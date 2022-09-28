The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Industry leaders on cloud innovation and security

By
September 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

Register for the program here.

Cloud computing has reshaped the way companies across the world operate and innovate in the 21st century. During the coronavirus pandemic, the cloud also allowed businesses to interact digitally with more of their customers, employees and suppliers. On Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 9:00 a.m. ET, join Washington Post Live for conversations with Microsoft’s chief information security officer Bret Arsenault and Home Depot’s chief information officer Fahim Siddiqui about strategies to succeed in the cloud, guard against cyber intrusions and the technological advances that could reshape the digital infrastructure of businesses in the coming decades.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Bret Arsenault

Corporate Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer, Microsoft


Fahim Siddiqui

Executive Vice President & Chief Information Officer, The Home Depot


Content from the EY organization

The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.

Enabling successful business transformation through cloud

In a segment presented by the EY organization, Ragu Rajaram, EY Global Cloud Consulting Leader and Andrew Lowe, EY EMEIA Technology Transformation Leader, discuss how organizations can enable business transformation through the cloud to create exponential growth and drive innovation, while maximizing the power of people and ecosystem partnerships.

Ragu Rajaram

EY Global Cloud Consulting Leader


Andrew Lowe

EY EMEIA Technology Transformation Leader


Loading...