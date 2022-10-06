Medical experts on cancer treatments and expanding access

Register for the program here.
Carol Brown
Chief Health Equity Officer, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
David Agus
Founding Director & CEO, Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine
Content from Johns Hopkins Medicine
The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.
Progress and Promise in Cancer Care
Deaths from many types of cancer, including colorectal, breast and lung are decreasing, according to data from the American Cancer Society.
Advances in education, prevention and screening, and early diagnosis are critical to this success. Treatment advances, particularly in novel therapies and immunotherapy, also significantly contribute to better health outcomes. And, clinical trials are shifting the treatment paradigm. Many individuals and families will benefit from these advances, but disparities in health outcomes persist, in part because of unequal access to cancer care.
In a segment presented by Johns Hopkins, Ashwani Rajput, Director of the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center in the National Capital Region shares advances made in cancer treatment and how Johns Hopkins Medicine is working to increase access to care.
Ashwani Rajput
Director, Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, National Capital Region