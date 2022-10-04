Transcript: “The Lincoln Project”

Gift Article Share

Unlock This article is free to access. Why? The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. Follow this story and more by signing up for national breaking news email alerts.

MS. CASEY: Hello, and welcome to Washington Post Live. I’m Libby Casey, senior news anchor here at The Post. My guest today is a director of "The Lincoln Project," the new docuseries on Showtime. Fisher Stevens joins us now. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It's so good to have you. We are hoping to get your fellow director, Karim Amer, to join us. We've having a trouble with the connection, but we may be able to get him shortly. In the meantime, we are thrilled to talk to you about this series. It is explosive, Fisher.

MR. STEVENS: Thank you.

MS. CASEY: Remember, audience, we want to hear from you as well. So, if you have questions for our director, send us them via Twitter. Just tweet us @PostLive.

So, you know, a lot of our viewers, Fisher, probably discovered the Lincoln Project through those cutting ads and those viral tweets that really attacked then President Trump, and they got a reaction not only from the public but even from the president himself.

Advertisement

You know, the super PAC had a big personality, not something we usually think about, about super PACs. How did you and Karim find out about the Lincoln Project, and why did you decide to follow them?

MR. STEVENS: Well, actually, when covid hit and I saw the response that President Trump was doing, I was flabbergasted. So I got a bunch of my editor friends, my documentary friends together, and we went about raising money and made a‑‑to make our own ad to say like, "Wake up. We need help. Like, this is bad."

Then I saw "Morning in America," and I was like, oh, my God, it's been done, and we'll never do it better than whoever made this. And then I found out it was the Lincoln Project.

So I started following the Lincoln Project, and I started just becoming obsessed with them, like many people, just how powerful, how they didn't give a shit about‑‑can I say that on this? I don't know. But, anyway, they were just ruthless, and then I realized these are the guys that I've been fighting against in my political activism career my whole life.

Advertisement

And come August, I wanted to do something to document the election, and I thought what better way than to be embedded with these guys. Like, how is it going to work with these guys? Because we heard that they were all going to gather in Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah, and through mutual friends of Karim and mine, we got a connection to do a Zoom with Rick and Steve and Reed and Stuart and raised some money. And they allowed Karim and I to go in and basically be embedded with them for the entire‑‑from September, October, until the Election Day, and then, obviously, things didn't turn out the way we had thought they would when we were filming with them. So we continued filming up until, you know, a few months ago.

MS. CASEY: What do you mean when you say things didn't turn out the way you thought? Because they were ultimately successful in helping the effort to make sure Donald Trump was not reelected.

MR. STEVENS: Yes. Things did turn out in that way, but we really thought we were going to kind of film this group, this Lincoln Project group to new heights and that they would stay together, and maybe we would‑‑you know, the film would end, and they would still be together, still fighting. And, obviously, they had all kinds of inner turmoil and struggles inside, and that became interesting too, and we obviously had to document that.

Advertisement

The other thing that these guys did predict‑‑and Stuart even says it in the movie‑‑is knowing that the election would be certified on January 6th, he said, "Listen, I think there's going to be trouble"‑‑and he‑‑"January 6th. Don't‑‑don't‑‑don't think there might‑‑something might not happen." He said that in November, I believe, while we're filming. So we knew that once Biden was elected that the film wouldn't end also because there would be‑‑the Lincoln Project's job wouldn't be finished. They have to keep fighting, which they did also. So they kept fighting, and there was infighting inside of the Lincoln Project itself.

MS. CASEY: And we'll talk more about some of that infighting and some of the scandals that‑‑but a lot of the partners and people who were instrumental in forming it to step away.

But you just mentioned a lot of names. You rattled off a bunch of names that if you watch this docuseries become very familiar, and if you're deeply involved in politics, they may be familiar names. But, if you're someone sitting on your couch watching commercials, these are men‑‑some women but mostly men‑‑who have been instrumental, Fisher, in steering the political conversation for decades, and they are behind the scenes. So tell us about these political operatives and just how powerful they have been in American life.

Advertisement

MR. STEVENS: Well, yeah. I mean, I worked‑‑I remember, like, as a‑‑you know, I started getting involved in politics very young just doing volunteer work, which I've only done volunteer work, working for, you know, mostly, you know, Al Gore and John Kerry and Barack Obama, just working, just volunteering, and obviously, these are the guys that fought Al Gore, John Kerry, Barack Obama. These are the guys that were against them, and here we are working together.

I thought also what a great scope, what a great lens to watch these guys work and be on the same side and watch them, and they are smart. They really are‑‑they're all brilliant guys and one really wonderful woman, brilliant woman, Jennifer Horn, and I was kind of amazed at how brilliant they were. And watching Rick‑‑and you'll see in the series, you know, he creates ads like before your very‑‑before your very eyes, and they're incredible. And Stuart Stevens and Steve Schmidt and just the way that they think and operate, it was wonderful to have them on your side, on our side, and that was what attracted me to this film, to doing this film.

So I got‑‑you know, I got a firsthand seat, like a front‑row seat at watching them do their magic, and they really are great at their jobs. And they are‑‑they are political operatives, and they really know what makes people tick, and especially, they knew what made Donald Trump tick. And they got under his skin, and even today, they continue to seemingly get under their skin. The last ad that they cut only a few weeks ago is‑‑Trump is still coming at these guys, and they come at him. So it's still going on.

Advertisement

MS. CASEY: I mean, they seem to really understand the way Trump thinks, and you see that process playout where they are‑‑I mean, some of these people that you focused on are obsessed with Donald Trump and what he could do and what he thinks.

I want to play a clip from your series. This is cofounder Rick Wilson, and he's describing the goal of the Lincoln Project, and you just get a sense of where he's coming from.

[Videos plays]

MS. CASEY: We now have Karim Amer joining us as well, director as well as our other guest, Fisher, of this Lincoln Project docuseries on Showtime.

Welcome, Karim. It's great to see you. Thank you for joining us.

You know, we just watched this clip from your series featuring Rick Wilson. I would love to hear from you, Karim, what you found intriguing about these people who were so focused on Donald Trump.

Advertisement

MR. AMER: Yeah. I think what was fascinating is at a time when we've seen our political‑‑our political realities become so fragmented where‑‑and people are stuck in their ways and unwilling to move from one side to the other, to see people who have devoted themselves to the Republican Party and had the willingness to go against what they had been preaching for years, we thought would be interesting from a character perspective, because when we make these kinds of films, we look for someone who's going on a journey, somebody who's got stakes, and these guys definitely fit that criteria. They were people on a journey who had stakes who were going against what they had kind of devoted their lives to, and it was a point of no return for them, politically. And so that's‑‑we thought it could be, you know, a captivating journey for us to point our cameras on.

Of course, we had no idea what happened from there, but like the best films, you never do. So I think we got very lucky to capture this moment of history.

MS. CASEY: Mm‑hmm. You know, as we were just talking about a moment ago with Fisher, the Lincoln Project was able to get under Donald Trump's skin, and I want to point out one thing that Trump said at one point. He said, quote, "I'm running against Sleepy Joe Biden but also against some really stupid Republicans who didn't know how good they had it."

Advertisement

Karim, when did the senior team at the Lincoln Project realize they were getting under Donald Trump's skin?

MR. STEVENS: Well, I think the ability to get under Donald Trump's skin was part of the ingenuity of the Lincoln Project from the very get‑go. Like, they had the‑‑you know, the started with a New York Times column that was quite, you know, beautiful written, but they never imagined that it was going to lead to this huge success and become the most fastest‑growing super PAC in American history.

I think what‑‑their kind of eureka moment is when they started buying up these ads on Fox News and the D.C.‑‑the local Fox News in D.C. in a slot that's quite cheap, which was kind of from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. because who the hell is going to be usually watching Fox at that time. Of course, they knew that the president would be. You know, maybe Kellyanne Conway may have tipped off George. Who knows how they knew? But they knew to buy that ad space, and they were able to get under his skin. And he tweeted at them, and that caused a huge explosion in their follower‑‑in their viewership. And so I think once they saw that they could kind of like, you know, antagonize the‑‑or troll him, so to speak, they continued to do so, and that became kind of part of their core competitive advantage and strategy that we capture.

Advertisement

MS. CASEY: And, Fisher, we just heard Karim mention George. That's George Conway, of course. What was his role in the Lincoln Project, and how did he become a character that we see periodically in your series?

MR. STEVENS: I think George's name was used. They‑‑they needed George to kind of really get‑‑I mean, Steve Schmidt was a name. Rick was a name, but they knew the power of George's name on an op‑ed would really kind of make them have more heft and more bulk. And they called George, and they knew George was against Trump. And they asked if, you know, George could look over the op‑ed and kind of, you know, give notes and sign on, and he did.

He, unfortunately for us, did not go to Park City, was not there. So we‑‑he's in the movie a little bit, but we didn't really get to get as deep with George as we would have liked to. And he did kind of play a role at the end there, tried to make détente between the two‑‑the two groups when they started to separate.

But George certainly was an adviser throughout and on the podcasts and played a pivotal role because of his name and his name power.

MS. CASEY: Yeah. You know, Karim, these savvy pros were running these ads that were very effective on social media. I mean, they were irreverent. They grabbed you. They even grabbed the attention of the sitting president. But they make the point in your docuseries that they weren't just throwing out zingers, that they were trying to be strategic, and they were using all those decades of experience in Republican operative circles to know where to place the ads, who to get them in front of. What was it like to see them work and see their effectiveness?

MR. AMER: So, for me, personally, it was quite fascinating because I had‑‑you know, I made a film called "The Great Hack" which was about Cambridge Analytica and Facebook and the way that was weaponized in 2016, but we had started making that film after Cambridge Analytica‑‑after the election. So I hadn't gotten the opportunity to witness kind of this propaganda work happen in real time, and we had that opportunity in "The Lincoln Project" which was really great to see how amazing they were at winning Twitter for the day. I mean, they were such‑‑they were so good at figuring out the cultural zeitgeist of what was going on in the country, how to react immediately, and what you see so cleverly in their‑‑in their technique is the rapid response. They would be getting stuff out faster than we could imagine.

And, as filmmakers, Fisher and I were always kind of astounded by it because, like, it takes us so much longer to make a‑‑to make something, and to see them kind of react so quickly and keep knowing how to kind of, you know, hack the culture was quite remarkable.

I think "The Lincoln Project" will go down as a political technology story. There's no denying it. Like, I think they‑‑they never imagined that they would be‑‑that it was going to be about Twitter. They started before covid, but there‑‑I think the ingenuity of what Rick Wilson brought with his kind of tone and Steve's kind of‑‑and Stuart's command of history and American politics as well as the tech savviness that Ron and Madrid brought in terms of targeting was a really perfect combination that was quite, you know, effective.

MS. CASEY: Let's watch something from your docuseries where we see those ads being created in real time, and we see the process of people like Steve Schmidt, Stuart Stevens coming up with the words and the scenes, and then we see what it turns into. Let's watch.

[Video plays]

MS. CASEY: So then we see, of course, later how these ads actually turn out. I mean, what was it like to watch their minds work? Because there are sections of your docuseries where you can‑‑you see these guys saying words out loud. Like, you see the idea phase, and then you see other people writing it down, and they're turning these ideas and phrases into what are very potent ads.

Fisher, let's start with you.

MR. STEVENS: Well, I found it really inspiring. I mean, I've spent a lot of time making fiction, right? So you agonize over a line. You know, you write a line, and then four years later, you see it up on the screen. I mean, this was like writing a line, and then the next day, you're seeing it on the screen.

I loved that they were just like willing to "Let's just throw this out here," and they did check each other. They go‑‑you know, there you saw a moment where Stuart was like, "Yeah, that's good," but, you know, constantly, "Well, let's try this. Let's try that." So, I mean, we could have just done a whole episode just on them writing ads. We film them writing constantly.

I love their balls as well. They just didn't‑‑they didn't mince words, right? And that's something the Democrats are always kind of weighing, "Should we say this? Will this go well with our demographic?" These guys just said, "Okay. I don't care. Let's go for it."

The difference‑‑the difference that they‑‑was with this than what they did with the Republicans is everything they said was truth. When they were fighting, you know, like this‑‑not that I'm saying these guys did this with vote ad, but they did make shit up a lot in‑‑when they were on the other side.

This side, they didn't have to make anything up. Everything they did or said was real. So that was a big difference, but it was great to see them like no holds bar and how quick it turned around.

MS. CASEY: Karim, you told us that something that fascinated you about these people was their soul searching and the fact that they went from being dyed‑in‑the‑wool Republicans, in fact, very powerful Republicans behind the scenes to being people fighting against Donald Trump and even risking their professional futures. Did the morality of their work over the decades and their ability to steer American politics in the past come up a lot in your interviews as you talked to them?

MR. AMER: You know, it did. I mean, I think‑‑and one of the things that was challenging is having to kind of focus on what story we were trying to tell at the moment, which is the story of this last election and not, you know, get too stuck in the past.

I mean, I'm a Muslim American immigrant in the United States. It was very hard for me to sit there and hear them talk about the glory days of Bush and Cheney. I'm like I don't know if those‑‑I'd call those glory days. You know what I mean? [Laughs] Like, yes, things have gotten worse under Trump, but for God's sake, like, if we're going to start saying Cheney was the good old days, we got a problem here, right?

So, you know‑‑but at the same time, as much as I'd love to have a serious conversation with Steve Schmidt on his views about Dick Cheney and his support of Dick Cheney, in the face of the collapse of the American Experiment, perhaps, with fascism, like, beyond the doorsteps kind of grabbing and threatening and enveloping so many aspects of society, I think you need useful people like the Lincoln Project who know how to bring the fight in a way that the Democrats just don't, and I think that that's what we were focused on capturing.

And I think that, you know, not allowing people the space for political redemption is very problematic in our society because we need‑‑you know, as Stuart says, you need every useful son of a bitch you can get, and I think‑‑you know, I stand by that. I think that is a very important thing.

Should people be held accountable? Of course, they should, but in the face of what‑‑of what stakes were posed and continue to be posed by the right‑wing fascist movements that have become the dominant voice, unfortunately, of the Republican Party, this is what needed to happen.

MS. CASEY: I want to talk more about how your politics sort of factored into the production of this series, but first, I've got to hear from you. You know, when Joe Biden won the presidency, how responsible or effective did the team at the Lincoln Project feel? What was the mood like, and did they point to each other and say, "You did this," or did they point to themselves and say, "I did this"? How did it go?

MR. STEVENS: I think‑‑I think there was‑‑there was mixed feelings. They were all very disappointed in a lot of the Senate races, and they were also disappointed that 74 million people voted for Donald Trump. I think it was quite unexpected on their part.

However, there were certain places that they focused on, certain parts of Georgia, certain parts of Pennsylvania, certain parts of Wisconsin, Michigan, where it was clear that those ads and those‑‑that data worked, and so, in that sense, there was also a little back pat, you know, patting on the back and like that. So it was‑‑but it was very mixed. The emotions were mixed, and I think at times, they felt great, but then, you know, the end of the day, there's‑‑they knew that their job was far from finished, right? They knew that Trumpism is still prevalent and that these people are‑‑who decided not to acknowledge Joe Biden as president are going to be a cancer in society and in the system, and they knew their work wasn't finished.

MS. CASEY: And, as you guys have said, there were members of the Lincoln Project who were very concerned about January 6th. So what was it like to be with them to witness the attack on American democracy and the U.S. Capitol, Karim?

MR. AMER: Yeah. I mean, I think they‑‑I think they, unfortunately, knew how dangerous the language and vitriol was becoming within the party, and they could see the cowardice among some of their former colleagues who, you know, at one point were criticizing Donald Trump and then could not say anything ever to challenge his authority or any of his abuse of powers. And we filmed some of those moments where you could see them kind of talking about how there could be a violent‑‑you know, a violent scenario that was likely.

I think that it was very shocking for them, you know? I mean, I remember having conversation with one of them, and I said to them, you know, "We saw these kinds of political violent images in Egypt," which is where Fisher and I met. We met in Tahrir Square, actually, when I was filming during the Arab Spring, and we saw how much the symbols of power could change in a country. But nobody ever imagined images like that in the United States, right? Just‑‑you just‑‑I think we grow up with this mythology in America that American exceptionalism is so powerful that it can kind of overcome anything, and I think certainly in my generation, we haven't seen any real strife that's caused the country to feel so divided until recently.

So it was‑‑I felt that, you know, they were‑‑they were mourning the kind of demise of some of the‑‑some of the‑‑some of the ways in which they saw the beauty of the country get desecrated, and I think it was very personal for them to know that they could have maybe had a hand in helping weaponize some of these ideas early on, you know? I mean, this January 6th in many ways is the Frankenstein that I don't think they are directly responsible for, but I do think, as we show in the series, you know, you draw‑‑you draw a through line from Palinism to Trumpism to where we are today.

MS. CASEY: Well, even as the founders of the Lincoln Project grappled with some of those sort of existential questions, they were feeling a lot of success, and there were a lot of questions and curiosity about how powerful the Lincoln Project could be in the future, and then it was torn apart by scandals. So let's talk about this. One of the cofounders, John Weaver, was accused of sexual harassment and sexual grooming of young men, even teenagers. Some of those men were people that worked with him.

Karim, there were the accusations against Weaver, but there were also accusations of people within the Lincoln Project sort of ignoring the allegations. What happened?

MR. AMER: You know, the situation with John Weaver was something that we obviously were as surprised by as everybody else. We never met John Weaver. He was never in Utah when we were filming, and when we asked about his whereabouts, we were informed that he had had a heart attack, so he wasn't available.

I think different people have different accounts from within the Lincoln Project of who knew what when, and we cover that in the series to the best of our ability. But, ultimately, it was one of the‑‑one of the‑‑you know, I think the‑‑when we look back at the story of the Lincoln Project, the fight over the money and the fight over Weaver were the two kind of‑‑two bullets that really sunk their success, and I think that they were‑‑the difference in opinion of what should and shouldn't have been done was something that you felt very sharply, especially amongst the different generations in the group.

MS. CASEY: Yeah. I mean, Fisher, you document some of the people of the group, especially the young idealists who worked for the Lincoln Project, just being in despair when they get a sense of the fights over money and also when they realized that leaders of membership knew about the allegations of Weaver. Fisher, what was it like to sort of film that and have that be part of the story?

MR. STEVENS: Well, I have to say it was a bummer, the whole thing, because Karim and I thought we were just going to make a movie about like this group, and then things took a‑‑things did take a turn. And I think what we had to do was just capture. We didn't judge it. We just kind of put our cameras on it and captured whatever we could and then let all of them speak, speak to all the allegations, and I think‑‑well, I would say, fortunately, the Lincoln Project is still working and still making great ads. It's unfortunate that they're not all doing it together, so‑‑but I'm‑‑I think both Karim and I were, you know, like you guys, like the public. We didn't know what was going on. We were just filming, and then all of a sudden, these bombs dropped, and we‑‑as filmmakers, we just tried to capture what was going on, so that's what we did.

MS. CASEY: Yeah. To be clear about the bombs, there were the allegations against Weaver, but there were also charges of financial mismanagement. And we see various founders in your docuseries kind of accusing others of like a big grift, of trying to take advantage of people's generosity and giving money to this group. So what happened, Fisher? Why did this group ultimately fall apart in the way that it did?

MR. STEVENS: Well, I think‑‑it's like what Karim said. I mean, people started going, "Well, how much did you make, and how much did you make?" and there was not full transparency. And, as we say in the show, the system is set up so there's not full transparency, whether it's the Lincoln Project, whether it's Trump, when it's Biden's administration.

So I think the big issue‑‑listen, my‑‑I remember when Citizens United was passed. We saw the whole system change, and unfortunately, some of these guys were for Citizens United. And we see this is a result of all of that where you can be‑‑you don't have to be transparent, and it's legal.

So we didn't‑‑you know, we asked numerous times, as you see, how much, who made what, when, and they all answered the way they want to answer. And we just kind of lay it out there for the audience to make do with what you will. Like, you guys be the judges. This is what they took.

I personally know that making‑‑you know, we‑‑I don't know. I can't say I have any of the answers because we don't really have any of the answers. So it's‑‑I'm just glad that it's still around. To be honest, I'm‑‑I at the end of the day, as Karim said earlier, it's like we need these guys, in my opinion, to keep fighting the fight.

Now, it's up to you whether you want to give them money. I believe that Rick and Reed and Stuart are doing‑‑are still making great ads, and the bigger problem is not the grift. The bigger problem to me is fascism in this country quickly coming upon us, and anybody fighting that and willing to put their necks out to fight that, I'm willing to support. So that's kind of how I ended up feeling at the end of the day.

MS. CASEY: And, Fisher, as you said, it's Rick Wilson, Reed Galen, Stuart Stevens are all still part of it.

Karim, what's the lesson that you want viewers to take away from the rise and fall, though as you said, it still exists, but fall, the power of the Lincoln Project?

MR. AMER: That's a good question. Look, I think that we have to‑‑I think the Lincoln Project forces us to kind of overcome a lot of the romantic mythology we'd like to see American politics through. I think we‑‑you know, we grow up in an education system that overromanticizes the founding the country and the origin of the country, and as Steve says towards the end of the series, America has always had a beautiful part and a very ugly part. And they've kind of‑‑they're kind of a double helix structure to the origin of the nation, and I think the Lincoln Project reminded us of that because they show us that a group of individuals with a mission and a virtue‑based mission can galvanize a momentum and a movement that can actually effect massive change.

But, at the same time, the American political system is the ultimate financial score, and it has been turned into a business. And that is not the fault of the Lincoln Project or Cambridge Analytica. That is the fault of the reality of our complacency as citizens in allowing for our election cycles to be completely for sale and allowing for political behavior to become modified and allowing for social media to be weaponized in such a way. So we have allowed for all these things, yet we're so outraged when we hear someone has made money in politics. Like, change the laws. Stand up for something. You know, it's like we're so easy to point at our outrage, but we are‑‑we're not seeing people get into the fight as much as they should.

So I think it's easy to criticize the Lincoln Project, but you have to ask yourself, what have you been doing in the election cycle to actually try to effect change as well? And I think that would be my position, but, of course, it's a story that teaches us about hubris and about the issues of avarice and how an amazing kind of thing can rise and fall and, as Fisher says, rise again, you know, maybe not in the same potency, but it's still kicking.

MS. CASEY: Fisher, in addition to being a director‑‑

MR. STEVENS: Yeah. I just want‑‑

MS. CASEY: Oh, go ahead, Fisher.

MR. STEVENS: The last thing, I do want to say the complacency Karim was talking about is crucial, and it's really the reason we made this. And it's the reason we tried to get it out. We got it out before the election because we are on a precipice of things, of falling off a cliff. You know, you're looking at‑‑you're looking at Italy. You're looking at Sweden. You're looking at Brazil. You're looking at all these countries, and you see where it's going, and we are at that tipping point now where, you know, we may have a Congress with a House Majority leader who refuses to acknowledge that Biden is president, basically‑‑McCarthy‑‑and it's dangerous. And you know the first thing he's going to do is to try to impeach the president and throw everything into turmoil.

So I think we can't be complacent, and that's why I just hope people watch this and they get fired up one way or another, whatever it is you do.

MS. CASEY: Fisher, I want to pivot just briefly before we end. In addition to being a director, you are an accomplished actor. You've been on the show "Succession," which is all about power and really the levers of power in America. So I have to ask you, which one of the characters from your docuseries and from the Lincoln Project would you want to play?

[Laughter]

MR. STEVENS: Well, I mean, I would‑‑I have to say I would want to play‑‑I'd have to put on a little weight and maybe even lose a little hair more, but I think Rick Wilson would be who I'd‑‑I would love to play Rick because I just love Rick's energy, and I just love his‑‑the way it goes. I hate shooting guns; he loves to shoot guns. So I'd have to learn how to shoot guns, but other than that, you know, I can't drive a car very well, but I'd fly‑‑I'd take flying lessons, but Rick, I would say, yes.

MS. CASEY: All right. Well‑‑

MR. AMER: You'd be a great Rick.

MS. CASEY: You have an acting challenge ahead of you, even assignment ahead of you.

Well, I'd like to thank you both so much. Unfortunately, we are out of time today, so we'll have to leave it there. Karim Amer and Fisher Stevens, directors of "The Lincoln Project," thank you for your time. A reminder for those who'd like to watch, the series will premier this Friday night, 8 p.m.‑‑that's Eastern Time‑‑on Showtime. Thanks to both of you.

MR. STEVENS: Thank you very much, guys. Thank you.

MR. AMER: Thank you.

MS. CASEY: Thank you.

And thanks to all of you for watching with Washington Post Live. To check out what interviews we have coming up, head to WashingtonPostLive.com, and you’ll find out all about our upcoming events and programming.

I'm Libby Casey. Thank you so much.

[End recorded session]

GiftOutline Gift Article