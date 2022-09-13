The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Business founders of color and policymakers on entrepreneurial equity

By
September 13, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

Register for the program here.

In the past decade, there has been substantial economic growth among women and minority-owned businesses, but a number of challenges remain. Join Washington Post Live on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 9:00 a.m. ET for a series of conversations with business owners and policymakers about the entrepreneurial landscape, equitable access to economic opportunity and the role of early investment in BIPOC enterprises.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Additional speakers to be announced.

Theresia Gouw

Co-Founding Managing Partner, Acrew Capital


Lee Mayer

Co-Founder, Havenly


Emily Motayed

Co-Founder, Havenly

Co-Founder, Nurture&



The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.

Expanding Women and Minority Entrepreneurs

Small businesses are the heart of the American economy. They drive economic growth and innovation, and create roughly two-thirds of new jobs in the United States. As the number of new business applications has grown in the U.S., women and minorities have continued to face barriers in starting and scaling businesses. In this segment presented by Wells Fargo, business leaders, policy experts, and advocates will discuss these challenges as well as the role of the private sector and government in supporting the creation, sustainment, and expansion of women- and diverse-owned small businesses.

Jonathan Cowan

President, Third Way


Sheila Johnson

Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Salamander Hotels & Resorts

Co-Founder, Black Entertainment Television


Marc H. Morial

President & Chief Executive Officer, National Urban League


Charlie Scharf

Chief Executive Officer & President, Wells Fargo & Company


Loading...