The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Public officials and business leaders on the global cybersecurity landscape

By
October 13, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

Register for the program here.

With nearly every aspect of our modern lives increasingly digitized, cybersecurity has surged in importance as a business, policy and national security priority. On Thursday Oct. 13 at 9:00 a.m. ET, Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, Jeanette Manfra, the Global Director of Risk & Compliance at Google Cloud and other influential leaders from the private and public sectors join Washington Post Live for conversations about one of the defining issues of our time.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.)

Ranking Member, House Homeland Security Committee


Jeanette Manfra

Global Director, Risk & Compliance, Google Cloud


Anne Neuberger

Deputy Assistant to the President & Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology


Content from CrowdStrike

The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.

Strengthening Cybersecurity: An All-Hands Effort

In a segment presented by CrowdStrike, Adam Meyers, Senior Vice President of Intelligence, and a senior Department of Defense (DoD) cybersecurity official will discuss emerging cybersecurity threats, DoD enterprise security efforts, and defense industrial base cybersecurity.

The duo’s conversation will survey key cybersecurity issues and considerations for 2023 and beyond.

Adam Meyers

Senior Vice President of Intelligence, CrowdStrike


Loading...