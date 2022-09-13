Business founders of color and policymakers on entrepreneurial equity

Register for the program here.
Theresia Gouw
Co-Founding Managing Partner, Acrew Capital
Lee Mayer
Co-Founder, Havenly
Emily Motayed
Co-Founder, Havenly
Co-Founder, Nurture&
Expanding Women and Minority Entrepreneurs
Small businesses are the heart of the American economy. They drive economic growth and innovation, and create roughly two-thirds of new jobs in the United States. As the number of new business applications has grown in the U.S., women and minorities have continued to face barriers in starting and scaling businesses. In this segment presented by Wells Fargo, business leaders, policy experts, and advocates will discuss these challenges as well as the role of the private sector and government in supporting the creation, sustainment, and expansion of women- and diverse-owned small businesses.
Jonathan Cowan
President, Third Way
Sheila Johnson
Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Salamander Hotels & Resorts
Co-Founder, Black Entertainment Television
Marc H. Morial
President & Chief Executive Officer, National Urban League
Charlie Scharf
Chief Executive Officer & President, Wells Fargo & Company