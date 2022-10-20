Domestic violence victim advocates on case uptick during pandemic

Register for the program here.
Rosie Hidalgo
Special Assistant to the President & Senior Advisor on Gender-Based Violence, White House Gender Policy Council
Deborah J. Vagins
President & CEO, National Network to End Domestic Violence
Content from Purina
The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.
Hidden Survivors of Domestic Violence: Pets
Domestic violence statistics show that an estimated one in three women and one in four men experience some form of domestic abuse in their lifetimes, but in many cases, pets are hidden victims.
Today, only 15 percent of domestic violence shelters accept pets, and as a result, nearly half (48%) of domestic abuse survivors delay leaving because they can’t take their pets with them. On Purple Thursday, Oct. 20, in a segment presented by Purina, a veterinary expert and leader from the nonprofit, RedRover, discuss why the decision to escape can be even more difficult when a beloved pet might be left behind, what signs to look for in a pet, how veterinarians can help spot signs of domestic violence and what you can do to help.
Traci Zager
Veterinary Communications Manager, Purina
Katie Campbell
Director, Collaboration & Outreach, RedRover