Sen. Warner and Gov. Holcomb on geopolitical and economic impact of bipartisan chips bill

October 13, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. EDT

The $280 billion Chips and Science Act, signed into law this summer, will expand government support domestic semiconductor manufacturing capabilities along with research and development in advanced technology. On Thursday, Oct. 13 at 1:30 p.m. ET, join Washington Post Live for conversations with Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb (R) about the bipartisan bill’s geopolitical and economic impact.

Making Advanced Manufacturing a Reality

New manufacturing investment is poised to help U.S. factories produce high-end goods such as semiconductors and batteries, seeding a new era of advanced manufacturing.

Siemens USA CEO Barbara Humpton and Stephen Laaper, Principal on Deloitte’s Wichita-based Smart Factory, discuss the technologies that American workers must now deploy across new and existing plants to lead the way forward.

