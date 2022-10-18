The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone on Jan. 6 attack and its aftermath

October 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. EDT
Former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone has written a memoir with new details about his experiences defending the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots and his conversations with lawmakers, including one on tape with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart speaks with Fanone about his new book, “Hold the Line: The Insurrection and One Cop’s Battle for America’s Soul,” and what lessons he sees for American democracy.

Highlights

“I think that it was something extraordinary that spared my life on January 6th. I’m not the most religious person, I leave all the praying up to my mom... January 6th, it was brutal and it was incredibly violent. And many officers experienced similar experiences to mine... So, I feel lucky.” - Michael Fanone (Video: Washington Post Live)
“There’s a part of America that is just never going to accept the reality of January 6th and frankly, I don’t care. What I’m looking for is accountability. I feel like if there’s not accountability for those who are criminally culpable, then it’s just going to become part of our political playbook. And in future elections, when politicians or political parties don’t get their way, they’re going to resort to violence to intimidate others. And while that’s incredibly dangerous and clearly a threat to our democracy, I think what’s most dangerous is the majority of Americans that are just simply indifferent to what happened on January 6th.” - Michael Fanone (Video: Washington Post Live)
“Donald Trump engaged in an effort to defraud the American people… As a result of that effort, he's criminally culpable and that, that effort resulted in the violence on January 6th.” - Michael Fanone (Video: Washington Post Live)

Michael Fanone

Former D.C. Police Officer

Author, “Hold the Line”


