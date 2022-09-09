The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Experts on how businesses are now engaging and listening to their employees

By
September 9, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EDT

Join Washington Post Live for a special series that explores how the labor market is responding to dramatic disruptions brought on by inflation, automation, gigification and the pandemic On Friday, Sept. 9 at 12:00 p.m. ET, part three of the series examines how businesses are engaging their employees and what companies can learn by listening to them, featuring Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change, and Martin Whittaker, CEO of Just Capital.

Martin Whittaker

CEO, Just Capital


Rashad Robinson

President, Color of Change


In partnership with Ford Foundation

The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.

Democratic Capitalism through Shared Employee Ownership

In a segment presented by the Ford Foundation, Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation, speaks with Pete Stavros, founder of Ownership Works on their innovative model to help public and private companies deliver shared ownership opportunities to their workers, with a goal of building over $20 billion in wealth for working people and their families.

Pete Stavros

Founder, Ownership Works

Co-Head, US Private Equity, KKR


Darren Walker

President, Ford Foundation


