Rep. Ro Khanna and MIT president on economic competitiveness and jobs of the future

By
October 11, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. EDT
Rep. Ro Khanna and L. Rafael Reif join Washington Post Live on Tuesday, Oct. 11. (Video: The Washington Post)

The United States has long been the center of global research and development with these investments paving the way for the creation of the internet, the computer and microchip. Join Washington Post Live for conversations with Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and MIT President L. Rafael Reif about the state of American innovation, the drivers of economic competitiveness and preparing the workforce for the jobs of the future.

Highlights

“Members of Congress like me should have no say in it, neither should Senators, and it needs to be an independent process… Sen. Rubio and I have been working on a bill to create an economic development council with different agencies, the private sector to really work with local and state governments to be more strategic in how we develop these types of industries across America.”- Rep. Ro Khanna (Video: Washington Post Live)
“I obviously believe that immigrants are critical to America’s sense of innovation, to our sense of comparative advantage with the rest of the world. What I would say is we should link the immigration with massive investment in our own land-grant universities, in our own educational institutions so that we are also giving people born in America the tools and opportunities to become the engineers and scientists.” - Rep. Ro Khanna (Video: Washington Post Live)
“The U.S. is still innovating the way it once did, the problem is that the way it once did is not good enough now. The global ecosystem is much more competitive. Others are doing very, very well. Others are catching up or running ahead of us and we just have to reassess our innovation ecosystem to figure out how to fine tune it to adapt to this new reality.” – L. Rafael Reif (Video: Washington Post Live)
“By and large, our market economy doesn’t have the patience to invest in products that take time to develop even though society may need them… Many years ago, I saw that the ideas coming out of this place [MIT]… they could do wonders for society, they would not get the venture funding because they would take too long to develop.” – L. Rafael Reif (Video: Washington Post Live)

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.)


L. Rafael Reif

President, MIT


