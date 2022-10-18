Former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone on Jan. 6 attack and its aftermath

Former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone has written a memoir with new details about his experiences defending the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots and his conversations with lawmakers, including one on tape with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart speaks with Fanone about his new book, “Hold the Line: The Insurrection and One Cop’s Battle for America’s Soul,” and what lessons he sees for American democracy.
Highlights
Michael Fanone
Former D.C. Police Officer
Author, “Hold the Line”