Sen. Schatz, Patagonia CEO and young activists on climate change

By
September 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

From severe heatwaves to extreme floods and wildfires, the effects of climate change are disrupting human life on a global scale. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 9:00 a.m. ET, Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert, Black Girl Environmentalist founder Wanjiku “Wawa” Gatheru, Climate Cardinals executive director Sophia Kianni and Novoloop CEO Miranda Wang join Washington Post Live in person for a series of conversations about the human, environmental and economic consequences of climate change and the efforts to combat them.

Sen. Brian Schatz

(D-Hawaii)


Ryan Gellert

CEO, Patagonia Works and Patagonia, Inc.


Wanjiku “Wawa” Gatheru

Climate Justice Advocate

Founder, Black Girl Environmentalist


Sophia Kianni

Founder & Executive Director, Climate Cardinals

U.S. Representative on UN Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change


Miranda Wang

CEO & Co-Founder, Novoloop


Content from SK

The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.

In a segment presented by SK Group, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of SK Growth Opportunities Corporation Richard Chin discusses the importance of sustainable business strategies and investment across the clean energy landscape.

This segment will explore how SK is investing in next-generation clean energy technologies, products, and services to enhance sustainable growth and value for all stakeholders.

Richard Chin

Chief Executive Officer and Board Member, SK Growth Opportunities Corporation


