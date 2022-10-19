The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Rep. Langevin and Dmitri Alperovitch on cybersecurity and the national economy

By
October 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT

Register for the program here.

With the rise in ransomware attacks and data breaches, cybersecurity has surged in importance as a business and an economic issue. On Oct. 19 at 11:00 a.m. ET, Rep. Jim Langevin (D-R.I.), co-chair of the Congressional Cybersecurity Caucus, and Dmitri Alperovitch, co-founder and chair of Silverado Policy Accelerator, join Washington Post Live to assess how businesses can navigate the threat landscape, the impact on the national economy and ways to grow the cyber workforce.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Rep. Jim Langevin (D-R.I.)

Co-Chair, Congressional Cybersecurity Caucus


Dmitri Alperovitch

Co-Founder & Chair, Silverado Policy Accelerator


Content from Comcast Business

The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.


How Digital Innovation and Cybersecurity Intersect

Digital customer experiences, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and an internet of things are all drivers of digital innovation that require rethinking how businesses secure their data and networks. In a segment presented by Comcast Business, Ivan Shefrin, Executive Director, Managed Security Services at Comcast Business will explore why digital and network security strategies are inextricably linked and how businesses can better secure their digital ecosystems.

Ivan Shefrin

Executive Director, Managed Security Services, Comcast Business


Loading...