great partnership where I feel relieved afterwards and then I found something really funny in an otherwise really stressful or hurtful situation.

MR. REZAIAN: Yeah, I think I was watching the second of your specials and you know, the frustrated use of an F bomb is really evocative and effective. It makes you laugh every time, you know?

MR. AMER: I love that. I love that special.

MR. REZAIAN: It's really, really wonderful. I mean, when were you first attracted to doing standup? Obviously, you know, you've been a funny person your whole life, right? Like, you've been trying to make people laugh since you were a kid. I mean, what--how did this all come together?

MR. AMER: Well, standup is an indigenous art form to America, so I wasn't really familiar with it. It was like there's three indigenous art forms: It’s jazz, hip hop, and standup comedy. And you know, jazz is already spread throughout the world. So, when I came to America at nine years old, you know, I was introduced to hip hop, which is a big part of my life to this day. And then I saw standup, and I loved it. It has this storytelling tradition. As an Arab who comes from a storytelling tradition, I find it so fascinating to see one person on stage, telling stories, and being deeply personal at the same time, while delivering these hilarious punch lines. It's like--and sharing it with a crowd. I thought it was--I was just immediately in love. I was like this is what I'm going to do for a living. And I was 10 years old when I saw it. I was like this is it. This is what I'm going to do. And four years later, I started in my high school English class, shortly after my father passed away, which makes sense, which really tracks, to take that pain and start doing standup comedy was truly something that saved my life and refocused everything for me.

MR. REZAIAN: So, you've got some really big projects coming up. Talk to me about "Black Adam," which also stars The Rock.

MR. AMER: I can't say anything. It's a DC comic book universe. I can’t say anything.

MR. REZAIAN: Was it fun to work on?

MR. AMER: Yes, it was so fun. I was like, where do I go with this? Hello. You know, they're so strict about these things. I didn't even see the script until I got there basically. It was really amazing. But, no, working with The Rock was such a pleasure. I mean, he's exactly what he advertises, which is very frustrating. You're kind of hoping for him to have a little slipup or something. But no, he is such a genuine human being and really cares.

And you know, one of his heroes is Muhammad Ali and one of my heroes is Muhammad Ali, and he takes on the Muhammad Ali mentality of just like making time for everyone as much as he can and being present and really funny. Man, I don't like saying all these nice things about him, okay? Just like I want to find some kind of flaw about him, but I can't. He just sent me like four cases of Zoa energy drinks just because. It was just so nice.

And really--and also you can’t mention the "Black Adam" without talking about Pierce Brosnan. I mean, the entire cast, first of all, we're very close and we're really excited. I just saw the movie a couple of weeks ago. They have just outdone themselves. The story is so good, and it's awesome. But as amazing as The Rock is, I mean, Pierce Brosnan is spectacular in it. You know, that's someone I was really, really excited to work with. I couldn't believe that he was in the movie. And I was so excited to do my scene with him that I forgot to worry about my lines. Like I just didn't even--I was like, oh my god, yeah, I shouldn't memorize these. I was so excited. And he's an incredible person and someone who's done--you know, he's like my James Bond. To see him and to work with him and to learn from him, he just--every day he came to work with such an energy and enthusiasm and excitement that that just really was so contagious.

But everyone in the movie, we have a phenomenal relationship. But we're going to hang out today as a cast just because we want to see each other, and that really resonates on screen. And I'm so excited to see such a different character like Black Adam come to life, a superhero character like this that is so incredibly unique. And I do believe that The Rock's entire career has come to--come to a head with this film. It was all--everything that he's done before was really in service of this particular film and this universe. It’s so special. It's really special.

MR. REZAIAN: We're almost out of time. But my last question for you is that the first season of "Mo" ends on a kind of cliffhanger. What are plans for season two?

MR. AMER: I would say so.

MR. REZAIAN: I don't want to give it away here, but, you know?

MR. AMER: It's going to be a spoiler. It's going to be a massive spoiler, but I'm working on it right now, and it's going to be really exciting and fun. That's all I can tell you. I can't really say anything else. Yeah, but yeah, it's going to be a great exploration into--I can't tell you or talk about it because it'll ruin the show, especially the way the show closes.

MR. REZAIAN: But it's coming. It's happening, yeah?

MR. AMER: It’s coming. I hope so. Yeah, I hope. I mean, it seems like it. I mean, it'd be really--I think--I think it will. I feel very confident about it.

MR. REZAIAN: Well, unfortunately, that's all the time we have for today. Mo Amer, thank you so much for joining us. It's been a great pleasure.

MR. AMER: Thank you for having me. Thank you. My pleasure. Thank you so much for having me. And sorry about the noises.

MR. REZAIAN: It's all good.

And thanks to all of you for joining us today. To check out our other interviews we have coming up, head to WashingtonPostLive.com to find out more. Again, I’m Jason Rezaian. And thank you for joining us for today’s Washington Post Live.

[End recorded session.]

