Medical experts on cancer treatments and expanding access

By
October 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States with certain communities at a greater risk due to a complex interplay of biological, environmental, behavioral, and socioeconomic factors. On Thursday, Oct. 6 at 2:00 p.m. ET, Carol Brown, chief health equity officer at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and David Agus, the founding director and CEO of the Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine, join Washington Post Live for conversations about the latest medical breakthroughs and ways to scale those advances, promote access and reduce disparities.

Carol Brown

Chief Health Equity Officer, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center


David Agus

Founding Director & CEO, Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine


Progress and Promise in Cancer Care

Deaths from many types of cancer, including colorectal, breast and lung are decreasing, according to data from the American Cancer Society.

Advances in education, prevention and screening, and early diagnosis are critical to this success. Treatment advances, particularly in novel therapies and immunotherapy, also significantly contribute to better health outcomes. And, clinical trials are shifting the treatment paradigm. Many individuals and families will benefit from these advances, but disparities in health outcomes persist, in part because of unequal access to cancer care.

In a segment presented by Johns Hopkins, Ashwani Rajput, Director of the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center in the National Capital Region shares advances made in cancer treatment and how Johns Hopkins Medicine is working to increase access to care.

Ashwani Rajput

Director, Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, National Capital Region


