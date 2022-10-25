Transcript: Leadership During Crisis with Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

Gift Article Share

MR. IGNATIUS: Good morning, and welcome to Washington Post Live. I’m David Ignatius, a columnist for The Post. I’m honored to be joined this morning by Poland’s prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki. Mr. Prime Minister, welcome to Washington Post Live. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight [Pause] PM MORAWIECKI: Can you hear me now? Good morning, David. Thanks for having me.

MR. IGNATIUS: Yes. Good morning, Mr. Prime Minister. We can hear you, and again, thank you for joining us.

I want to begin, Mr. Prime Minister, with the war on your--next door, on your border in Ukraine. I was in Warsaw this month for the Warsaw Security Forum, and I was struck by how passionate Poles are, starting with your president and many Polish officials and citizens that I met, how passionately they feel about this war. Could you just tell our viewers briefly why Ukraine's fight against Russia is so important to the Polish people?

PM MORAWIECKI: Well, it's very important for Polish people, but it is critically important for the whole of Europe, and I believe that Poles know this all too well. And we also know the risks which are related with aggressive Russian politics and with their aggression and war crimes in Ukraine.

And this is why we are very active and we try to organize sanctions in Europe, one package after another, so that the sanctions really bite Russian economy, which started to happen.

And this also why, by and large, every Pole understands what's going on behind our‑‑beyond our eastern border, and this is also why I can be so proud with my countrymen how all the country behaved in the context of the recent refugee waves and also in the context of supporting Ukraine in their fight for freedom, sovereignty, and independence.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, Mr. Prime Minister, Russia this week continued what we would call its "nuclear saber rattling" with warnings to Western governments about what they claimed were Ukrainian plans to use a dirty bomb, apparently bogus claims, but this continued the concern that Russia may itself be preparing to use nuclear weapons. Do you believe, does your government believe that there is a significant possibility that Russia could actually use these weapons?

PM MORAWIECKI: Well, I would not exclude any option because Russia is now in a place where they had never expected themselves to be, and they probably are going to escalate the situation in Ukraine. I just hope they are not going‑‑they won't be using nuclear--tactical nuclear weapon, but it's clear to me that Putin and the Kremlin, they do not view the war in Ukraine as the only battlefield. It is one of several battlefields, like the other ones being cyberspace, cybersecurity, propaganda and information field, and economy in particular, and this is why I think that all the tools from the toolkit of the Kremlin have to be very carefully analyzed. And I wouldn't exclude anything, but I hope that they will stop from using nuclear weapon, tactical nuclear weapon, or nuclear weapon as such.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, Mr. Prime Minister, given that, as you say, you can't exclude the possibility that they could use these terrible weapons, I want to ask you what preparations your government in Poland is taking for the possibility that they could be used and how you're seeking to protect your citizens in Poland from possible consequences of the use of these weapons.

PM MORAWIECKI: Well, on the one hand, we are distributing all the necessary appeals which are‑‑which are used in the case of some pollution, like we have this experience from 1986 April when the Chernobyl disaster happened, and Poland back then, a communist country, which suffered a lot because we were not informed by the communist government immediately after the disaster would have happened. And many Poles have this trauma still, still today.

So, on the one hand, these are these normal preparations, but on the other hand, we are part of the strongest alliance in the world, NATO. And we believe that Putin and the Kremlin‑‑President Putin and the Kremlin will stop short of using disastrous and mass‑‑weapon of mass destruction, but, of course, hope for the best, prepare for the worst. So we are in the process of preparation.

MR. IGNATIUS: And just one more question, Mr. Prime Minister, about preparation. Your government, I read, ordered an inventory this month of air raid shelters in Poland. 62,000 is the number of shelters that I gather you located. Are you considering actual training of your citizens so that they have a clear idea of where these shelters are, how to get to them, preparations in other ways for the possibility that they might be necessary?

PM MORAWIECKI: Well, this is part of the process of preparing people for an incident which might happen, and yes, the counting of shelters and creating new ones‑‑or using existing infrastructure for that purpose is one part of this process.

MR. IGNATIUS: So you talked about Poland‑‑Poland‑‑NATO a moment ago, and I want to ask you. Poland has been a key transfer point for the extraordinary flow of weapons and support of Ukraine, and there's been concern that Russia might strike at these transfer points along your borer. If Russian strikes went inside Polish territory, would Poland immediately request NATO support under Article 5 of the NATO Charter?

PM MORAWIECKI: Well, I strongly believe that the words which President Biden said in Warsaw several months ago that not even an inch‑‑or square inch of the NATO soil can be attacked without very serious consequences and a counterstrike based on solidarity. So we are a very reliable ally of the U.S. and NATO for the last 25 years, and we believe that we have this shelter and support from all the NATO and the U.S. in particular.

And, yes, you are right. Much of the support, military support and humanitarian aid goes through our airport and our roads. This is why we also counter any bad scenarios. It is another element of the same chapter, which we would have discussed five minutes ago, and we are preparing for different scenarios.

Having said that, we already have good antimissile and antiaircraft systems prepared in cooperation with U.S.‑‑with the U.S. forces, with the United States Army and with our United Kingdom friends, and this is not, as we know, 100 percent guarantee. But our sky is also quite well covered with air policing by the jets and with antimissile, antiaircraft shields, which we have located and installed in several places.

MR. IGNATIUS: Sir, I think you answered this in part, but I want to pose a question from a member of our audience named Marian from Maryland who asks, what would prevent Russia from attempting to coerce an annexation of Poland if it were to succeed in Ukraine? Give us a sense of what that would mean in terms of your response, if this invasion should be successful.

PM MORAWIECKI: Well, I exclude such a scenario because this could have been‑‑could be a disaster for the whole of Europe. So this is why not only Poland but also many other countries, in particular, of Eastern flank of NATO and Eastern flank of the European Union are very active in helping Ukraine to survive and to preserve their‑‑maintain their independence and territorial integrity. This is why I have to exclude such scenario in the first place.

On the other hand, I believe that NATO and NATO's credibility is‑‑in defending lies very strongly in defending all of its 30 members, and I believe that none of the members can be attacked without other countries coming with their support on the basis of the device, "One for all, and all for one."

MR. IGNATIUS: Mr. Prime Minister, you've been forthright in speaking about this war and the potential dangers. I want to ask you, what message would you want to send today to President Putin in Russia about this war and about Poland's resolve?

PM MORAWIECKI: We are not going to surrender. We are not going to leave Ukraine without support, without help, and not only military support but also financial support, because this could be the next big game of the Kremlin to make Ukraine to go bankrupt, because Ukraine has to pay salaries for their soldiers and teachers, doctors, nurses, judges, and so on, so the state is at least half functioning.

Very likely, imagination of President Putin and his people is that once Ukraine is deprived of financial support, the public opinion in Ukraine is no longer supporting its soldiers, and the fighting spirit and very high morale of Ukrainians will go down, and President Zelensky is going to be forced to negotiate a bad deal from the Ukrainian point of view. This is a quite likely scenario on the Kremlin's working desks.

And this is why we have to organize not only weapon and humanitarian aid, but we also have to organize financial support for Ukraine to survive those winter months, but also, I'm particularly happy with the recent developments on the European Council in Brussels where, together with my Baltic friends and other Eastern European countries, we were able to‑‑we were able to work a solid financial package, work out a solid financial package for Ukraine.

MR. IGNATIUS: Mr. Prime Minister, one more question about the Ukraine war, and then I want to ask about some other issues facing Poland. President Biden has said that he believes that this war must end in a negotiated settlement that's favorable to Ukraine. Do you agree with that, or do you think that some sort of total military victory is possible for Ukraine on the battlefield?

PM MORAWIECKI: It is possible that the real problems of the Russian army on the battlefield confirm that all scenarios can happen and also this very optimistic scenario that Russians would be pushed out of the Ukrainian territory. This is also quite possible.

Having said that, it's up to Ukrainian people and President Zelensky to decide what is an acceptable position, acceptable terms and conditions for any potential future peace treaty.

MR. IGNATIUS: So let me turn now to questions about energy and about the European Union that are facing you in the months ahead. In our preliminary footage before we began our conversation, we quoted you as saying that the Kremlin was acting like a drug dealer over gas supplies. I want to ask you what your plan and Poland's current plan is to deal with the energy supply crisis that you're going to be facing along with your neighbors this winter?

PM MORAWIECKI: Well, we were quite prudent and preventive in terms of what might have happened, and we would have expected those bad scenarios to happen. This is why in 2016, we have started to build a new pipeline system to Norway and Denmark, and we have just finished all the works. And this is why for the first time in our history, Poland is independent of Russian gas.

And the other fossil fuels, we were able to very quickly revert Russian direction, the Russian imports, and replace them with other directions and other imports from all over the globe, really.

So, for the first time in our history, we are not dependent on Russian fossil fuels, but this is quite a rare situation in Europe because there was this addiction, and there was this huge, huge mistake made by the Germans in their‑‑in their policy of dependency on Russian gas. They have actually‑‑they have actually done this intentionally for last 15 years. They had built Nord Stream 1 and then Nord Stream 2, which was about to be operational, and the war broke out, and this is why, most likely, I hope, it is never going to be operational in the future.

But it is an indicator that Germany put all the eggs into the Russian basket, so to say, and it was as huge, huge mistake. And now lots of Europe suffers because of those mistakes and all the aggressive policy of President Putin.

And, in Poland, we were preparing for this for last five, six years intensively. We would have built LNG terminal, and we have long‑term contracts with the American and Qatar companies. We have built additional interconnectors to Slovakia, to Lithuania, to the Czech Republic. We are going to build‑‑or to locate another floating terminal for LNG gas. So not only we are going to be independent of Russian gas, but we can be provider of gas security, gas‑related security to the others in Central Europe.

MR. IGNATIUS: Mr. Prime Minister, let me ask you frankly. Do you think that Germany has learned its lesson after making what you describe as a terrible mistake in relying too much on Russia? Has Germany really turned course, or are you still waiting for more signs of that?

PM MORAWIECKI: I hope yes. I hope they've learned this lesson because the lesson is quite harsh for them as well. It means recession, maybe even bad recession in Germany over the next couple of quarters or into 2023. It means the highest inflation since 1951. So it's the highest inflation in Germany since the post‑war times. Incredible, isn't it? It's this indirectly contributed to the highest inflation in all the countries of the European Union, and it is a very high inflation in the United States, as I hear, as well.

So the ripple effects are already there, and the situation is getting worse and worse because we not only encounter huge energy crisis and crisis related with level of‑‑that level of inflation, but also, we see a financial crisis in the making in many countries in the world; in particular, those which have very high debt, public debt to GDP, but also private debt in emerging markets. In particular, in those countries where private debt is denominated in dollars is going to be very painful. So it's just a very quick landscape of potential problems which are ahead of us.

This is why I believe that our German partners and many other friends in Western Europe understood that the strategy of dependency on Russian‑‑not only gas, but dependency on Russian natural resources and raw materials was very, very wrong.

MR. IGNATIUS: Mr. Prime Minister, one of the other headlines coming out of last week's EU Summit concerned Poland and a judgment that Poland was not complying with the EU's charter of fundamental rights concerning certain matters in your legal system, and that the EU, therefore, would withhold some of the cohesion funds that otherwise would have been paid to Poland. What's your response to this argument that Poland is not complying with the charter, and do you think this matter is going to be resolved soon?

PM MORAWIECKI: Poland and the United Kingdom, some 15 years ago, have signed a so‑called protocol or British protocol, Protocol No. 13. It is part of the treaty. Protocols are part of the primary law in the European Union. It is not that the laws included or that the majority of the provisions included in the charter which you mentioned, sir, are not observed and are not part of our Polish system. It is that we didn't want it exactly as the United Kingdom back then, didn't want it to include yet another international document into our legal system.

The United States are doing the same quite frequently, but we have those, exactly the same rights, sometimes even in a much stronger wording of those in our constitution, and this is why it is not at all a jeopardy for our cohesion funds, as you asked, and the other funds of the European Union.

There is additional fund related to post‑covid times called "next generation EU," and here, we‑‑I hope we are in a final stage of explaining some differences between the European Commission and theirs.

MR. IGNATIUS: Mr. Prime Minister, I know you have a hard out, as we say, a departure time. I want to thank you for joining us. Having visited Poland several times recently, I'm struck by the generosity of your country towards Ukrainian refugees, the way Polish people have stepped up and taken people into their homes. Thank you for joining us this morning for a very interesting conversation. We hope you'll come back.

PM MORAWIECKI: Thank you. Thank you. Thank you very much, sir. Thank you, and in particular, I'd like to thank you for your kind words towards my countrymen. They really deserve it. Thank you very much.

MR. IGNATIUS: Thank you.

