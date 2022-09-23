The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Public health experts on health equity and the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic

By
September 23, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EDT

Register for the program here.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted and exacerbated economic, racial and health disparities across the country. On Friday, Sept. 23, California’s Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly and Kizzmekia S. Corbett, assistant professor, Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, join Washington Post Live to discuss health equity, the lessons learned from the pandemic and how we can better prepare and respond to the next one.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

California Health & Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly


Kizzmekia S. Corbett

Assistant Professor, Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health


Content from GSK

The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.

Addressing Gaps in Adult Vaccination Rates

Rates of U.S. adult vaccinations have declined over the past several years, especially during the first two years of COVID and among minority communities. Building on lessons learned from the pandemic, up-to-date data (vs. annual analysis) is a key component in helping to identify the gaps and reversing the routine immunizations decline.

In a segment presented by GSK, speakers focus on data transparency, adult vaccination rates and Vaccine Track, a first-of-its-kind publicly accessible database and public health initiative.

Kelly L. Moore, MD, MPH

President and Chief Executive Officer, Immunize.org


Judy Stewart

Senior Vice President, Head of US Vaccines, GSK


Loading...