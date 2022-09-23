Public health experts on health equity and the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic

Register for the program here.
California Health & Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly
Kizzmekia S. Corbett
Assistant Professor, Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health
Addressing Gaps in Adult Vaccination Rates
Rates of U.S. adult vaccinations have declined over the past several years, especially during the first two years of COVID and among minority communities. Building on lessons learned from the pandemic, up-to-date data (vs. annual analysis) is a key component in helping to identify the gaps and reversing the routine immunizations decline.
In a segment presented by GSK, speakers focus on data transparency, adult vaccination rates and Vaccine Track, a first-of-its-kind publicly accessible database and public health initiative.
Kelly L. Moore, MD, MPH
President and Chief Executive Officer, Immunize.org
Judy Stewart
Senior Vice President, Head of US Vaccines, GSK