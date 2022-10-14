First Look with The Post’s Jonathan Capehart

Washington Post Live’s “First Look” offers a smart, inside take on the day’s politics. The Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart will host a reporter debrief followed by a roundtable discussion with Washington Post opinions columnists. Tune in for news and analysis you can’t get anywhere else on Friday, Oct. 14 at 9:00am ET.
Jonathan Capehart
Associate Editor, The Washington Post
Yasmeen Abutaleb
White House Reporter, The Washington Post
Jennifer Rubin
Opinions Columnist, The Washington Post
Charles Lane
Opinions Columnist, The Washington Post