Domestic violence victim advocates on case uptick during pandemic

By
October 20, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. EDT
Rosie Hidalgo and Deborah J. Vagins join Washington Post Live on Thursday, Oct. 20. (Video: The Washington Post)

Domestic violence against women and girls reached record levels around the world as lockdowns took effect to curb COVID-19. On Thursday, Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m. ET, join Washington Post Live for conversations with Rosie Hidalgo, senior advisor on gender-based violence for the White House Gender Policy Council, and Deborah J. Vagins, president and CEO of the National Network to End Domestic Violence, about the contributing risk factors to what has been called a “shadow pandemic,” the public policy response and the use of social media to educate survivors.

Rosie Hidalgo

Special Assistant to the President & Senior Advisor on Gender-Based Violence, White House Gender Policy Council


Deborah J. Vagins

President & CEO, National Network to End Domestic Violence


Hidden Survivors of Domestic Violence: Pets

Domestic violence statistics show that an estimated one in three women and one in four men experience some form of domestic abuse in their lifetimes, but in many cases, pets are hidden victims.

Today, only 15 percent of domestic violence shelters accept pets, and as a result, nearly half (48%) of domestic abuse survivors delay leaving because they can’t take their pets with them. On Purple Thursday, Oct. 20, in a segment presented by Purina, a veterinary expert and leader from the nonprofit, RedRover, discuss why the decision to escape can be even more difficult when a beloved pet might be left behind, what signs to look for in a pet, how veterinarians can help spot signs of domestic violence and what you can do to help.

Traci Zager

Veterinary Communications Manager, Purina


Katie Campbell

Director, Collaboration & Outreach, RedRover


