Leading cancer expert and advocate on new approaches to treatment

September 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Despite advances in medicine, cancer still claims over a half million lives in the United States each year. On Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 1:00 p.m. ET, Worta McCaskill-Stevens, the National Cancer Institute’s director of the Community Oncology and Research Program and Joan Lunden, journalist and advocate, join Washington Post Live to discuss long-standing health disparities, new approaches to treatment and providing holistic care to patients beyond medicine.

Worta McCaskill-Stevens

Chief, Community Oncology & Prevention Trials Research Group, National Cancer Institute


Joan Lunden

Journalist, Best-selling Author & Motivational Speaker


Patient Navigation and the Promise of Precision Care

In a segment presented by AstraZeneca, Dr. Linda Burhansstipanov, President of the Native American Cancer Initiative speak with Martha Orzechowski, Head of US Advocacy & Alliance, Corporate Affairs Executive Director at AstraZeneca to discuss the importance of patient navigation in realizing the full potential of precision medicine advancements.

Linda Burhansstipanov

President, Native American Cancer Initiatives, Inc.


