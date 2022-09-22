The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

The real cost of unpaid caregiving and impact of the pandemic

September 22, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. EDT

The pandemic highlighted the real cost of unpaid caregiving, prompting new conversations about affordable care and proper compensation. Join Washington Post Live on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 11:30 a.m. ET for conversations about the state of caregiving and the impact on the workforce and the economy with Care.com CEO Tim Allen, Wives and Girlfriends of Spinal Cord Injury co-founders Brooke Pagé and Elena Pauly, and Marshall Plan for Moms founder Reshma Saujani.

Tim Allen

CEO, Care.com


Reshma Saujani

Founder & CEO, Marshall Plan for Moms

Founder, Girls Who Code


Brooke Pagé

Co-Founder WAGS of SCI


Elena Pauly

Co-Founder WAGS of SCI


Content from Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.


Caregiving and Disability: A Broken System

In a segment presented by the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, Regina Blye, Chief Program and Policy Officer, sheds light on the systemic problems surrounding access to professional caregiving in America and how barriers to such care impact family caregivers.

Blye discusses her experiences as a gun violence survivor and a person living with quadriplegia, and explores potential legislative solutions to help ensure those caregiver policies and programs exist to help the disability community and their families.

Regina Blye

Chief Program & Policy Officer, Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation


