The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Buttigieg and the United Airlines CEO on state and future of aviation industry

By
October 18, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. EDT
Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Scott Kirby join Washington Post Live on Tuesday, Oct. 18. (Video: The Washington Post)

Register for the program here.

From the disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic to economic uncertainties around fuel prices and labor shortages to the longer-term challenge of sustainability, the aviation industry is navigating a range of issues. On Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 4:00 p.m. ET, join Washington Post Live for conversations with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby about the current state and the future of the industry.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Pete Buttigieg

Transportation Secretary


Scott Kirby

CEO, United Airlines


Content from GE

The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.

Reinventing the Future of Flight

Three out of four commercial flights worldwide are powered by GE Aerospace technology, giving the planned new company a critical role – and responsibility – to help the aviation industry meet a series of unparalleled challenges.

In a segment presented by GE, GE Chair and CEO, and CEO of GE Aerospace Larry Culp will explain how GE is using innovative new technology and operational improvements to help meet historic demand while decreasing emissions today and into the future.

Larry Culp

Chair & Chief Executive Officer, GE

Chief Executive Officer, GE Aerospace


Loading...