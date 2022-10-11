Rep. Ro Khanna and MIT president on economic competitiveness and jobs of the future

The United States has long been the center of global research and development with these investments paving the way for the creation of the internet, the computer and microchip. Join Washington Post Live for conversations with Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and MIT President L. Rafael Reif about the state of American innovation, the drivers of economic competitiveness and preparing the workforce for the jobs of the future.
The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.
Uncertainty Spurs Workplace Innovation and Collaboration
Change has become the new constant in the workplace as uncertainty—from economic instability to climate change concerns—has continued to inform the employee experience.
According to Adobe research, it has also fueled innovation from new processes to creative problem solving. In this segment, Todd Gerber, VP of Adobe Document Cloud will discuss how uncertainty has shepherded news ways of working and what it means for the pace of innovation.