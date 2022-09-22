The real cost of unpaid caregiving and impact of the pandemic

Register for the program here.
Tim Allen
CEO, Care.com
Reshma Saujani
Founder & CEO, Marshall Plan for Moms
Founder, Girls Who Code
Brooke Pagé
Co-Founder WAGS of SCI
Elena Pauly
Co-Founder WAGS of SCI
Content from Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation
The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.
Caregiving and Disability: A Broken System
In a segment presented by the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, Regina Blye, Chief Program and Policy Officer, sheds light on the systemic problems surrounding access to professional caregiving in America and how barriers to such care impact family caregivers.
Blye discusses her experiences as a gun violence survivor and a person living with quadriplegia, and explores potential legislative solutions to help ensure those caregiver policies and programs exist to help the disability community and their families.
Regina Blye
Chief Program & Policy Officer, Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation