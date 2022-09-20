Sen. Schatz, Patagonia CEO and young activists on climate change

Register for the program here.
Sen. Brian Schatz
(D-Hawaii)
Ryan Gellert
CEO, Patagonia Works and Patagonia, Inc.
Wanjiku “Wawa” Gatheru
Climate Justice Advocate
Founder, Black Girl Environmentalist
Sophia Kianni
Founder & Executive Director, Climate Cardinals
U.S. Representative on UN Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change
Miranda Wang
CEO & Co-Founder, Novoloop
Content from SK
The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.
In a segment presented by SK Group, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of SK Growth Opportunities Corporation Richard Chin discusses the importance of sustainable business strategies and investment across the clean energy landscape.
This segment will explore how SK is investing in next-generation clean energy technologies, products, and services to enhance sustainable growth and value for all stakeholders.
Richard Chin
Chief Executive Officer and Board Member, SK Growth Opportunities Corporation