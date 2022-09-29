Key lawmakers on data protection and privacy legislation

The House Energy and Commerce Committee is considering new consumer privacy legislation that would allow Americans greater control over who can access their personal information online. Join The Post’s Leigh Ann Caldwell for a conversation with the committee’s chair Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) and ranking member Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), about the prospects for a bipartisan bill and the future of tech regulation.
Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.)
Chair, House Energy & Commerce Committee
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.)
Ranking Member, House Energy & Commerce Committee