Sen. Warner and Gov. Holcomb on geopolitical and economic impact of bipartisan chips bill

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.)
Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb (R)
Making Advanced Manufacturing a Reality
New manufacturing investment is poised to help U.S. factories produce high-end goods such as semiconductors and batteries, seeding a new era of advanced manufacturing.
Siemens USA CEO Barbara Humpton and Stephen Laaper, Principal on Deloitte’s Wichita-based Smart Factory, discuss the technologies that American workers must now deploy across new and existing plants to lead the way forward.
Stephen Laaper
Principal & Smart Factory Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP
Barbara Humpton
CEO, Siemens USA